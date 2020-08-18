$32+ Billion Worldwide Software-Defined Networking Market to 2025 - Featuring Cisco, Huawei & VMware Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Networking Market by Component (SDN Infrastructure, Software, and Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, and SDN via API), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SDN market is expected to grow from USD 13,732.2 million in 2020 to USD 32,733.1 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.



Growth in adoption of digital learning is a major growth driver for the global SDN market

The major growth drivers for the market are the investment of CSPs in SDN technology to automate network infrastructure, significant reduction in CAPEX and OPEX, increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation, and server virtualization, increase in demand for enterprise mobility to enhance productivity for field-based services. However, the SDN controller as an ideal attack surface providing a hacker with the total control of the network, restrains the market growth.

The services segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period

With the increasing adoption of SDN technology, the demand for associated services is also expected to increase among service providers and enterprises. Based on services, the SDN market has been segmented into consulting, implementation, and training and support. These services help end-users in managing and optimizing network infrastructure. They are required for the effective deployment of SDN solutions.

The overall services segment includes a range of activities, such as planning, design, equipment installation, training, commissioning, testing, network optimization, maintenance, post-deployment assistance, root cause analysis, and 24*7 support

Service providers segment in end-user is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The service providers segment mainly consists of telecom service providers, MSPs, and cloud service providers. These service providers are actively leveraging SDN to optimize networks, improve service delivery times, and increase the ARPU, and lower CAPEX and OPEX. SDN transforms the network to a more open and programmable framework by implementing a decoupled centralized control layer, which optimizes the network resources, resulting in reduced network congestions, enhanced network user capacity (bandwidth requirement), and minimized cost associated with hardware requirement for network user expansions.

The increasing adoption of SDN by telecom service providers has boosted the overall network capacity potential by delivering flexibility in bandwidth. Telecommunication providers are constantly striving to offer new and innovative services to their customers at better data transfer rates across their entire network. To achieve their motive, telecommunication providers need to effectively manage the network, optimize the routers and switches for the peak hour traffic, and enable data center networking equipment to handle large volumes of data during the peak hours. Thereby, telecommunication providers are inclined toward adopting the SDN infrastructure.

APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. They are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements in all fields, majorly attributed to the adoption of technologies, such as cloud, big data, SDN, swift digital transformation, and highly industrious human resources. The large population of APAC is major traction to investors all over the world for attaining a large subscriber base. Datacenter deployments are complementary to the SDN technology, and with technological advancement, the data center market is expected to grow exponentially.

The latest 4G technology intervention in APAC is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region. This has led to developments in technologies, such as IoT, BYOD, and mobility services, opening numerous revenue streams and use cases for businesses. The 4G technology is at a growing stage in APAC, driven by the large subscriber base, favorable policies and regulations, and increasing demand for data storage and security. All these factors act as drivers for the SDN market due to the rapid digital transformation and a broad scope of growth.

Story continues