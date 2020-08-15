30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt

Many people fall into debt, ranging from mortgage debt to credit card debt. In fact, according to a GOBankingRates survey, the average overall debt of Americans — including those with no debt — is approximately $63,000. However, among survey respondents with debt, the average total amount owed is $140,113, the survey showed.

It’s not difficult to find yourself in debt — even if you stick faithfully to your budget and don’t use credit cards for anything frivolous. Unforeseen life circumstances such as losing a job or unpaid time off due to illness can force you to use a credit card to pay for utilities and other necessities. You might owe thousands of dollars in student loan debt. And then there are the unexpected expenses: car repairs, healthcare costs or a new water heater.

If you’re in debt — especially if you’re getting calls from creditors — take action.

Put Down the Shovel

The first step to getting out of debt is to stop digging yourself further into debt. Stop using debt to fund your lifestyle. Don’t be afraid to cut up cards. If you don’t have them, you won’t use them. If you need to keep one for emergencies, place it in a container of water in your freezer. Waiting for it to thaw will give you time to examine whether there is another way to solve the problem.

Stop the Madness

Eliminate the temptation to open new accounts by opting out of preapproved credit offers using the OptOutPrescreen website. Also, unsubscribe from department store emails alerting you to sales that might lure you to “save” money by spending on your store credit card. You’ll find the info on how to do so in tiny print at the bottom of the email.

Set Up Savings

It might seem counterintuitive not to put every penny toward paying off debt. But creating a savings account of just $500 or $1,000 can prevent a credit relapse down the road when you suddenly need a new set of tires or face an unexpected medical bill.

Get It Together

Now is the time to use your preparation to actually make a plan. First, gather statements from each of the sources of your debt, including credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and student loans. Make a master list of how much you owe and the total amount of money you’re paying on debt each month. Put them in order from the smallest payoff balance to the largest.

Add up minimum payments, then increase the amount by $100 or whatever you can truly afford. This is the total amount you’ll need to budget each month to get out of debt.

Give Yourself a Visual

Keep your list where you can refer to it often. That way, you can see the progress you’re making as you pay down debt. Or, post a whiteboard in your kitchen or home office and record your current debts. The act of entering lower numbers each time you pay down a debt — and watching the list dwindle as you pay things off — will give you a boost and serve as a deterrent to spending more.

Don’t Pay for Free Financing

Did you sign up for cards offering free financing for a limited amount of time? Pay them off in time so you’ll avoid getting hit with large interest payments. Also, know that new purchases can be hit with regular interest charges right away, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Start With the Smallest Balance

It makes financial sense to pay off the cards with the highest interest rates first. This will save you the most money in interest payments.

However, you might get a bigger emotional boost by eliminating the debt on cards with the smallest payoff amount. You can pay off several cards with small debt loads faster than you can pay off one card with a bigger debt load and a higher rate of interest. You’re more likely to stick with your debt-reduction plan if you see your list of debts getting shorter.

Keep Tackling One Debt at a Time

Focus all your extra money on paying off one debt at a time and making minimum payments on the others. If you have an extra $100 in your budget, use it toward paying down the smallest balance.

Once that smallest balance is paid off, take the money you would have paid each month to the newly expired debt and apply the cash to the bill with the next smallest payoff. You’ll be amazed how fast the debt disappears.

