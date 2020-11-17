This $31 Leopard Pajama Set Is Rapidly Trending on Amazon Right Now
Amazon
If you ask us, you can never have enough matching pajama sets, especially when they’re cute, comfy, and emblazoned with fun patterns. The Prettygarden women’s leopard pajamas check all those boxes and more, so it’s no wonder they’re trending on Amazon. Sales are up 40,776 percent in the last 24 hours as of writing, and the style is currently a #1 Amazon best-seller in the Women’s Pajama Sets category.
Available in seven leopard print patterns, these chart-topping pajamas are designed to liven up your loungewear rotation. The bottoms have a high-waisted fit with a drawstring closure, and the long-sleeve top’s deep crewneck can be worn off-the-shoulder for a flirty touch. Although the set is technically sleepwear, you can definitely get away with wearing it during the day, as many Amazon shoppers attest.
This cute animal-print set comes in two basic versions. The first is completely matching, with ribbed cuffs on the ankles and sleeves. The second includes leopard joggers, plus a solid pocket tee with a statement patch (which you could easily style with jeans or black leggings for a whole new look).
Amazon
Buy It! Prettygarden Women’s Leopard Pajamas in Pink, $30.99; amazon.com
These bold pajamas are one of Prettygarden’s newest releases, so it’s impressive how quickly they’re rising in Amazon’s charts. In the past, we’ve covered the brand’s trendy colorblock sweaters, stretchy jumpsuits, and matching sweatsuits — all of which are hits among Amazon reviewers. Although these pajamas don’t have as many reviews as other styles, they’re already shaping up to be another customer favorite.
“I’m in love,” one shopper wrote. “This is the best leopard set ever because it’s not too hot and feels lightweight and comfortable. The quality is great, and I throw these on as soon as I get home.”
Another praised their fit, adding, “Usually, when I buy pajamas, I have problems because I’m a size extra large. These pajamas fit great, though, and are true to size.”
Considering how much buzz the Prettygarden leopard pajamas are getting right now, we recommend adding them to your cart before they sell out. Shop the $31 pajamas below, and while you’re at it, you may want to also scoop one up for a friend. Just imagine the photo opportunities!
Buy It! Prettygarden Women’s Leopard Pajamas in Pink, $30.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.