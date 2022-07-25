32-year-old father drowns while wade fishing at Texas lake. ‘Broken hearted’

A 32-year-old man was wade fishing in a Texas lake when authorities say he vanished over the weekend.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the Elmendorf man went under water at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Divers pulled his body from Lake Corpus Christi about seven hours later.

Family members identified the victim as father Larry Wayne Ebner, according to KIII.

Ebner was fishing with his son when he began to drown, the outlet reported, and his 13-year-old child was unable to rescue him.

“I am broken hearted,” a family member shared on his Facebook page. “There’s no words to explain anything that happened. ... Prayers to his family, his kids and everyone that love him to get through this every day.”

An autopsy has been ordered following the man’s death, officials said.

“Our sincere condolences to the family,” Rivera wrote on Facebook.

Elmendorf is part of the San Antonio metropolitan area, about 100 miles northwest of Lake Corpus Christi.

