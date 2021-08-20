31 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 14-20)
Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
If I don’t tell my cat he is handsome every time I see him then he might forget
— accidental axolotl (@thefaithasaurus) August 19, 2021
when your crush passes by and you act natural#CatsOfTwitter#catspic.twitter.com/Y28Nf5S5CV
— 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐖 (@drewsboxx) August 15, 2021
Just a cat napping in a model village pic.twitter.com/FhKcFKAUeA
— Mat Osman (@matosman) August 18, 2021
I went to a dog meetup without a dog. 0 regrets. Dozens of pets. Would do it again. pic.twitter.com/44387K04W3
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) August 15, 2021
google search. does my cat know what a kisses are
— megan (@slitthroatz) August 20, 2021
One step closer or I’ll pull the plug 😅 #CatsOfTwitter#catspic.twitter.com/QpQz0RZY7f
— missenell (@missenell) August 18, 2021
When the archaeologists opened the ancient vase, little did they know what primeval dark power they had unleashed. pic.twitter.com/7AMc8GYx8A
— Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) August 19, 2021
Makes me happy to think medieval people owned cats and were probably like "he is juste a litel man who lives yn my hous"
— Load-Bearing Wall Truther (@bouledenerfs_) August 18, 2021
My dog after eating my philosophy book pic.twitter.com/ovwe9wk8Rt
— ♥︎𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤♥︎ (@JussMemez) August 17, 2021
He paints such beautiful landscapes, but I can't help but feel there is a deeper meaning to his artistic expressions. pic.twitter.com/n11yh8PuDB
— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) August 18, 2021
This is Blue. He likes to go to the top of the tallest hill in town to reenact Beyoncé music videos. 14/10 would put a ring on it pic.twitter.com/bNFqHUzBVo
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 19, 2021
Dog shows window washer his stuffed tiger#dogs#dogsoftwitter#dogsofinstagrampic.twitter.com/RiJftx8axG
— dog lovers (@doglovers2020) August 19, 2021
Sometimes I have looked into my dog's brown eyes, thinking she has the answers. According to her it's, "throw the tennis ball." That can't be right.
— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) August 19, 2021
my cats said surprise… pic.twitter.com/v0R9IeWsp9
— neesa (@jakeuluvr) August 19, 2021
How my dog smell me after I been with other dogs pic.twitter.com/mMeaeClrUo
— weed & wagyu (@jessethechef) August 19, 2021
Yes..yes..no.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/vrkEsXaVbD
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 19, 2021
a perfectly heterosexual little cat.. unless pic.twitter.com/AlIOV80vMq
— cats for lesbians (@catsforlesbians) August 16, 2021
Shoutout to the dog that’s just chillin on my neighbor’s roof pic.twitter.com/es9cHXRo3b
— Adam Sneed (@atsneed) August 18, 2021
he was a punk she did ballet pic.twitter.com/nLRGEnuKDL
— ★ (@umea) August 18, 2021
My girlfriend and I don't often speak Czech to each other, but we always speak Czech to the cat, who is not Czech, and also a cat.
— Danny Bate (@DannyBate4) August 17, 2021
Me: well, time to change my sheets
My cat, as soon as I turn around to put the dirty sheets in the hamper: pic.twitter.com/3CdbyBg2Sm
— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) August 18, 2021
you ever think about, how you just let the little cat live in your house. little cat who wants treats..... she lives here. she scream and wants pets and she doesn't pay rent.
— Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) August 16, 2021
Look at this absolutely furious dog https://t.co/hHU16qrMJK
— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 17, 2021
CEO Yuma is on an important Zoom call. Please bring snacks. @CuriousZelda#WFH#CatsOfTwitterpic.twitter.com/mkteGIfahL
— Daad دعد (@itsDaadnotDad) August 18, 2021
On my way to pet your cat pic.twitter.com/j1brjYeGjh
— jake (@tony_magoni) August 17, 2021
Today I caught my cat reading pic.twitter.com/5MwHp6CBBx
— Cats bring happiness (@bestmeows) August 15, 2021
By popular demand https://t.co/canUfIK3aNpic.twitter.com/ffSYePSL3Q
— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) August 18, 2021
Just deal with it. pic.twitter.com/ZPDaJwcusT
— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) August 16, 2021
my bf got me flowers shaped like my dog for our 7 month anniversary pic.twitter.com/kybpUUmApR
— kanoa (@kanoajung) August 14, 2021
this sailor moon-esque cat tree is all i’ve been thinking about :,) pic.twitter.com/iZl8xOeuye
— sarah⋄˚˖ ༄ (@letspetpuppies) August 19, 2021
he protec, he attac, he dig hole and take a ⁿᵃᵖ pic.twitter.com/sfWCr9naDG
— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ 🐶 (@PAVGOD) August 14, 2021
