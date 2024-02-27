32 "Why Would You Put That In Writing?!?!?" Photos That Prove Some People Are The Worst

Sometimes, people say upsetting things that make you go, "DID YOU ACTUALLY JUST SAY THAT?!?!?!"

But other times, people literally make the decision to WRITE OUT their ridiculous and/or abhorrent thoughts. Friends, the following 32 images are from those people:

1.First, there's this hacker who stole someone's credit card, used it to buy a plane ticket, and then — when the rightful owner of the card canceled the flight — dared to send them this email:

2.Next, I can't get over that this person — who is two and a half hours late to a dinner their friend is cooking them! — texted such an unbothered excuse:

3.And this unhinged person had absolutely no shame in admitting what they did:

4.This aunt went OFF on her very pregnant niece's plan to name her baby Lilith:

Lilith was the name of the first wife of Adam, who was banished from the Garden of Eden and, in some tellings, went on to become a she-demon. On the flip side, Lilith is a favorite name of feminists for her independent spirit. Whatever you think about the name, my take is that if it ain't your baby...you should stay out of the parents' naming process! u/brothertoast13 / Via reddit.com

5.This restaurant thought it was a good idea to affix this sticker to a take-out package saying A) they didn't have part of the order, and B) they replaced it with "nothing":

6.This delusional "influencer" gave a restaurant a crap review — despite liking the food — because the owners didn't give them a discount for posting a photo of the food to Instagram:

7.And this landlord seriously posted about how to defraud people out of their deposit (or bond as they call it in Australia):

8.This jerk on a dating app had no problem typing out this casual cruelty:

9.This franchise owner decided it was totally normal and cool to post this:

10.And this person — who I'm sure is fun at parties — decided it was a good idea to write "don't care" on this "Fun Fact of the Week" put up by a colleague:

God forbid the colleague try to make the office a little fun! u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

11.This dude bought an entire boat, watched his check get cashed, then dared to send this text:

12.This charmer wrote a note threatening to call the police if their neighbor didn't stop — am I reading this right? — walking around barefoot:

If you're wondering, Ruhezeit is German for quiet hours, and Germans, from what I understand, are actually required by law to stay quiet during it! u/AddieStark / Via reddit.com

13.And this person at a guest house in Tokyo put in writing how really, REALLY, REALLY mad they were that someone drank some of their milk:

Look, I don't condone using someone's milk if it's not yours, but this is a bit over the top, don't you think? "You will be eliminated!" u/Alert_Selection_9909 / Via reddit.com

14.Whoa nelly, this woman is seriously trying to get a refund for wedding photos taken years ago:

15.This teacher thought it was totally normal to give their third graders this complicated project that includes creating "a new toy that has never been made":

16.This teacher had the AUDACITY to write this note giving their student a zero on a whole-ass paper just because it wasn't turned in stapled:

17.And this professor had the gall to write an email saying an assignment turned in before the due date was, in fact, late:

18.The person who composed this job training quiz really told on themselves and their company:

19.And this company sent an email to a prospective employee saying they'd be required to eat vegan food only onsite:

It's a legal request from what I gather, but still...it's quite a request! u/Reezeyyy / Via reddit.com

20.This car wash attendant had no problem sending a woman this first text:

But also, LOL at how his tone changed the next time she came...with her husband. u/sciencemint / Via reddit.com

21.This person sent their neighbor a note insisting they take down ALL of their Halloween decorations...on November 1st:

22.And this neighbor wrote an infuriating and totally unsolicited letter that includes the old "I'm not racist but..." line:

Sign it with your real name, you racist coward! u/ibiza54 / Via reddit.com

23.This business owner actually sat down and typed out this totally unreasonable rule for their employees to follow:

24.This person — oh boy — accepted a delivery meant for a neighbor down the street, then, after using most of it, tried to sell the rest to the very neighbor who ordered/paid for it:

It reads: “Hi! I’m Xxx, I live down the street. A few weeks ago we got some landscaping fabric delivered to us by accident. We have one roll left if you are interested in buying it. We are selling it, but if you wanted to trade something for it we could work something out. It’s Mark Bran 4’x22s’. Text me if ur interested.” u/BigMacDaddy99 / Via reddit.com

25.This POS went off like this over a salad...and let me just say this woman dodged a bullet and can do SOOOO much better:

26.And this absolutely demented weirdo threatened legal action against a neighbor because the potted plants on their porch were artificial:

27.Speaking of bad neighbors, this one lost it because someone had a get-together on — checks notes — Thanksgiving:

28.And this gym owner said, "Why yes...this is equally normal and cool!":

29.These roommates just went ahead and sent a text billing another roomie for...something they didn't ask for:

30.This jerk (no question mark needed) was totally fine with harassing this woman about not drinking:

31.These "tire fighters" are "sorry, not sorry" about writing this and leaving it on people's cars:

32.And lastly, this similarly unpleasant person also left a threatening note on a car without any second thoughts:

By the way, Asheville's minor league baseball is called the Asheville Tourists. No joke. u/cylant / Via reddit.com

HT/r/mildlyinfuriating