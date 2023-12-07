31-year-old man charged with murder of nursing assistant Odhran Kelly

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly.

The man, who was charged on Thursday by detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team, is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A second 31-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives investigating the murder formally identified Mr Kelly on Wednesday.

His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the early hours of Sunday.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in remembrance of Mr Kelly on Edward Street.

PSNI forensic officers at the Edward Street area of Lurgan, Co Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Also on Thursday, two women appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to the murder of Mr Kelly.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

A clerk read out the charge that on December 3 they assisted an offender by attempting to impede their apprehension or prosecution, described as “helping another person in the disposal of the body of Odhran Kelly”.

The defendants appeared in person in court and indicated they understood the charge.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

People at vigil in Lurgan, Co Armagh (Claudia Savage/PA)

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing and District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded them both into custody.

They are both to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on December 15.