31 People From This Month With Main Character Syndrome So Bad, I Think It May Be Terminal

1.This person wanted to be an IRL Bachelorette.

"you each had 5 mins to chat with me"
2.This person thought her friend getting pregnant was "copying" her.

"Is she copying me?"
3.This person brought a SPEAKER to the gym.

a person using a loud speaker in a gym
4."Being the main character is hard, but someone has to do it." Do they, though?

"but someone has to do it"
5.This guy made his dad's stage 4 cancer diagnosis about him.

"Luckily now my dad listens."
6.This person cared so little for their friend's time that they were TWO AND A HALF hours late.

"2.5 hours late...."
7.This person decided parking close to the entrance was more important than someone in the handicap spot being able to enter their car.

a car parked illegally and blocking the ramp of the car next to them
8.And this person took up no less than FOUR parking spots.

a car taking up four parking spots
9.This Nice Guy clearly thought he was entitled to this woman's attention.

"i could actually treat you better"
10.This person expected everyone to react to their fake sinking.

"i faked a blackout in a swimming pool"
11.This person blocked traffic during the Super Bowl just to be a menace.

a man on a horse blocking traffic and waving a Trump flag
12.This person decided everyone ELSE should accommodate them and their dog, instead of the other way around.

"Please have some sense and turn around"
13.These people decided to take up electric car charging spots to change their tires, because clearly no one else's needs matter but theirs.

People changing a tire
14.And this person constantly parked in the electric vehicle charging spots just 'cause.

a non-electric car parked near electric charging ports
15.This couple thought their baby's gender reveal was more important than a town getting clean water.

a blue waterfall
16.And these people littered all over a public park for their gender reveal.

blue confetti littering the ground of a park
17.After someone made a gesture of goodwill by posting a gift card code for military spouses to get themselves a free coffee, this person used up all the money to buy expensive cups...because no one else deserved something nice.

Screenshot of a coffee bill
18.This person blocked multiple spots and the sidewalk so they could charge their car.

a car blocking spots
19.This person used someone ELSE's under-seat storage space to put their helmet and water bottle.

a person's feet poking out from behind
20.These neighbors "reserved" parking for themselves on a public street.

Buckets reserving parking for someone
21.These people clearly cared more about what they wanted than, y'know, THE SAFETY OF THE ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL AREA.

a post blocking trucks from entering
22.This person brought no less than FIVE dogs into a car maintenance place and let them wander.

"I just wanted to get new tires and an oil change."
23.This person was clearly encouraging their poor dog to antagonize people for their own amusement.

"He likes to film us and upload it to his own Facebook."
24.This roommate thought prioritizing their laziness was more important than prioritizing their roommate's safety.

weights all over the floor
25.This guy thought only his form of gaming was valid.

Post text: A person expresses strong opinions on what defines a true gamer, dismissing various games and platforms as not real gaming
26.This person thought no one else should wear makeup around their boyfriend.

"Just don't wear makeup lol"
27.This LinkedIn weirdo made up an obviously fake story to make herself sound good online.

"What's the most rewarding job in the world?"
28.This person didn't give a crap about damaging someone's bike or blocking it in, because THEY needed a place to park.

"Car parked in a spot my bike occupied"
29.These coworkers had no regard for other people's things.

pen marks in a cup
30.This person expected a free membership just because they lived in the same town as the founders.

"I'm here to name and shame a company"
31.And finally, this person decided because THEY SPECIFICALLY didn't like Nintendo's games anymore, Nintendo should be sued.

"I have decided I'm unfollowing, boycotting, and filing a class action lawsuit."
