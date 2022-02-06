30 Ways To Make Tax Season Less Scary

Joel Anderson
·14 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

There are no two ways around it: Few things frighten people more than the realization that it's tax filing time. The tax code is both enormous and enormously complicated, and for the vast majority of Americans who aren't licensed tax preparers, dealing with it can be terrifying. There's so much to organize and prepare, all by the deadline this year, and there are pretty severe consequences if you don't.

See: Why You Should Line Up a Tax Preparer Now -- and What Paperwork You'll Need
Find: Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance -- What Documents Will You Need To Provide?

But don't panic just yet. Filing your taxes doesn't have to be scary. The ultimate remedy to the stress-inducing chaos of the tax code is knowledge, and informed tax filers are going to be able to pay what they owe ― and not a penny more ― without being gripped by terror for the first three and a half months of the year.

Discover some of the best ways to ensure that your tax season is both painless and productive.

pathdoc / Shutterstock.com
pathdoc / Shutterstock.com

1. Don't Let Audit Fear Paralyze You

Look, it's obviously not fun to get audited. But plenty of people are audited and live to tell the tale, and, should the worst happen, you will too.

It's also worth noting that audits are extremely rare. The IRS audits less than 1% of returns, and those all include returns that have specific conditions that increase the potential that they would be audited. Without income from a business, an earned income tax credit, rental real estate or a farm, your odds of being audited dwindle to one in 427. And even if you're unlucky enough to still be audited, most are a simple matter of answering a few questions.

So relax. You probably won't be audited, and even if you are, it probably won't be as bad as you're imagining.

Don't Miss: 30 Ways To Prevent a Tax Audit

Oskari Porkka / Shutterstock.com
Oskari Porkka / Shutterstock.com

2. Make a Checklist

Never underestimate the power of a basic to-do list. By creating one, you will have a clear vision of the entire task, and you'll know you won't forget to ask the right questions when you visit your accountant or make important deductions while self-preparing.

"Before your appointment, ask your accountant if they have a tax checklist or tax organizer for you to use," said Michael Eckstein, EA. "If you prepare your own taxes, there are many tax checklists and organizers available for free online."

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

3. Pass Along Documents Right Away

Don't waste any time turning those tax documents over to your accountant or entering the relevant details if you're filing your own taxes. Worrying about losing a W-2, arriving at your accountant's office unprepared or even having to contact an employer about getting replacement documents all are ways to boost your stress levels unnecessarily.

"You are less likely to misplace them, and accountants appreciate it when you show the initiative to make the tax-preparation process efficient," said Thomas J. Williams, EA.

Check It Out: Most Popular Things To Do With Your Tax Refund -- and How To Do It Smarter

Hill Street Studios / Getty Images
Hill Street Studios / Getty Images

4. Start Early

For that matter, don't put off starting your taxes. Like ripping off a Band-Aid, the sooner you do it, the sooner it's over. What's more, it gives you a cushion to deal with any unexpected delays.

"The faster you can get your taxes done and over with, the less time you will have to be anxious and stressed about them," said Dave Du Val, EA, of TaxAudit.

What's more, you might even be able to get an early bird discount from your tax preparer by submitting your documents early in the season, Williams said.

Stay Safe: How To Protect Your Tax Refund From Being Stolen

designer491 / Shutterstock.com
designer491 / Shutterstock.com

5. Maximize IRA/401(k) Contributions

In the category of "good general life advice that also will make tax season less scary," making the biggest contribution to your 401(k) that you can afford is about as good as it gets. You will set up your future for success through the magic of compound interest, and you also will reduce your taxable income so you'll owe less in taxes. Having a steadily growing nest egg to provide for your future is a great way to reduce your money fears across the board.

Find Out: 9 Legal Tax Shelters To Protect Your Money

Tashatuvango / Shutterstock.com
Tashatuvango / Shutterstock.com

6. Manage Your Portfolio Within Your IRA/401(k)

You have to pay taxes on investment income, but only when that income is realized, such as when you sell investments for profit. Any growth in your investments within the confines of your 401(k) or IRA is untaxed until you take it out, so if you're buying or selling stocks or bonds, keep it all within the account. That won't create additional sources of income that could complicate your return or add to your tax bill.

What's Yours? Here's the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount

annebaek / iStock.com
annebaek / iStock.com

7. Work With a Tax Professional...

There clearly are many more options for preparing your taxes on your own than there were 10 or 20 years ago. That said, if the process is terrifying to you, having your tax returns professionally prepared could be more than worth the fee.

"Consulting with a tax professional can give you peace of mind at a real value for your money," said Mario Constanz, the CEO of Happy Tax Service. "A certified public accountant can help you find tax deductions and credits that may not even be available on the DIY tax product you've purchased."

You Too? Here's the No. 1 Thing Americans Do With Their Tax Refund

courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

8. ... and Make Sure Your Preparer Is Licensed

Of course, not all tax professionals are the same. When you're worried about a steep tax bill and looking for places to cut corners, going with someone who is unlicensed might seem like a great way to save a buck or two. Don't.

"Filing a tax return with someone who does not have the requisite credentials, experience and trustworthiness will only cause you stress and money in the long run," Williams said.

Avoid: Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes

Hero Images / Getty Images
Hero Images / Getty Images

9. Use the IRS for Free Tax Preparation Help

Of course, for some people, the cost of an accountant could be out of their price range. Many people can access free help filing taxes, however. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is available to those who earn less than $54,000 a year, people with disabilities or to filers who speak limited English. And, if you're older than 60, there's also the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program that offers specialized help for seniors. Visit the IRS website to learn more about these services.

Tashatuvango / Shutterstock.com
Tashatuvango / Shutterstock.com

10. Organize for This Year and Beyond

Chaos and uncertainty are, more often than not, what's causing fear about your tax return. The natural remedy? Organization. Categorize your documents or create a filing system ― anything that allows you to be nimble in accessing what you need. Not only will it make filing faster and easier, but being able to see the complete picture will help you remember that this is a more-than-manageable task.

"Be proactive," Du Val said. "Break out last year's tax return and wrap your mind (around) the task that lies ahead of you. Make a list of all the documents you need to gather. Gather and organize your receipts, proof of payment and other documents that support the deductions you intend to claim."

Most importantly, keep your system going. It's one thing to get yourself ready for the next month or two. It's another to create a system that you can keep in place year after year.

"For many of us, the worst part about taxes is getting organized," Du Val said. "If you take the time to set up a solid system for yourself, you can reduce your stress for years to come."

PhotoAlto / Eric Audras
PhotoAlto / Eric Audras

11. Don't Wait To Meet With Your Accountant

If you're using a tax professional, you don't have to wait until tax season to make your first appointment. Meeting with your accountant throughout the year can keep your organization on track and eliminate surprises and anxiety come tax time.

"Taxpayers who keep up with things throughout the year have very little stress come tax time," said Micah Fraim, CPA. "They've stayed current with their books and records throughout the year, so they don't have to scramble. And they've had ongoing meetings with their CPA for planning -- so they know exactly what kind of tax bill to expect. It's the people who are rushing at the last minute and have no idea how much they'll pay that kill themselves with stress."

Don't Throw Them Out: These Are the Receipts To Keep for Doing Your Taxes

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

12. Review and Revise Your W-4

Check in with your employer and make sure all of the information on your tax forms is up to date. The IRS recommends doing this once a year, and it's definitely worth it if it helps alleviate some tax-related stress. If you're confident that your allowances have been at the correct levels all year, you won't feel as much fear about an impending surprise come tax time. If you file jointly, both parties should do this.

Read More: 10 Tax Tips Every Married Couple Must Know

AtnoYdur / Getty Images
AtnoYdur / Getty Images

13. Save Everything

One of the scarier moments when preparing a return is the realization that you're missing something you really need. Save everything you think you might need.

"Organization is the key to taking stress out of the tax-return filing process," said Professor Dewey Martin, CPA, CMA and director of the School of Accounting at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. "Save all documents that have the potential for use in the preparation of the returns."

mediaphotos / iStock.com
mediaphotos / iStock.com

14. Complete Your Tax Organizer

Many accountants will send their clients a tax organizer that includes a questionnaire and checklist for necessary documents. Take the time to complete it. Getting on the same page with your accountant will make the entire process less frightening.

"There are important questions in that document that need to be answered, and it's also a reminder to the taxpayer of what items of income or deductions have tax significance," Martin said. "The prior year's income and deductions should also be listed on that document to make it easier for the taxpayer to ensure completeness of their tax package for their preparer."

Goran Bogicevic / Shutterstock.com
Goran Bogicevic / Shutterstock.com

15. Take Care of Yourself

Growing stress about anything, including your taxes, frequently can prompt people to stop taking care of themselves. But eating well and exercising regularly are great cures for stress. Self-care is the best way to keep your mind sharp and not to let the fear surrounding tax season overwhelm you.

JGI / Jamie Grill
JGI / Jamie Grill

16. Save Up

It's a good policy to keep an emergency fund with at least six months of living expenses in it. You never know when you might lose your job or get hit with an unexpected expense. An unexpected expense like, say, owing a substantial sum of money when filing your taxes.

There are likely few better ways to reduce the fear about your taxes than knowing you have money to pay for any unforeseen costs.

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

17. Prepay When Required

If you're self-employed, paying your quarterly estimated taxes is the best way to avoid a nasty surprise come tax season. In fact, if you owe more than $1,000 a year, failing to pay quarterly can result in penalties, according to the IRS. Your earnings don't have any taxes withheld, meaning it can really add up if you aren't preparing yourself adequately. Estimated taxes have set return dates, too. Filing those taxes late also can lead to penalties.

baranq / Shutterstock.com
baranq / Shutterstock.com

18. Proofread Your Return

Everyone can make a mistake. Before you submit your tax return, or authorize your preparer to do so, look it over.

"Proofread your return carefully -- adding one extra number (for example, a $10,000 deduction instead of $1,000) can lead to a disastrous situation later," Du Val said.

JGI / Jamie Grill
JGI / Jamie Grill

19. Get Your Budget Together

Having your personal finances in order is always a good way to relieve stress, and that's no different during tax time. Filing taxes is a quick way to bring money fears to the front of your mind, but knowing you're bringing in more than you spend and having a plan to save moving forward will help ease them.

STEFANOLUNARDI / Getty Images
STEFANOLUNARDI / Getty Images

20. Keep Mileage Logs

You can deduct mileage for a lot of your business-related driving. Hitting tax season armed with a detailed document laying out all of the mileage you're claiming means you won't have to worry about guesstimating your deduction.

"Make sure you have contemporaneous mileage logs for your vehicle expense deductions," Du Val said.

topseller / Shutterstock.com
topseller / Shutterstock.com

21. Hold On to Your Tax Returns

It can be easy to look at those old tax returns and think they're just taking up space. Don't rush to throw them out, though. Those returns could be an important reference for future filings or necessary in the event of an audit. The IRS recommends keeping your tax returns for three to six years, but holding onto them for longer isn't a bad idea. How about scanning them and keeping them on a flash drive in a fireproof lock box?

Victoria 1 / Shutterstock.com
Victoria 1 / Shutterstock.com

22. Track Those Charitable Contributions

There can be a variety of causes you end up supporting over the course of the year, many of which may be one-time donations that are easy to forget. But carefully tracking each donation and keeping records will give you some peace of mind that, should you itemize, you'll be able to avoid paying too much in taxes.

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

23. Know the Lingo

Take the time to learn how to talk like an accountant. Having a grasp of the basic glossary of tax terms, and some of the more advanced ones, will make it that much easier to navigate complex instructions or communicate productively with an accountant.

"Not only are you educating yourself on a topic that directly affects you, but you will impress your accountant," Williams said.

sakhorn38 / iStock.com
sakhorn38 / iStock.com

24. Don't Commit Fraud

This tax tip seems obvious, but if part of the reason why you're feeling so much fear about filing your taxes is because you're fudging a bit, don't do it. Sure, there's a chance that you can get away with it, but the stress you're feeling about breaking the law is warranted. The consequences can be pretty dramatic, up to and including jail time.

File an honest return and pay what you owe, if only for your own peace of mind.

Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy / Getty Images
Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy / Getty Images

25. Verify Document Requirements

Don't let gnawing doubts about whether you've got the proper documentation for the IRS eat away at your confidence. Take the time to verify that your receipts, income statements and other documents are up to date and meet the IRS requirements.

"Keep in mind that canceled checks and credit card statements are not enough by themselves, as you need to show what the item was that you purchased or the expense you incurred, as well as the business purpose," Du Val said.

Squaredpixels / Getty Images
Squaredpixels / Getty Images

26. Review Potential Deductions

Part of the reason why the tax code is so complex is because there's so many different parts of it specific to certain groups of the American population. Research the available deductions. Knowing you qualify for potential deductions that could ease your tax burden will make you more comfortable when you're filing and save you some money.

Use These: Tax Shelters and Other Tax Tips You Should Take From the Rich

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

27. Prep Your Receipts

If you're walking into your accountant's office with a shoebox full of receipts, you're already raising a red flag about your readiness.

"Add up your receipts according to the line number they are associated with on your tax return," Du Val said. "Use an adding machine tape or create a spreadsheet for your quick reference. Mark all business receipts with the business purpose, who you met with, etc. Think of it as the who, what, when, where and why of taxes."

elenaleonova / iStock.com
elenaleonova / iStock.com

28. Use Personal Finance Apps

One key tool in organizing your finances could be using one of the many personal finance apps available, most of which are free. The ability to have your spending and income tracked and categorized for you makes budgeting and saving much easier. And come tax time, you have a single location where you can review the entire year's finances to locate deductions and identify any sources of income you may have missed.

Anchiy / Getty Images
Anchiy / Getty Images

29. Remember That You Can File For an Extension

If mid-April is bearing down and you cannot envision getting organized in time, there's always the option to file for an extension that will extend your deadline by six months. This is not an extension on paying your taxes; you'll still have to estimate what you owe (if you owe) and pay by the deadline, but it does mean you have an extra six months to prepare your return.

Also important to note is that, if you procrastinate, you're really just prolonging your stress and fear about your taxes. However, filing for an extension is easy, and knowing that it's an option to backstop your preparation can help to dissipate some of your terror about your tax return.

Find Out: How To Fill Out a W-4

fizkes / Shutterstock.com
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

30. Keep Calm and Carry On

Simply keeping yourself grounded during tax season is the best remedy to stress and fear. Take a deep breath and remember all Americans must file. Continue employing these tips and techniques, and everything will fall into place.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Ways To Make Tax Season Less Scary

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Rant February 6

    The Rant February 6

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • ‘He’s a rockstar’: Fred VanVleet raves about Gary Trent Jr.

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He praised Gary Trent Jr. for his recent play and his overall passion for the game. He also discussed adjustments made in the second half, and what it would mean to be named an all-star. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey