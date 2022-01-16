32 Tech Products That'll Do Basically Everything For You

Popular items from this list

A touchscreen toaster to replace the crusty one you’ve had in the kitchen for longer than you’d like to admit.

A stationary vacuum to automatically suck up any dirt and debris you sweep toward it.

A coffee maker that connects to your Echo Dot so Alexa can become your live-in barista.

