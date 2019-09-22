31-1 shot Math Wizard solves $1 million Pennsylvania Derby

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) -- Math Wizard won the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at 31-1 odds on Saturday, edging Mr. Money by a neck in a race missing disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Math Wizard ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.94 at Parx Racing.

''I was screaming so loud I lost my voice,'' said winning owner John Fanelli, who considers Parx his home track. ''Biggest race ever.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby but was the first horse disqualified for interference in 145 years, was scratched earlier in the week because of a colon problem.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., a 32-year-old from Barbados, Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12 and $4.80.

''I still don't believe it,'' Joseph Jr. said. ''I would've walked away happy with a third or fourth. It's amazing.''

Mr. Money returned $3.60 and $2.60, while War of Will was another length back in third and paid $4 to show.

War of Will was interfered with by Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby.

Improbable, the 6-5 favorite trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, finished fourth after acting up in the starting gate.

''I don't know why he does it. He doesn't do it in California,'' Baffert said. ''It is very frustrating when you go that far and he pulls that stuff.''

In the $1 million Cotillion Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Street Band won by 2 \\ lengths to earn an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Distaff this fall at Santa Anita.

Jockey Sophie Doyle earned her first Grade 1 victory, joining Andrea Seefeldt in 1992 and Rosie Napravnik in 2014 as the only women to win the race since it began in 1969.

Street Band ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.20 and paid $17.40 to win at 7-1 odds.

Guarana finished second, losing for the first time in four races. Horologist was third.