6 Ankle-Boot Trends That Are Going to Last for More Than Just This Winter

Like taxes and jogging bottoms in lockdown, ankle boots come winter are a sure thing. This particular piece of footwear is a cornerstone of colder-weather wardrobes and for good reason. Choose carefully, and you'll live in them for the whole of this winter and the next one too. Scratch that—you'll wear them all year, even on those chilly spring and summer days. If you haven't quite made a decision on which ankle boots you'll be investing in this year, then allow us to help.

However, 2020 is not just any year. Compounded by the pandemic, the focus on sustainability and classic pieces you can wear for longer has taken centre stage in fashion. This of course also means that when you're looking to buy anything new, you should know if it's worth it. It shouldn't just tick the "need it" box but also be something you know you'll wear regularly. There's no good buying something if you're going to leave it languishing in the back of your wardrobe. On that note, I've compiled an edit of the newest and best ankle boots you'll get the most wear out of this coming year. Keep scrolling for more.

WHITE

Jil Sander 50 Blush Leather Ankle Boots (£830)

Stella McCartney Trace Off-White Faux Leather Ankle Boots (£525)

Zara Soft Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots (£70)

Bottega Veneta Bloc Leather Ankle Boots (£720)

CROC-EFFECT

Alexander McQueen Tread Exaggerated-Sole Croc-Effect Leather Boots (£690)

Dries Van Noten Croc-Effect Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots (£540)

& Other Stories Croc Embossed Leather Ankle Boots (£135)

Staud Brando Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots (£360)

TRACK-SOLE

Bottega Veneta Bv Tire Leather Chelsea Boots (£810)

Mango Leather Boots With Track Sole (£80)

Rick Owens Cleated-Sole Leather Chelsea Boots (£945)

Arket Chunky Leather Boots (£175)

LACE-UP

Saint Laurent Army Leather Ankle Boots (£660)

& Other Stories Lace-Up Leather Boots (£135)

Story continues

Proenza Schouler Logo-Pull Grained-Leather Boots (£825)

Gianvito Rossi Martis Lace-Up Leather Boots (£825)

Jimmy Choo Eshe 40 Black Leather Biker Boots (£795)

SUEDE

Zara Split Suede Mid-Heel Ankle Boots (£90)

Khaite Suede Ankle Boots (£760)

Alexander McQueen Suede Exaggerated-Sole Chelsea Boots (£450)

Isabel Marant Dewina Suede Ankle Boots (£480)

SQUARE-TOE

Mango Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots (£70)

Acne Studios Leather Ankle Boots (£460)

By Far Heel Leather Ankle Boot (£410)

Mango Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots (£60)

Next up, this bra-size calculator is a thing of genius.

This piece was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

This article originally appeared on Who What Wear

Read More from Who What Wear