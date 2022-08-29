305 Pie: We’re looking for the best pizza in Miami. Here is your Sweet 16

Miami is having a pizza moment.

Scratch that, it’s a movement. Pizza started as the food of the pandemic, with pop-ups almost every month. Many of those became permanent.

So now we need to know: What’s Miami’s best pizza place?

We asked you to send us your favorites. And now we’ve placed the 16 pizza shops with the most submissions into a poll you can vote in. The poll is just for fun, totally unscientific and you can vote as many times as you like.

Every week, we cut the field in half until we come down to the final two — and eventually, the best pizza spot as voted on by you, people of the internet.

On to top 16 participants!

Andiamo: The brick oven at the center of this all-glass flat-iron building is the life of the dozens of well-loved pizzas available here, from the Genovese with rosemary potatoes and pancetta or vesuvio with salami and hot cherry peppers to vegetarian roasted eggplant and ratatouille. 5600 Biscayne Blvd., MiMo District

Big Cheese: Open more than 35 years, it’s a favorite of the University of Miami crowd for its generous-sized pizzas and affordable prices. 8080 SW 67th Ave., Miami

Casola’s Pizzeria: The massive pizzas at this longtime family-owned spot have long made Casola’s a stop-over for the late night crowd, little league post-game celebrations, teenage hangs and Super Bowl takeout. 2437 SW 17th Ave., Silver Bluff

Crust: A consistent “people’s choice” favorite from Yelp to OpenTable, this 7-year-old Italian wine bar’s 12-inch doughy pies come in more than 20 recipes, from to chipotle chicken or five-meat red sauce pizzas to honey-truffle or Brussels spouts and bacon white pizza.

Eleventh Street Pizza: This spot uses only naturally leavened sourdough starter, high quality ingredients like Bianco DiNapoli San Marzano tomatoes, and thoughtful toppings like GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausage Co., offering two styles of pizzas: “neo New York style” and square Sicilian pies that feed six. 1035 N. Miami Ave., downtown Miami

Frankie’s Pizza: Open for 67 years, most of them at the same location, Frankie’s was Miami’s original square pizza, done in the Sicilian style, and fans love to take home “half baked” pies and finish them off in the oven for takeout. 9118 Bird Rd., Westchester

Harry’s Pizzeria: Chef Michael Schwartz learned the art of pizza from Wolfgang Puck, and has been offering this Neapolitan-style thin crust since 2007, with toppings like short rib and rock shrimp. Two locations including 2996 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove

Miami’s Best: This Coral Gables favorite has survived since 1970, a 3-year hiatus and a move across the street thanks to a loyal UM crowd that loves it doughy pies and recipe unchanged for more than 50 years. 5833 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza: The pizza chef came to the U.S. on an O-1 “extraordinary ability” visa for his special, thin Neapolitan pizzas, some shaped like a star with ricotta cheese stuffed into each point, others topped with unexpected items like spicy salami or ground coffee. Several locations including the original, 1680 Michigan Ave., South Beach

Old Greg’s Pizza: A couple cooking out of their apartment during the pandemic led to this popular new spot featuring square and round pizzas with topping ranging from marinated vegetables to perfectly cupped pepperoni. 3620 NE 2nd Ave., Design District.

O’Munaciello: A favorite in Miami’s MiMo District, this pizza is traditional Neapolitan style, with blistered doughy crust and tender center, and topping ranging from classic Margherita (tomato, basil and buffalo mozzarella) to pizza bianca with proscuitto. 6425 Biscayne Blvd., MiMo District

Patio Isola: The Sicilian pizza chef that opened Miami Beach’s outpost of Brooklyn’s Lucali partnered to open this new Italian restaurant, where he puts all his wood-fire, cold-fermented knowledge to work on New York style pizzas with garlic-butter crusts. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., MiMo District

Pizzette: A new favorite west of Alton, this New York style pizza features a light, crispy crust and Italian ingredients like fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella and even a Bolognese-topped pie. 1223 Lincoln Rd, South Beach

Stanzione 87: Classic Neapolitan pizzas with cold-fermented dough are at the heart this Brickell restaurant, where mozzarella is made in-house daily and pizzas are flash-baked 90 seconds in a wood-burning oven. 87 SW 8th St., Brickell

Steve’s Pizza: Saucy New York-style pizzas have been the draw at this North Miami spot, a favorite for decades of visiting New Yorkers and Florida International college kids for affordable slices and whole pies. 12101 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

Vice City Pizza: These focaccia-like square pies use quality ingredients like Ezzo pepperoni and hot honey, a mushroom pie with a base of shallots, garlic and truffles, and fun one-off specials like El Cubiche, topped with caja china roasted pork, confit garlic, onions and mojo aioli. 8860 SW 72nd Pl., inside Abi Maria in Downtown Dadeland