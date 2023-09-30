A $300 Roomba Shoppers Call ‘the Best House Purchase Ever’ Is $189 Right Now at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“It has been amazing to wake up to a clean house every day”

When it's time to get the chores like vacuuming done, the right equipment can help tremendously. While you could opt for a traditional vacuum, a robot vacuum can take the energy and effort out of tidying up.



Right now, Amazon has numerous cleaning gadgets and devices on sale ahead of its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, taking place October 10 and 11, including a best-selling robot Roomba vacuum.

The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is on sale for $189 — a solid $110 off its original price. It can clean different surfaces including, hardwood floors and carpets, with its dual multi-surface brushes made to detect, remove, and clean dirt in minutes.

With a 90-minute run time, the robot vacuum tackles dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet hair and utilizes an edge-sweeping brush that gets into those hard-to-reach crevices where debris accumulates. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to the charging dock, so it’s ready to go for next time.

The device’s three-stage cleaning system, alongside patented dirt detect technology, works effortlessly to clean carpets and hard floors; plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so users can use voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions.

Like other robot vacuums, this Roomba utilizes multiple sensors, so it doesn’t run into furniture and other obstacles as it's working. Plus, it can detect high foot traffic areas in the household, so it knows to clean them extra well. Most importantly, if you live in a multi-level house, there’s a cliff detect mode — this means if it reaches the top of a staircase, it’ll stop before it gets the chance to fall.

The Wi-Fi-compatible vacuum has earned more than 18,000 five-star ratings from Amazon from shoppers who have called the cleaning gadget the “best money [they’ve] ever spent” and “the best house purchase ever” in their reviews. “I set a schedule for overnight, and it cleaned everything,” one shopper shared. “It has been amazing to wake up to a clean house every day.”



Other users have highlighted the vacuum’s battery life and how “it always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot,” while another shopper raved about how it “gets places that I’ve never been able to clean before, like under the couch and bed.”

Pet parents will be happy to note that the vacuum “does a good job” of removing unwanted hair. A reviewer explained they have two cats and a dog, and the Roomba always sucks up all pet hair that is found on their tile floors and carpets. “The roller does collect hair and as long as you clean the Roomba out every month, you will have no issues,” they added.

If you haven’t switched to a hands-free robot vacuum yet, now’s the time to try out a popular Roomba vacuum when it’s marked down. Amazon has tons of deals you can shop for ahead of its October Prime Day, including more robot vacuums.

