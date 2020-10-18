300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in a Rally in Haridwar. Photo/Twitter/Harish Rawat

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17.

Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a march against the state government on the issue of exploitation of workers and rising unemployment.

A large number of Congress supporters attended this padyatra organised by the party.

A large number of people took part in this demonstration and have been booked.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,538 active cases and 51,186 people have been recovered and 924 people have died due to the coronavirus. (ANI)