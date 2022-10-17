32 things we learned from Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Bills bag Chiefs; 'Who Dey?' trumps 'Who Dat?'

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The 32 things we learned from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season:

1. How pervasive is parity in the NFL this year? Of the schedule's first 92 games, 56 have been decided by one score – most ever at this stage of a season.

2. The Buffalo Bills' 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs is the most consequential so far of a still-young season. The Bills (5-1) have split their last four games at Arrowhead Stadium, also winning there in the regular season last year, but both defeats occurring in the playoffs. However with a head-to-head tiebreaker now in hand against the Chiefs (4-2), chances improved significantly that the next meeting between these teams will occur in Western New York a few months from now.

3. Bills QB Josh Allen, who passed for 329 yards and three TDs on Sunday – including the game winner to TE Dawson Knox with 64 seconds to go – also solidified his early standing in the MVP race on a day when Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of picks, including a comeback killer on Kansas City's final possession.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

DEPENDS ON THE DAY: Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, but how good is this 'resilient' team?

4. And Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller (2 sacks) was the game changer he was paid to be after signing a six-year, $120 million deal in the offseason. Miller was a member of the soon-to-be Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in January, when the Chiefs shredded the Bills' top-ranked defense in a divisional playoff classic – most notably at the end of the game and overtime. Sunday, it was Miller's pressure on Mahomes' final, errant throw that helped secure the win.

5. Who Dey? > Who Dat?

6. Joe Burrow > Andy Dalton.

7. It was that kind of Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and star QB Burrow (300 passing yards and 3 TDs, including a game-winning 60-yarder) outlasted Dalton, their former QB1, and the New Orleans Saints 30-26.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (9) and WR Ja'Marr Chase had another big game in the Superdome on Sunday.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow (9) and WR Ja'Marr Chase had another big game in the Superdome on Sunday.

8. It was also quite the homecoming for Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, a Louisiana native, who snagged the decisive score (plus another one). Now teammates in Cincy, it was the duo's first game at the Superdome since leading a now-legendary 2019 LSU team to its most recent national championship. Burrow and Chase also hooked up for two TDs in that 42-25 defeat of Clemson, and Burrow was clearly relishing the memory by rocking Chase's Bayou Bengals jersey Sunday morning. "I just wanted to pay tribute to the people of Louisiana and all the fans, playing in the stadium we won the national title game in," said Burrow, who played in front of quite a few of his own No. 9 LSU jerseys. He added: "It was great to come back and feel the culture and energy of the fans."

9. Going into the season, the AFC projected as the superior conference. But remarkably, to this point, the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are the only team in their conference outside of the NFC East that's currently above .500.

10. Six NFC teams sit at 3-3, half of those in the NFC West. Six others have losing records. If the playoffs began tomorrow – they don't – three NFC teams without winning marks would qualify.

11. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick notched his 324th career win, playoffs included, by beating the team that provided his first head-coaching opportunity, the Cleveland Browns. Now tied with Hall of Famer George Halas on the NFL's all-time victory list, Belichick is 24 shy of overtaking Don Shula for the overall lead.

12. Rookie Bailey Zappe is becoming the AFC's answer to Cooper Rush. Since he took the field in Week 4, replacing QB2 Brian Hoyer, the Patriots have scored 88 points – including Sunday's 38-15 blowout in Cleveland. Prior to Zappe's ascendance, New England had managed just 53 points. Don't hurry back, Mac.

13. Speaking of rookie quarterbacks, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett notched his first NFL win by helping to orchestrate an upset of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it was a pricey triumph for Pickett, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter.

14. Give Steelers vet Mitchell Trubisky credit for a save – even if the NFL doesn't award them – after he completed nine of 12 passes for 144 yards and a TD in relief of Pickett. It was easily the best performance in a Steelers uniform for Trubisky, who was benched two weeks ago.

15. For Brady, who was 12-3 against Pittsburgh as a member of the Patriots, it was a rare loss to the Steelers.

16. Maybe we should've guessed the New York Jets, who are now 4-2 (and 4-2 all-time at Lambeau Field), would beat the staggering Green Bay Packers. But it was something to see the NYJ and their resurgent fans just take over in Wisconsin.

17. Green Bay lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019. Including playoffs, the Pack have now dropped five of their past eight contests.

18. LaFleur will also have to hear about this loss for some time, as he and Jets coach Robert Saleh were groomsmen in one another's weddings.

18a. Also, the NYJ's offensive coordinator is Mike LaFleur – Matt's younger brother.

19. And the New York, New York revival theme continues. The Jets (4-2) and Giants (5-1) have now equaled or exceeded last year's win total – both clubs were 4-13 in 2021, which capped a league-worst five-year span when each team went 22-59. The G-Men upset the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

20. Giants rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux notched his first career sack, bagging Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson. Thibodeaux admitted the benchmark brought him to tears following the win and said Jackson promised to send him his jersey to commemorate it.

21. How about some love for the Vikes defense, which produced six sacks and three turnovers in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. When you got those kinds of big plays, you can live with surrendering 458 yards.

22. Memorable Sunday for Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan, who seemed to officially arrive as his new team's field general. Ryan established a franchise record with 42 completions – and this is an organization that has employed Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning, Bert Jones, Andrew Luck, Jim Harbaugh and Philip Rivers, among others. Ryan's final throw was a 32-yard TD pass with 17 seconds left that beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27.

23. Ryan, the NFL's MVP in 2016, also displaced Hall of Famer Dan Marino for seventh place all-time on the NFL's passing yards list. Now with 61,500 yards in the regular season, Ryan needs 2,589 more to overtake Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger to move into the top five.

24. The Jags, who have beaten the Colts eight in a row at home, have lost five in a row and nine of 10 to them in Indianapolis.

25. The Jaguars and Colts became the first teams to complete a pair of divisional matchups in 2022.

26. The Atlanta Falcons stunned the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 and stunned the rest of us by having a share of the NFC South lead in mid-October.

27. Niners HC Kyle Shanahan coached in Atlanta for the first time since he was the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2016 – when they reached the Super Bowl, but Shanahan was roundly panned for their second-half collapse to the Patriots.

28. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts caught his second career TD pass Sunday, but his first in the United States. His only other score occurred last year in London.

29. Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz improved to 7-0 on Thursday night games after an ugly 12-7 defeat of the almost equally inept Chicago Bears.

30. Unfortunately for Wentz, he fractured a finger on his passing hand and could miss up to six weeks. At least he won't miss another Thursday game this year.

31. Byes kicked in during Week 6, taking the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans off the field – just in case you missed their absence ... or were perfectly content they were absent.

32. In their first game without fired coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) appear like the league's 32nd-best team, well on their way to the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. They didn't score an offensive TD in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams, were forced to employ their fourth-string quarterback (Jacob Eason), generated all of eight first downs and sent one of their better players, WR Robbie Anderson to an early shower. Otherwise, everything is great ...

32a. ... including interim coach Steve Wilks' Air Jordan XI Jubilees. When you live in Charlotte, may as well at least see if you can get some free Js from Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores and more, Week 6: 32 things we learned; Bills beat Chiefs

Latest Stories

  • Fresh appeal to find Bristol park rapist one year on as victim speaks out

    Police have re-released CCTV footage as the victim tells how he "struggles to come to terms" with his ordeal.

  • Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills

    Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin