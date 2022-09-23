The 31 Best Halloween TV Shows to Stream
It's time to get in the Halloween spirit with some bewitching binges.
Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have numerous TV shows that are perfect for a frightfully good Halloween marathon.
Ryan Murphy shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens are perfect for the horror fan, while Disney+ offers some family-friendly options, including Wizards of Waverly Place.
Plus, there are plenty of options for supernatural fans across various platforms, including The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, and many more.
Whether you're looking for laughs or scares, here are the best Halloween shows streaming online.
American Horror Story
Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series will keep you up all night long with 10 scary seasons (and counting).
Scream Queens
If AHS is too scary for you, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens about a group of college girls being terrorized by a mysterious killer is the next best thing for some spooky fun.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch packs the laughs with a supernatural twist. Plus, the show has a handful of Halloween-themed episodes.
Shadowhunters
Based on the book series The Mortal Instruments, the Freeform series follows a girl who descends from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.
What We Do in the Shadows
This mockumentary comedy follows a group of vampire roommates and their adventures in Staten Island.
Teen Wolf
After getting bitten by a wolf, a young high schooler finds his whole world turned upside as he battles against various supernatural creatures to protect his hometown. Bonus: a handful of stars are returning for a new movie.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, the '90s series follows a young girl named Buffy as she battles against vampires, demons, and other dark forces as one of the "Chosen Ones."
Motherland: Fort Salem
Set in an alternate universe where the Salem witch trials ended with witches coming to an agreement with the U.S. government to serve in the army, the series follows a group of young witches as they train for deployment.
Sleepy Hollow
Loosely based on the 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," the series follows all the supernatural occurrences that take place in the town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.
The Haunting of Hill House
If haunted house tales are your thing, you'll definitely want to tune into Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which follows a family's paranormal experiences at Hill House. There are even more spooks in the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Boo, Bitch
Starring Lana Candor, the limited series about a high school teen-turned-ghost trying to live her best life is the perfect quick binge.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
If you can't get enough of Riverdale, Netflix's horror twist on Sabrina Spellman from Archie Comics is the show for you.
The Originals
A spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals takes a closer look at the original family of vampires as they return to their hometown of New Orleans, which is filled with even more supernatural beings such as witches and werewolves.
The Magicians
Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows a young magician who learns that his favorite childhood fantasy novel about a magical world called Fillory is based on real events.
Locke & Key
Following the tragic death of their father, three children discover a series of magical keys throughout their home and their family's dark backstory.
My Babysitter's a Vampire
Based on the television film of the same name, the series follows a young teen who discovers that his babysitter is secretly a vampire.
Stranger Things
Set in the '80s, Netflix's hit series follows a group of young kids living in the seemingly quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana, which becomes the center of strange supernatural events.
Black Mirror
The sci-fi anthology series explores the dark consequences of technology set in near-future dystopias.
Good Witch
If you love Hallmark movies, this series about a young witch named Cassie living in the quiet town of Middleton is right up your alley.
The Order
The short-lived Netflix series follows a young college student who joins a secret society that teaches and practices magic.
Julie and the Phantoms
From Kenny Ortega, aka the mastermind behind High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, comes this supernatural musical series about a young girl who forms a band with three ghost musicians.
The Vampire Diaries
The CW's hit series tells the story of two brothers, who became vampires in the 1860s, as they return to their hometown of Mystic Falls.
The CW's hit series tells the story of two brothers, who became vampires in the 1860s, as they return to their hometown of Mystic Falls.
True Blood
HBO
The HBO series follows a group of vampires after a synthetic blood product branded "Tru Blood" has been released, allowing vampires and humans to co-exist together.
Pretty Little Liars
While not entirely spooky, Pretty Little Liars definitely packs the thrills as a group of friends are stalked and blackmailed by a mysterious "A."
Charmed
The series follows a trio of sisters, known as "the Charmed Ones," who are deemed the most powerful good witches of all time.
The Twilight Zone
A reboot of the original 1950s series, the new show led by Jordan Peele continues to tell more stories rooted in the supernatural.
Tell Me a Story
Based on the Spanish television series Cuéntame un cuento, the anthology series reimagines iconic fairy tales as modern-day thrillers.
The Walking Dead
A group of humans fights to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic society overrun by zombies in this hit AMC series.
So Weird
The '90s Disney Channel series centers on a young teenage girl and the mysterious supernatural occurrences she faces as she tours with her musician mother.
Once Upon a Time
The hit ABC series flips classic fairytales upside down as a group of residents from the Enchanted Forest finds themselves in the real world.
Wizards of Waverly Place
Starring Selena Gomez in her breakout role, the hit Disney Channel series about a family of wizards is something the whole family can enjoy.