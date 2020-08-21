318 privacy breach victims could sue N.S. Health for compensation

More than 300 Nova Scotians have had their medical records snooped on in the past 2½ years, according to Nova Scotia Health.

Meanwhile, a privacy breach victim from Hammonds Plains says a lawsuit could help her find answers in her case,

"I'm looking for the truth to come out," said Carley Kynock-Bytheway. "I'd like the information that's being withheld to be given to me."

Hundreds of Kynock-Bytheway's medical records were viewed by a medical transcriptionist working for Nova Scotia Health in 2018 and 2019.

Kynock-Bytheway later found the employee was dating her ex.

Capital Health has provided Kynock-Bytheway with copies of the compromised records.

But she has more questions and believes a class-action lawsuit could help her get answers.

"I'd like to know the location that my information was viewed from … I'd like to know who that information was shown to or shared with, and also by what means, by email or by text," she said. "I'd like to know why as well."

Kynock-Bytheway hasn't contacted a privacy lawyer because she said she is still dealing with the emotional turmoil caused by her case.

Lawsuits possible

Health administrators in Nova Scotia have already been successfully sued for failing to protect patient privacy.

In 2018, the Capital District Health Authority paid $400,000 to settle a claim by 105 patients whose records were improperly accessed by a single employee.

Chuck J. Ford, a litigator with Halifax firm Valent Legal, said the three recently publicized privacy breaches of patient records leave Nova Scotia Health open to more legal action.

He said damages for the tort of "intrusion upon seclusion" begin at roughly $1,000 per person for merely proving a privacy breach occurred.

But there is no cap on damages for breach of privacy, and Ford said a judge in Ontario awarded $100,000 to an individual who suffered a severe breach that required ongoing medical care as a result.

The three recent health breaches in Nova Scotia affected a total of 271 patients.

Ford said it's possible for a single patient who suffers a privacy breach to seek compensation from health officials.

He said those cases are often settled confidentially with the help of a lawyer.

