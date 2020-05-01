31 Ways to Shake Up Your Style This May

It's official: Spring has finally sprung! And with it comes a whole new crop of trends to try without the need to throw a parka on top (score!). Here are 31 fabulous and fun style ideas to inspire you and keep you looking perfectly chic all month long. Now, if you need us, we'll be sipping rosé on a rooftop in the sun.

1. Break Out the Gingham

It's the official season for picnics, after all.

Shop similar styles: Ann Taylor cardigan ($70; $60); Gap pants ($70; $63); Sunday/Monday scarf ($40); Miuco bag ($70); Sam Edelman heels ($130)

2. Use a Beige Blazer and Black Boots to Tone Down a Wild Dress

Not quite ready to break out the blooming florals and super-bright prints just yet? Layer them under classic wardrobe staples in neutral tones to avoid feeling too bold.

Shop similar styles: Song of Style blazer ($228); Topshop dress ($75; $38); Louise et Cie boots ($239; $108)

3. Tuck a Voluminous Blouse Into High-Waist Trousers

The most flattering way to wear a puff sleeve shirt? Tucking it into a pair of pants that hit right at your smallest point, like Coterie member Ijeoma Kola.

Shop similar styles: Banana Republic top ($75; $63); Gucci belt ($460); Staud pants ($225; $113); Nine West heels ($94; $57)

4. Hop on the Boiler Suit Craze

How do you rock a one-piece wonder without looking like you work at a car wash? Accessorize with mirrored sunglasses, trendy chunky-soled sneakers and a slick bun.

Shop similar styles: Ray-Ban sunglasses ($154); L.F.Markey boiler suit ($242); Steve Madden sneakers ($90; $54)

5. Make Your Accessories Pull Double Duty

A chic wide-brimmed hat like Babba Canales's offers major sun protection.

Shop similar styles: O'Neill hat ($28); Krewe sunglasses ($295); Zulu & Zephyr romper ($180); Happy Socks socks ($18); APL sneakers ($200)

6. Wear a Workout Shirt to Work

Zip a sweat-wicking pullover up all the way and tuck it into a pair of tailored trousers. Suddenly your go-to running top is ready for a day at the office.

Shop similar styles: L.L.Bean top ($50); LPA pants ($238; $96); Chinese Laundry sandals ($60)

7. Sport a Cozy Grandma Sweater

Pair a kitschy cardi with white jeans and easy sneakers, like Coterie member Shanna Battle.

Shop similar styles: L.L.Bean cardigan ($120; $100); Old Navy jeans ($37; $35); Converse sneakers ($50)

8. Start Working In Some Spring Pastels

Dress up neutrals with a small pop of butter yellow or dusty lavender, like Coterie member Coco Bassey.

Shop similar styles: Everlane jacket ($148); Club Monaco dress ($229); Brahmin bag ($295); Børn boots ($200; $120)

9. Knot Your T-Shirt

Instead of dealing with tucking (and untucking and retucking) your shirt all day, tie it up in a tight knot, like Coterie member Caroline Juen. Now you can focus on much more important matters, like figuring out which pair of sandals is best for your zodiac sign.

Shop similar styles: Back When for Anthropologie T-shirt ($58); Glamorous pants ($51); Brahmin bag ($248); 42 Gold sandals ($120)

10. Sport a Gauzy Tunic Over Skinny Jeans

Let a crisp pair of jeans, heels and a chic clutch to take your beach cover-up from the pool to dinner.

Shop similar styles: Free People tunic ($168); Parker Smith jeans ($158); Senreve clutch ($275; $230); Manolo Blahnik heels ($655; $499)

11. Incorporate Bold Prints Via Small Accessories

The easiest way to work in an over-the-top print? Start small. Tie a vibrant scarf around your neck like a bandana or around your head as a headband to add interest.

Shop similar styles: J.Crew scarf ($50); Tularosa jacket ($298); BB Dakota dress ($110); Keds sneakers ($55)

12. Opt for Colorful Leather Over Basic Black

A green, pink or baby-blue leather jacket keeps you just as warm as a classic black moto but feels much springier.

Shop similar styles: House of Sunny jacket ($195); Warm dress ($350); Clare V. bag ($299; $210); 27 Edit heels ($125; $50)

13. Or Try Vibrant Denim

The same challenge applies to a denim jacket. Try a bright green hue or some pastel shades instead of your basic blues.

Shop similar styles: Madewell jacket ($135; $110); Treasure & Bond shirt ($69; $42); Missguided pants ($76; $60)

14. Use Hints of Color to Jazz Up an All-Beige Ensemble

Beige gets a bad rap for being "boring." But adding a pair of primary-colored kicks and a bag that features animal print can make an otherwise simple outfit feel fresh and minimal—instead of bland.

Shop similar styles: Rails jacket ($198; $99); Lovers + Friends top ($58); Wit & Wisdom pants ($68); Kate Spade New York bag ($328; $230); Nike sneakers ($110)

15. Show Some Skin, But Just a Little

A maxi-length dress is the perfect way to counterbalance an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Shop similar styles: Reformation dress ($278); J.Crew sandals ($188)

16. Dress Up Your Overalls

Give this juvenile piece a grown-up makeover with a sleek, slim-fit black T-shirt and colorful pointy-toe heels. If you want to add a jacket, make sure it looks perfectly polished and tailored. Leave the oversize trucker jacket for another day.

Shop similar styles: Good American jacket ($225); Nic + Zoe turtleneck ($101; $61); Torrid overalls ($80); AllSaints bag ($358; $215); Kenneth Cole New York heels ($169; $127)

17. Give Your Go-To Work Ensemble a Pastel Upgrade

Spring-ify your workwear like Coterie member Olivia Jeanette by trading your old-school gray trousers for a fresh pistachio-hued pair instead.

Shop similar styles: Lele Sadoughi headband ($150; $113); Alice + Olivia blazer ($440; $330) and pants ($265; $199); LPA top ($148); Nannacay bag ($196); Naturalizer heels ($78)

18. Give a Bright Sweater Dress a Go

All we want to wear are breezy, gauzy dresses, but it's not summer just yet. Opt for a cheery knit midi instead for a similar effect without suffering freezing cold legs.

Shop similar styles: Chinti and Parker dress ($695; $486); Tory Burch bag ($348); Louise et Cie sandals ($110; $78)

19. Wear Denim Trousers in Place of Blue Jeans

Look for styles with a wide-leg (but no flare) and minimal distressing or whiskering. Finish with a matching denim belt to really cinch your waist and create an hourglass shape like Coterie member Jasmine Crockett.

Shop similar styles: L.L.Bean shirt ($50; $45); Gap jeans ($90; $45); Cult Gaia bag ($298; $209); Lucky Brand sandals ($99)

20. DRESS UP A SIMPLE CHIGNON

Fancy barrettes and hair clips are a great way to bring new life to second-day (or third-day) hair, but really all you need is a handful of shiny metallic bobby pins strategically placed behind your ear and you're good to go.

Shop similar styles: BP hair pins ($19; $8 for set of four); Kitsch hair pins ($22 for set of nine); Isabel Marant earrings ($355; $213)

21. Bring New Life to an Old Style Trick

Your grandmother wouldn't leave the house without coordinating her handbag to her pumps, but that style rule has since faded in popularity. Until now. We love the idea of putting a very 2020 spin on an old-school rule by color-coordinating chunky kicks with a slick patchwork tote.

Shop similar styles: Boyy bag ($1,015); New Balance sneakers ($110)

22. Carry a Mini Beach Bag

You might not know when you'll *finally* have the opportunity to dip your toes in the sea, but you know for sure you can rock this vacation-ready accessory as soon as tomorrow.

Shop similar styles: Rolla's dress ($99); Nannacay bag ($200); Teva sandals ($50)

23. Mix Boyish Jeans and an Uber-Feminine Top

Proof that opposites attract and actually look damn good together.

Shop similar styles: Lovers + Friends top ($180); Agolde jeans ($198; $159); Sam Edelman mules ($130; $78)

24. Keep Things Simple with Chic Basics

The reason Coterie member Monroe Steele's easy T-shirt, simple pencil skirt and strappy sandals look so wonderfully chic comes down to one thing: fit. If you can find basics that fit like a dream then go ahead stock up. Otherwise make friends with your tailor and don't be afraid to bring them everything from cotton tees to jeans to have them altered to perfection.

Shop similar styles: Free People top ($38); Black Halo skirt ($248); Nordstrom clutch ($99; $50); Rag & Bone sandals ($316)

25. BEAT THE RAIN IN A METALLIC ANORAK

A sporty windbreaker will give you just as much protection from the elements, but a vibrant gold shine certainly feels more spring-ready than matte black.

Shop similar styles: Zadig & Voltaire jacket ($368; $184); Gap T-shirt ($30; $19); Alice + Olivia pants ($245); Jordan sneakers ($115)

26. Wear Stripes of All Sizes and Colors

The more the merrier, right Katie Sturino?

Shop similar styles: Oasis T-shirt ($32; $12); Gap skirt ($60; $45); Keds sneakers ($40)

27. GIVE YOUR BLUE JEANS A BREAK

We're not talking about crayon-colored, skin-tight jeggings. We're talking about sun-bleached gray, patchwork shades of white and cream or camo green acid wash, like Coterie member Tyla-Lauren Gilmore.

Shop similar styles: La Vie Rebecca Taylor sweatshirt ($350; $140); DL1961 jeans ($199; $150); Vans sneakers ($50)

28. Show Off Those Stems

Now this is how you wear shorts like an adult. Crisp white booties and a neat striped sweater are the perfect complements to a pair of great fitting shorts.

Shop similar styles: Lulus sweater ($46); ASOS shorts ($40); Frame bag ($350; $245); Matisse boots ($195; $75)

29. Wear a Crop Top Like an Adult

Pair a cropped blouse with a high-waisted skirt for a look that's as cute as it is lazy easy.

Shop similar styles: Majorelle top ($148; $37); Gibson skirt ($59); Naturalizer sandals ($110)

30. Make a Single Statement

Who knew one shoulder-grazing earring could leave such a big impression?

Shop similar styles: SVNR earring (from $95); New Look dress ($30); Staud bag ($295); Dolce Vita heels ($125)

31. Mix Pearls and Chains

Baroque pearls and chunky chains are two of 2020's biggest jewelry trends, but we think they're at their best when worn together. Even better if you sport a single piece that combines both trends at once.

Shop similar styles: Mulberry and Grand necklace ($34); Maison Irem necklace ($235); Timeless Pearly necklace ($494)

