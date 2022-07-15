This $31.5 Million Lake Placid Compound is the Area’s Most Expensive Listing

The Adirondacks are calling.

A newly listed $31.5 million home in Lake Placid, NY gives new meaning to “roughing it.” The nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom property is currently the area’s priciest address, and if the seller’s asking price is met, it will go down as the most expensive home ever sold in Lake Placid, according to the Wall Street Journal. It even comes with its own moniker, “Casa del Paradiso.” A house of heaven, indeed.

The 8,500-square foot compound is listed as just minutes from the famed Olympic Village and boasts prime Adirondack Mountain vistas. If you look closely, you can still see the ski jumps from when the games were held there in 1980.

A compound in Lake Placid, New York has just come onto the market for .5 million - Credit: Justin Smith From Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Adirondack Premier Properties

The home was originally purchased at around the same time in the ‘80s for approximately $1 million by current owners Michele and Ronald Riggi. The couple bought the space as their vacation property and added to it over time—installing a guesthouse, two cottages, an Airstream “she shed,” a custom treehouse for their children and… wait for it… an underground tunnel. The latter was reportedly so the Riggis could walk from the main house to the guesthouse without having to go outside. Useful for the snowy season.

Main house living room with stone fireplace - Credit: Lifestyle Production Group Camilo Lopez From NUC

Spacious, luxurious and thoroughly rustic—this is pretty much everything a modern mountain mansion should be. In the 6,000-square-foot main house, there are hints of grayish blue in the furnishings, camel-hued leather chairs and rugged stone accents throughout to blend with the natural environment. Additional amenities on the property include an on-site shooting range, hot tub, outdoor lounge, tennis and basketball courts and a 1,100-foot run for either sledding or tobogganing.

Covered outdoor lounge with firepit - Credit: Lifestyle Production Group Camilo Lopez From NUC

Should you want a bit of privacy, the estate, tucked away on Bear Cub Road, is outfitted with a gated entrance.

Margie Philo and Justin McGiver of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adirondack Premier Properties have the listing.

Check out more photos of the property below.

