This $31 Cardigan Is a Perfect Dupe for Similar High-End Sweaters, Shoppers Say

Sleeve Casual Striped Cardigan Color Block Knit

Amazon

If you're feeling especially vibrant and ready to skip the autumn-inspired shades that seem to take over fall outfits, this is the cardigan for you. There's nothing wrong with trendy staples in basic colors that go with everything, especially when it comes to a cozy cardigan, but one colorful option takes its styling cues from the always popular colorblock trend.

Cardigans will always have their place in the cozy season, but this Anbi colorblock cardigan, complete with oversized pockets and stripes, is an Amazon shopper-approved dupe for similar high-end options. As a lover of all things clothing, especially sweaters, I tend to always be on the hunt for something new. Unfortunately, I can't always afford the boutique pricing. I took a chance and ordered this sweater and It was very much worth it for the price," one happy customer wrote.

Sleeve Casual Striped Cardigan Color Block Knit

Amazon

Buy It! Anbi Colorblock Cardigan; $28.99–$30.99; amazon.com

Choose from 11 colorways, including a basic black with a striking white stripe, an oversized stripe pattern with hues of cream and brown, and a fun rainbow of pastel stripes. Each cardigan is intended to hit far below the waist and comes with an open front. There are no buttons on this particular style, but shoppers are still impressed by the sweater.

RELATED: Meet the 'Perfect' Cardigan That Shoppers Wear in Every Season

This shopper affirmed that the cardigan was made for fall, writing, "Great quality. Heavyweight knit. Great fall colors. I was surprised, but like the cute little V detail on the back of the neck. Length is perfect and hits mid thigh and covers the bottom."

Aside from the fit, shoppers also shared appreciation for the colors. "It far exceeded my expectations and is the perfect go-to-cardi for fall. The quality is surprisingly good, the fit perfect for my frame, and oh yeah, did I mention the colors? Beautiful. I will be wearing this one a lot this season," a reviewer wrote.

Still unsure whether this is the right style for you? Let this shopper convince you: "This sweater is so cute and perfect for fall. It's not too thin and not too thick, in my opinion. The fabric feels high quality. The colors look just like the photo."

Spend the season in this "beautiful" cardigan and pick up your favorite colorful option from Amazon now.