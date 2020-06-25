313@somerset and Kallang Wave Mall among 12 new places visited by COVID-19 cases

(SCREENSHOT: 313@somerset/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A total of 12 new public places including several malls visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases were listed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (25 June).

The places are Haniffa at 118 Dunlop Street, Heartland Mall at Hougang Street 21, three shops at Queensway Shopping Centre (Weston Corporation, Limited Edt, and Da’Cave), Seah Im Food Centre, Vivocity, As-Shifaa Café at Lucky Plaza, 313@somerset, Peninsula Shopping Centre, Kallang Wave Mall, and the Singtel outlet at Bugis Junction.

In addition, the POBS outlet at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre and Sheng Siong Supermarket at 301 Geylang Road reappeared in the list with one entry and four entries respectively.

Persons who visited these places at the following times and dates should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat and runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history, the MOH advised.

(SCREENSHOT: List of public places visited by COVID-19 cases from 11 June to 23 June 2020/Ministry of Health)

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” it added.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period. First published on 25 May, the list compiles places visited by infectious cases in the community for over 30 minutes.

The MOH confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday noon, bringing the total to 42,736.

