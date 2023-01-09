32 things we learned from NFL Week 18: Eventful final day of regular season cements playoff field

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The 32 things we learned from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season:

1. Six days removed from Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin's terrifying on-field collapse after he suffered cardiac arrest, how nice was it to get back to full-blown football this weekend – with an alert and recovering Hamlin watching from his hospital room?

2. Hamlin was clearly in thoughts and prayers around the league ... not to mention his No. 3 adorning T-shirts (which also read "Love For Damar") of players, coaches and staffers while getting spotlighted in blue and red on the 30-yard lines of stadiums throughout the country.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans convened at midfield for a pregame prayer honoring Hamlin on Saturday night prior to kicking off their AFC South title game.

4. But hard to imagine anything much better than the Bills returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots – Buffalo's first play since Hamlin went down midway through the first quarter of last Monday's game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

4a. Buffalo's Nyheim Hines actually took a pair of kickoffs to the house in the Bills' 35-23 win over New England, the first time a player had done that in more than 12 years.

5. After the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game on Thursday night, the league went to unprecedented lengths to build in scenarios that would create some level of fairness given the massive playoff implications the Buffalo-Cincinnati contest carried. However, no coin flip will be needed to determine a host city in the wild-card round, and only one scenario remains for a potential neutral-site AFC championship game – if the Bills are matched up with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

6. The league will begin exploring neutral site venues in earnest this week now that that possibility is viable. Detroit and Indianapolis have been floated as possibilities, while Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has also offered up Sin City's Allegiant Stadium as an alternative. “We are here for the NFL if they need us,” Davis said Friday.

7. Sunday's best celebration? Had to be the one from Indianapolis Colts S Rodney Thomas II, a high school teammate of Hamlin's, after he picked off a pass against the Houston Texans.

7a. Sunday's second-best celebration? How about Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon sarcastically tossing a coin in the end zone? Not needed now as the Bengals will host the Ravens again next week ... and it remains to be seen if Baltimore will have QB Lamar Jackson once the playoffs begin.

8. Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw his 35th TD pass of the season Sunday, a new team record. He'd previously set the record Monday night in the first quarter against Buffalo ... but that TD was wiped out by the game's cancellation.

8a. Prior to that, Burrow had set the single-season franchise mark of 34 TD passes ... last year.

9. It took longer than expected, but the Philadelphia Eagles finally sewed up the NFC's top seed and the home-field advantage and first-round bye that come with it. The last time Philly won the conference's regular-season crown was 2017 ... then they went on to win Super Bowl 52, their first championship since 1960.

10. The Eagles' 14 regular-season wins are the most in franchise's 90-season history.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after maiking a catch against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
11. The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) missed out on the postseason field by a tiebreaker but did avert coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season by winning six of their final seven games. Pittsburgh's 19 consecutive campaigns without a sub-.500 record are now two shy of the Dallas Cowboys' 21-year non-losing run between 1965 and '85 under Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry.

TB12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who set single-season NFL records Sunday for pass attempts (733) and completions (490), is a member of his 19th divisional champion, and his Bucs will host the Cowboys on wild-card weekend – specifically on "Monday Night Football."

TB12a. Brady is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a 19-3 win to open the 2022 season.

13. TB12's former team, the Patriots, was eliminated from the playoff race and have not won the AFC East since Brady bolted following the 2019 season.

14. Congrats to Atlanta rookie QB Desmond Ridder, whose first two NFL TD passes enabled the Falcons to beat the Bucs 30-17 on Sunday.

15. In the five seasons since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have earned the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed three times and have secured a first-round bye on four occasions.

16. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler finished with a team record 107 catches.

17. Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw his 24th and 25th TD passes on the season, allowing him to join Peyton Manning as the only players ever with at least 25 in each of their first three NFL seasons.

18. Of course, it's definitely worth wondering why Herbert, Ekeler and other key Bolts were playing in a game that had no bearing on their playoff seeding ... especially since WR Mike Williams was carted off with a back injury. Ekeler even wound up making two tackles on lost Chargers fumbles, one of them his own. Not great, Brandon Staley.

19. With rookie QB3 Skylar Thompson at the helm, the Miami Dolphins didn't score a touchdown Sunday – nor did they surrender one – but their 11-6 victory over the New York Jets was enough to secure the AFC's final playoff berth.

20. The Fins have not won a playoff game in more than 22 years, the longest drought without a postseason win in the AFC.

21. Only the Detroit Lions, who last won a playoff game following the 1991 season, have a longer dry spell.

22. Naturally, the game of the day occurred between the also-ran Texans and Colts, arguably the league's two worst teams. But credit the Texans, who clawed to a 32-31 victory, including the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minute, even though the win cost them the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft.

22a. Wasn't enough to save Lovie Smith's job, the Texans firing their head coach late Sunday night.

23. So what will the Chicago Bears do with that No. 1 selection, the first time they've held it since 1947? There's sure to be trade chatter given they already seem to have their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. But if they stick and pick? Get to know Georgia DT Jalen Carter and Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., Chicago fans.

24. In case you're counting, that's seven TD catches in the past four games for San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle. Would seem to portend good things in the postseason for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

25. In case you're counting, that's seven consecutive games with at least one interception for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Would seem to portend ominous things in postseason for the NFC's No. 5 seed, who must travel to Tampa next Monday.

26. The AFC South champion Jaguars are the first team since the 2008 Dolphins to win a division the season after having the league's worst record.

26a. This marks the 18th time in the past 20 seasons at least one team has won its division the season after finishing in last place or tied for last.

27. This is also the 33rd consecutive season at least four teams qualified for the playoffs the season after failing to reach them. The Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville, Chargers, Miami, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks all missed postseason in 2021.

28. RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams of the Raiders became the first teammates this century with 1,500 yards rushing and receiving, respectively.

28a. The last 1,500-yard rushing/receiving teammates were Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison for the 1999 Colts.

29. Memo to the New Orleans Saints: You have great uniforms ... but you should not be wearing the all-white pants with black jerseys. Don't let us see this again.

30. Shoutout to Carolina Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 after inheriting a squad that looked like roadkill after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start.

31. Have we seen the last of Rams coach Sean McVay on LA's sideline? If the whispers are true and he opts to move on from the franchise with which he won the Lombardi Trophy last season, his final campaign would be the worst ever for a defending Super Bowl champion. The Rams' 12 losses are two more than any other team endured the year after a Super Sunday triumph.

32. Lastly, but most certainly not least, a salute to retiring Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt, who collected two sacks in his 160th (playoffs included) game. His 12½ sacks in 2022 were Watt's second most in the past seven seasons.

32a. But it must be reiterated that, even though Watt is almost a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2028, he should be remembered as a better person than football player.

