31 People From This Month With Main Character Syndrome So Bad, I Think It May Be Terminal

1.This person wanted to be an IRL Bachelorette.

2.This person thought her friend getting pregnant was "copying" her.

3.This person brought a SPEAKER to the gym.

4."Being the main character is hard, but someone has to do it." Do they, though?

5.This guy made his dad's stage 4 cancer diagnosis about him.

6.This person cared so little for their friend's time that they were TWO AND A HALF hours late.

7.This person decided parking close to the entrance was more important than someone in the handicap spot being able to enter their car.

8.And this person took up no less than FOUR parking spots.

9.This Nice Guy clearly thought he was entitled to this woman's attention.

10.This person expected everyone to react to their fake sinking.

11.This person blocked traffic during the Super Bowl just to be a menace.

12.This person decided everyone ELSE should accommodate them and their dog, instead of the other way around.

13.These people decided to take up electric car charging spots to change their tires, because clearly no one else's needs matter but theirs.

14.And this person constantly parked in the electric vehicle charging spots just 'cause.

15.This couple thought their baby's gender reveal was more important than a town getting clean water.

16.And these people littered all over a public park for their gender reveal.

17.After someone made a gesture of goodwill by posting a gift card code for military spouses to get themselves a free coffee, this person used up all the money to buy expensive cups...because no one else deserved something nice.

18.This person blocked multiple spots and the sidewalk so they could charge their car.

19.This person used someone ELSE's under-seat storage space to put their helmet and water bottle.

20.These neighbors "reserved" parking for themselves on a public street.

21.These people clearly cared more about what they wanted than, y'know, THE SAFETY OF THE ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL AREA.

22.This person brought no less than FIVE dogs into a car maintenance place and let them wander.

23.This person was clearly encouraging their poor dog to antagonize people for their own amusement.

24.This roommate thought prioritizing their laziness was more important than prioritizing their roommate's safety.

25.This guy thought only his form of gaming was valid.

26.This person thought no one else should wear makeup around their boyfriend.

27.This LinkedIn weirdo made up an obviously fake story to make herself sound good online.

28.This person didn't give a crap about damaging someone's bike or blocking it in, because THEY needed a place to park.

29.These coworkers had no regard for other people's things.

30.This person expected a free membership just because they lived in the same town as the founders.

31.And finally, this person decided because THEY SPECIFICALLY didn't like Nintendo's games anymore, Nintendo should be sued.