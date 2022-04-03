This $30 Vegan Hair Oil Is “Heaven Sent” for Dry, Frizzy Strands, According to Shoppers

Olaplex has an astonishing hold on the haircare market, and the thing is, it's roundly deserved; nothing rehabs broken and damaged hair quite as well thanks to its bond-building technology. So when a reviewer says Coco & Eve's Like a Virgin Miracle Hair Elixir has them excited to a degree they haven't felt since discovering Olaplex 3, that's a serious compliment.

Said elixir (love an elixir) makes shoppers' hair incredibly "shiny, smooth, and soft," according to the hordes of people who've left it a five-star review on the indie brand's website. There, people called the "heaven-sent" oil the only one they'll buy, compelled by its silkifying and curl-coaxing effect. "My hair looks so much better than it ever has," wrote a reviewer. "It feels more robust and [has] less breakage."

At work in the formula are fatty acids from coconut oil, which is pretty commonplace for hair oils — yet it gets some "skinification" with the inclusion of hyaluronic acid. The ingredient is everywhere these days (even in condoms), for good reason. "A treatment containing hyaluronic acid works wonders for ensuring balanced hydration," trichologist Kerry Yates previously told InStyle, and dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian added that it's excellent for weightlessly curing dry hair.

The formula is also doctored with prickly pear extract, which imbues vitamins C, E and K, along with mangosteen and papaya extracts for antioxidants. The brand then added EmoGreen L15, which, despite sounding like a Machine Gun Kelly nail polish shade, is actually a biodegradable alternative to silicone for heat protection. I'm never thrilled to see cyclopentasiloxane on ingredient lists — it's a silicone that doesn't break down easily — but aside from that inclusion, the elixir sounds delicious.

Especially considering the results users noted: "The elixir completely transforms your hair into silk and the smell is incredible," wrote one fan. Others added that it easily controls frizz and leaves hair shiny and healthy-looking, despite regular use of hot tools, and even people with fine curls said it doesn't weigh down their bounce.

"My hair has been bleached [and] colored and always feels frizzy, dry, and crunchy," wrote a last commenter. "[This] has improved the look and feel of my hair dramatically." If you'd like to try the moisturizing heat protectant for yourself, you can get Coco & Eve's Miracle Hair Elixir at the brand's website or Ulta for $30.