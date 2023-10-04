New 311 option can dispatch outreach workers after business hours to Windsorites in need

Workers at Windsor's 311 call centre in a 2017 file photo. (CBC - image credit)

A new plan to help connect people with outreach support for people experiencing homelessness has gotten the go-ahead from a Windsor council committee.

The city's central phone number for city services, 311, will soon allow residents to select an option during off-hours to connect them with an outreach worker from Family Services. The service will be available from 4 p.m., the typical end of day for 311, to midnight.

The goal is to help residents and business owners help people they see who might be in need of help, including if they're experiencing homelessness.

"The 311 phone system isn't answered live after 4 p.m.. So what we want to do is make sure that there's a mechanism that — at least until midnight — people can still get through to an outreach worker, said Joyce Zuk, executive director of Family Services Windsor-Essex.

"An individual calling after 4 p.m. will be able to select an option that will then connect them to our outreach worker who will be carrying a cell phone," she said. "What that will do is it will allow someone to receive a live answer to that phone call."

The new program is likely to be approved by Windsor council but will formally go for council approval later this month. It could be active just shortly thereafter, Zuk said.

The move aims to expand the number hours a Family Services outreach worker is available to help.

Family Services currently works with 311 during regular business hours, but now people can call 311 and be connected with an outreach worker even after 311 is closed for the day and on weekends, when the option will be active from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Zuk said she believes this will address some of the concerns of downtown residents and business owners.

"We just want to make it more available to businesses in particular and members of the public who are becoming increasingly concerned by individuals experiencing homelessness that they're meeting," she said.

And, she said, Family Services will be able to triage the call — so if police or EMS are needed, they can be dispatched instead.

The plan was put forward by Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino, who is on the committee that on Wednesday recommended the move.

It means there's just one phone number you'll need to call if you see someone who needs help.

Coun. Renaldo Agostino, who represents Ward 3, is shown at a Windsor city council meeting on Aug. 8, 2023.

"In the past there's been a sheet distributed around with so many different phone numbers and times," Agostino said of previous resources handed out.

"It also gives us crucial data that we need moving forward and how to combat some of the issues we're facing."

Bob Cameron, executive director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, said it was a welcome move.

"We need a lot of these steps to respond to the changes that have happened over the last couple of years," Cameron said.

The move comes with little cost to the city, city staff said in the report to committee — less than $2,000 to reconfigure phone lines, and the cost can be absorbed into the current budget. The program will be reviewed after six months.

"This is by no means the solution to the problems that are facing us in our inner city," Agostino said. "But it's another step in the right direction."