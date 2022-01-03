31-year-old Mississauga man identified as a victim in Lambton County deaths

Ontario Provincial Police say they are still investigating two deaths after officers found human remains last week. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC - image credit)

A 31-year-old Mississauga man is one of two people who was found dead in Lambton County last week, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Dec. 28, Lambton County provincial police responded to a "suspicious person" on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township. This sparked a police investigation and human remains were found in the Township.

The incident led to another death investigation in Sarnia, where more human remains were found.

In a news release Saturday, police identified the Sarnia victim as a 31-year-old man from Mississauga. Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with the victim before their death.

Police said there is still an ongoing investigation and they're continuing to work with the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the other person found in Enniskillen Township.

Last week, police said the "suspicious person" was in custody, but have not said whether any charges have been laid at this time.

