This $31 cold-brew coffee maker is going viral on TikTok, and it makes coffee that ‘tastes just as good as Starbucks!’

Let’s be honest — coffee is expensive. Those daily or even biweekly Starbucks runs add up quickly, and with everyone trying to find the easiest ways to save money, making your own coffee at home is one of the best ways to start.

In fact, for those who love iced coffee drinks and cold brew, TikTokers and over 60,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this cold-brew coffee maker makes the smoothest coffee. Reviewers even say it makes coffee that “tastes just as good as Starbucks!”

The No. 1 best-selling Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, currently on sale for just $31, is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to make your favorite cold coffee drink right at home.

Also, unlike some complicated cold-brew makers, this one has a simple three-step process that’s easy to follow — and only one of those steps requires any work on your part.

To use it, just fill the fine-mesh coffee filter with your favorite coffee grounds or blend and snap it into the pitcher. Next, fill the pitcher with water up to the fill line, and set it in the fridge to brew overnight. The next day, your coffee’s ready, and shoppers and TikTok users say it produces the smoothest coffee they’ve ever had.

The 2-quart Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker produces four servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds. It’s also less acidic than traditional coffee brewing, and the specifically designed filter keeps grounds from seeping out and getting into your cup.

This cold-brew coffee maker has over 48,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers even saying it beats waiting in line Starbucks.

“I usually don’t give reviews, but this product is awesome,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “Over the last several days, I have enjoyed wonderful cold brew at home, tasting just as good as Starbucks, just without the long wait in line and cheaper.”

It’s also become a massive hit on TikTok, with users sharing how surprised they are by its results — specifically the smooth end result.

“The cold brew instructions said the coffee will come out much smoother — and it is!” TikToker @amberaliyaa said in her video while reviewing the product. “Me, personally, I think that was a success.”

Snag the customer-favorite Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker right now on Amazon while it’s still on sale!

