$300 more for the same insulin: The Medicare rule that makes pump users pay more

Katie Wedell, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Blair Brenner has been an insulin-dependent Type 1 diabetic for more than 40 years, and hasn’t always had the disease under control.

She’s been hospitalized for diabetic complications and found that even if she ate healthy foods and exercised regularly, her numbers still were erratic.

It wasn’t until she got on an insulin pump with a continuous glucose monitor that she saw her condition stabilize and her A1C – an important measure of blood sugar levels – come down below 7%. The target of less than 7% is associated with a lower risk of diabetes-related complications, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“This worked phenomenally well bringing my numbers to an almost normal range, the best they'd been in over five years,” Brenner said of the insulin pump she’s used for more than two years. “For a chronically ill person, I was relatively healthy.”

Which is why she was so surprised to learn, after turning 65 in 2020 and going on Medicare, that the federal government’s health plan for seniors charges more for the same vial of insulin if it’s used in a pump than if it was used via another injection method.

“It's the same number of vials of insulin that I need,” Brenner said. But she’s gone from paying $105 for a 3-month supply to $415 for the same insulin.

That’s because a pump, a medical device, is billed under Medicare Part B, which typically covers things like doctor office visits and lab tests. But so is the insulin that goes into the pump, despite being a drug normally covered under Medicare Part D, a separate benefit plan that covers prescription drugs typically picked up at a pharmacy. 

Brenner's challenges come as the federal government is testing a voluntary model under Medicare’s prescription drug program in which the copayment for a month's supply of insulin is capped at $35 through participating plans. The model is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

But the voluntary cap, and proposals before Congress to make it a permanent mandate, only affect those who get insulin through their Part D prescription plan. Pump users like Brenner are ineligible.

What we eat matters: Researchers are still searching for the 'best' diet

'It is legal extortion': Diabetics pay steep price for insulin as rebates drive up costs

Why are insulin pumps treated differently by Medicare?

Brenner, now 67, had heard about the $35 cap on insulin under Medicare, and her costs at the beginning of the year were in line with that.

"I and my consultant thought the insulin was at a consistent rate of $105 a quarter," she said.

But each quarter of her first year on Medicare the cost increased and she went looking for answers.

Blair Brenner, a type 1 insulin-dependent diabetic for more than 40 years, was shocked to find out her insulin costs more on Medicare because she uses a pump.
Blair Brenner, a type 1 insulin-dependent diabetic for more than 40 years, was shocked to find out her insulin costs more on Medicare because she uses a pump.

"It was an unanticipated shock when it skyrocketed and I spoke to Humana at the time and they said that's just the way it is," she said. "Because the insulin was delivered via a pump Medicare allowed them to charge me as if the insulin was a medical supply, not a prescription."

It seemed odd to her, but health insurance experts say the rule has been around since before Medicare had a separate drug benefit, now called Part D.

“Medicare A and B have been around for a long, long time, and, you know, supplies have always been that kind of B benefit,” said Benjamin Link, a pharmacist and vice president of pharmacy for Ohio-based drug analytics firm 3 Axis Advisors.

“You have this machine, this pump. It is clearly going to be a device, not a drug, so we're going to cover the device in Part B,” Link said. “But that device is useless if it's not loaded full of insulin.”

Breakthrough: A new diabetes drug is helping patients lose weight, here's how much it could cost

Even '2 cookies': Eating processed foods is hurting your brain, study says

Historically in Medicare, if something is used with a device, it’s a B benefit, not a D benefit, even if it is identical to the drug sold through a pharmacy, he said.

Patients who use various nebulized medicines may encounter the same kind of issue, Link said.

“If you don't get either in an advantage plan or choose a Medigap policy… chances are your usage of these products is going to be sufficient that you're going to pay a good deal of money,” he said.

But as technology advances, it’s unclear why some devices are labeled as such and some are not, Link said.

For example, Medicare considers diabetic pumps that have tubes to be under Part B benefits. But there are new devices like the Omnipod and V-Go – tubeless wearable pumps that deliver one to three days of insulin – which are not considered medical devices and are covered under Medicare Part D along with the insulin that goes in them.

Link said as a pharmacist, he wouldn’t recommend patients who are controlling their diabetes using a current method, like a pump or a pen, change devices just to save money on Medicare.

It’s unfortunate, he said, that someone like Brenner has to pay more for the device that is keeping her healthy, and therefore saving Medicare money.

“But for this pump, she had uncontrolled diabetes, which is a risk to her life, but also at risk of hospitalization, which is ungodly expensive,” he said. “So if she gets sick because she can't afford her insulin, which is supposed to prevent her from going to the hospital, she's going to get a huge hospital bill. And that's going to negatively impact her ability to buy insulin to get better. It's this vicious downward cycle.”

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not answer why the rule is set up this way, but confirmed that insulin for individuals using insulin infusion pumps falls under Medicare Part B’s Durable Medical Equipment benefit.

Patients pay 20% of the cost of that insulin after their deductible.

How to pick the right Medicare plan?

Link said very few people in the United States have the health care literacy necessary to effectively shop Medicare options.

“When you get your insurance through your employer most employers give you very limited options to buy insurance,” he said. “So in general, our experience isn't shopping health care plans, it's taking what is given to us.”

Brenner said she was always grateful that she remained employed as a speech and language pathologist and had good health insurance that covered most of her expenses.

But when people reach 65, they have to make a bunch of complex decisions they’ve never practiced making, Link said. And those with complicated conditions might not know about strange loopholes like the insulin pump rule.

“You are now arguably likely going to be sicker than you've ever been, and you have to decide. Are you taking traditional Medicare? Are you going to add on a Part D plan? Are you going to add on a Medigap plan?” Link said.

“And oh, by the way, in your area you have these you know X number of D plans to consider and these Y number of advantage plans to consider… the number of combinations that you potentially have to evaluate is hundreds.”

Deal reached: With window closing, Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

Brenner met with a Medicare consultant when she picked out her plan initially. She lives in the Chicago suburbs so they went over what plans and providers were available to her in Illinois. She chose a special Diabetic Medicare Advantage plan that she thought would meet her needs.

But the fact that insulin would be charged as a medical device supply instead of a drug wasn’t evident to her when she signed up.

It's not always clear who is funding Medicare consultants, Link said. If they work for a brokerage firm, they will likely only recommend plans that they have already bought.

CMS provides a list of brokers and agents and how much they are compensated to sell certain Medicare plans.

Link said people getting ready to pick a Medicare plan should do their homework like they are studying for a test.

“Study about the plan options in your area in advance, don't wait till you turn 65 and have to make a decision under more of a time crunch, he said.

People should develop a priority list of what's important whether that’s specific drug coverage or specific doctors so they can evaluate plans objectively.

$35 cap on insulin could be mandatory

Two companion bills in the House and Senate dubbed the Affordable Insulin Now Act would cap cost-sharing under Medicare Part D at $35 a month and for private health insurance at $35 or 25% of a plan’s negotiated price, whichever is less.

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga. released a statement last week following reporting that the House version she sponsored will be added to the Inflation Reduction Act. McBath’s bill is a companion measure to the one introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

“This is a common sense, bipartisan piece of legislation that would significantly improve access and affordability for insulin users, many of whom have had to ration or skip doses for decades,” McBath said.

The measure previously passed the House. It has been endorsed by the American Diabetes Association.

However, because the bill only caps the price of insulin under Medicare Part D plans, this change would not affect patients like Brenner who have to buy their insulin under Medicare Part B because they use a pump.

In retirement, Brenner runs the Blare Foundation, which helps special needs families navigate services and become vocal advocates for their children. Her experience with insulin sticker shock under Medicare has made her become an advocate for diabetics as well.

Follow Katie Wedell on Twitter: @KatieWedell and Facebook: facebook.com/ByKatieWedell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Insulin pump increases coverage cost under Medicare by hundreds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • World champion boxer Tammara Thibeault ready to be the one to beat in Birmingham

    Tammara Thibeault's place in boxing has changed quite a bit since her quarter-final loss at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. After unplugging from her sport following the Games and getting back to the drawing board, Thibeault enters the Commonwealth Games as the newly-minted middleweight world champion with a target on her back. Going from chasing the top, to being at the top does not faze the 25-year-old, who trains out of Montreal. "I'm very confident, but now I'm the one to beat. Obviousl

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car