The 31 Best Halloween TV Shows to Stream

Kelsie Gibson
·6 min read
The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, Stranger Things
The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, Stranger Things

Everett; Dewey Nicks/MTV; Netflix

It's time to get in the Halloween spirit with some bewitching binges.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have numerous TV shows that are perfect for a frightfully good Halloween marathon.

Ryan Murphy shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens are perfect for the horror fan, while Disney+ offers some family-friendly options, including Wizards of Waverly Place.

Plus, there are plenty of options for supernatural fans across various platforms, including The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, and many more.

Whether you're looking for laughs or scares, here are the best Halloween shows streaming online.

American Horror Story

SARAH PAULSON
SARAH PAULSON

Frank Ockenfels/FX

Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series will keep you up all night long with 10 scary seasons (and counting).

Watch American Horror Story on Hulu

Scream Queens

Scream Queens Billie Lourd Lea Michele Emma Roberts
Scream Queens Billie Lourd Lea Michele Emma Roberts

FOX Image Collection via Getty Billie Lourd, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts in Scream Queens

If AHS is too scary for you, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens about a group of college girls being terrorized by a mysterious killer is the next best thing for some spooky fun.

Watch Scream Queens on Hulu

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch packs the laughs with a supernatural twist. Plus, the show has a handful of Halloween-themed episodes.

Watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Hulu

Shadowhunters

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

John Medland/Freeform

Based on the book series The Mortal Instruments, the Freeform series follows a girl who descends from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.

Watch Shadowhunters on Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Pari Dukovic/FX

This mockumentary comedy follows a group of vampire roommates and their adventures in Staten Island.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu

Teen Wolf 

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) Season Two
Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) Season Two

MTV Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in Teen Wolf

After getting bitten by a wolf, a young high schooler finds his whole world turned upside as he battles against various supernatural creatures to protect his hometown. Bonus: a handful of stars are returning for a new movie.

Watch Teen Wolf on Hulu

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

20th Century Fox

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, the '90s series follows a young girl named Buffy as she battles against vampires, demons, and other dark forces as one of the "Chosen Ones."

Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu

RELATED: The Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?

Motherland: Fort Salem

3 Women Take Their Combat Oath in Sneak Peek at Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere
3 Women Take Their Combat Oath in Sneak Peek at Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere

Set in an alternate universe where the Salem witch trials ended with witches coming to an agreement with the U.S. government to serve in the army, the series follows a group of young witches as they train for deployment.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem on Hulu

Sleepy Hollow

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Kent Smith/FOX

Loosely based on the 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," the series follows all the supernatural occurrences that take place in the town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Watch Sleepy Hollow on Hulu

The Haunting of Hill House

hohh_105_unit_02879r
hohh_105_unit_02879r

Steve Dietl/Netflix

If haunted house tales are your thing, you'll definitely want to tune into Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which follows a family's paranormal experiences at Hill House. There are even more spooks in the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Watch The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix

Boo, Bitch

Boo, Bitch. Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch.
Boo, Bitch. Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch.

Erik Voake/Netflix

Starring Lana Candor, the limited series about a high school teen-turned-ghost trying to live her best life is the perfect quick binge.

Watch Boo, Bitch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

CAS_101_Unit_00603R9
CAS_101_Unit_00603R9

Diyah Pera/Netflix

If you can't get enough of Riverdale, Netflix's horror twist on Sabrina Spellman from Archie Comics is the show for you.

Watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix

The Originals

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Bob Mahoney/The CW

A spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals takes a closer look at the original family of vampires as they return to their hometown of New Orleans, which is filled with even more supernatural beings such as witches and werewolves.

Watch The Originals on Netflix

The Magicians

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Eric Milner/SYFY

Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows a young magician who learns that his favorite childhood fantasy novel about a magical world called Fillory is based on real events.

Watch The Magicians on Netflix

Locke & Key

Locke &amp; Key, Emilia Jones, Ian Lake, Connor Jessup
Locke & Key, Emilia Jones, Ian Lake, Connor Jessup

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Following the tragic death of their father, three children discover a series of magical keys throughout their home and their family's dark backstory.

Watch Locke & Key on Netflix

My Babysitter's a Vampire

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Teletoon

Based on the television film of the same name, the series follows a young teen who discovers that his babysitter is secretly a vampire.

Watch My Babysitter's a Vampire on Netflix

Stranger Things

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.

Netflix

Set in the '80s, Netflix's hit series follows a group of young kids living in the seemingly quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana, which becomes the center of strange supernatural events.

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

RELATED: Everything to Know About Stranger Things Season 5

Black Mirror

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

BBC

The sci-fi anthology series explores the dark consequences of technology set in near-future dystopias.

Watch Black Mirror on Netflix

Good Witch

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Everett

If you love Hallmark movies, this series about a young witch named Cassie living in the quiet town of Middleton is right up your alley.

Watch Good Witch on Netflix

The Order

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Netflix

The short-lived Netflix series follows a young college student who joins a secret society that teaches and practices magic.

Watch The Order on Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

From Kenny Ortega, aka the mastermind behind High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, comes this supernatural musical series about a young girl who forms a band with three ghost musicians.

Watch Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix

The Vampire Diaries

I Was Feeling Epic
I Was Feeling Epic

The Vampire Diaries -- "I Was Feeling Epic" -- Image Number: VD816c_0507.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Paul Wesley as Stefan and Ian Somerhalder as Damon -- Photo: Annette Brown/The CW -- ÃÂ©2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW's hit series tells the story of two brothers, who became vampires in the 1860s, as they return to their hometown of Mystic Falls.

Watch The Vampire Diaries on HBO Max

RELATED: Paul Wesley on How Vampire Diaries Fans Still Show Up for Them — Sometimes to the Point Police Are Involved

True Blood

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

HBO

The HBO series follows a group of vampires after a synthetic blood product branded "Tru Blood" has been released, allowing vampires and humans to co-exist together.

Watch True Blood on HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS - &quot;These Boots Are Made For Stalking&quot; - Could a high schooler be part of A.D.s operation? Addison, a mini version of high school Ali, stirs up trouble in These Boots Were Made for Stalking, an all-new episode of Freeforms hit original series Pretty Little Liars, airing TUESDAY, APRIL 25 (8:00 9:02 p.m. EDT). (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) SASHA PIETERSE, ASHLEY BENSON, TROIAN BELLISARIO, SHAY MITCHELL, LUCY HALE
PRETTY LITTLE LIARS - "These Boots Are Made For Stalking" - Could a high schooler be part of A.D.s operation? Addison, a mini version of high school Ali, stirs up trouble in These Boots Were Made for Stalking, an all-new episode of Freeforms hit original series Pretty Little Liars, airing TUESDAY, APRIL 25 (8:00 9:02 p.m. EDT). (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) SASHA PIETERSE, ASHLEY BENSON, TROIAN BELLISARIO, SHAY MITCHELL, LUCY HALE

Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty

While not entirely spooky, Pretty Little Liars definitely packs the thrills as a group of friends are stalked and blackmailed by a mysterious "A."

Watch Pretty Little Liars on HBO Max

Charmed 

charmed2
charmed2

The series follows a trio of sisters, known as "the Charmed Ones," who are deemed the most powerful good witches of all time.

Watch Charmed on Peacock

The Twilight Zone

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Robert Falconer/CBS

A reboot of the original 1950s series, the new show led by Jordan Peele continues to tell more stories rooted in the supernatural.

Watch The Twilight Zone on Paramount+

Tell Me a Story

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Paramount+

Based on the Spanish television series Cuéntame un cuento, the anthology series reimagines iconic fairy tales as modern-day thrillers.

Watch Tell Me a Story on Paramount+

The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes&nbsp;- The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 16
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes - The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 16

Jace Downs/AMC

A group of humans fights to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic society overrun by zombies in this hit AMC series.

Watch The Walking Dead on AMC+

So Weird

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Everett

The '90s Disney Channel series centers on a young teenage girl and the mysterious supernatural occurrences she faces as she tours with her musician mother.

Watch So Weird on Disney+

Once Upon a Time

Halloween shows streaming
Halloween shows streaming

Jack Rowand/ABC

The hit ABC series flips classic fairytales upside down as a group of residents from the Enchanted Forest finds themselves in the real world.

Watch Once Upon a Time on Disney+

Wizards of Waverly Place

WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE
WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE

Everett

Starring Selena Gomez in her breakout role, the hit Disney Channel series about a family of wizards is something the whole family can enjoy.

Watch Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational on Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. Second-seeded Kaitl

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b