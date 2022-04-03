This $30 Vegan Hair Oil Is "Heaven-Sent" for Dry, Frizzy Strands, According to Shoppers

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
This $30 Vegan Hair Oil Is &#x00201c;Heaven Sent&#x00201d; for Dry, Frizzy Strands, According to Shoppers
This $30 Vegan Hair Oil Is “Heaven Sent” for Dry, Frizzy Strands, According to Shoppers

Getty Images

Olaplex has an astonishing hold on the haircare market, and the thing is, it's roundly deserved; nothing rehabs broken and damaged hair quite as well thanks to its bond-building technology. So when a reviewer says Coco & Eve's Like a Virgin Miracle Hair Elixir has them excited to a degree they haven't felt since discovering Olaplex 3, that's a serious compliment.

Said elixir (love an elixir) makes shoppers' hair incredibly "shiny, smooth, and soft," according to the hordes of people who've left it a five-star review on the indie brand's website. There, people called the "heaven-sent" oil the only one they'll buy, compelled by its silkifying and curl-coaxing effect. "My hair looks so much better than it ever has," wrote a reviewer. "It feels more robust and [has] less breakage."

At work in the formula are fatty acids from coconut oil, which is pretty commonplace for hair oils — yet it gets some "skinification" with the inclusion of hyaluronic acid. The ingredient is everywhere these days (even in condoms), for good reason. "A treatment containing hyaluronic acid works wonders for ensuring balanced hydration," trichologist Kerry Yates previously told InStyle, and dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian added that it's excellent for weightlessly curing dry hair.

Coco &amp;amp; Eve Miracle Hair Elixir
Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; cocoandeve.com and ulta.com

The formula is also doctored with prickly pear extract, which imbues vitamins C, E and K, along with mangosteen and papaya extracts for antioxidants. The brand then added EmoGreen L15, which, despite sounding like a Machine Gun Kelly nail polish shade, is actually a biodegradable alternative to silicone for heat protection. I'm never thrilled to see cyclopentasiloxane on ingredient lists — it's a silicone that doesn't break down easily — but aside from that inclusion, the elixir sounds delicious.

Especially considering the results users noted: "The elixir completely transforms your hair into silk and the smell is incredible," wrote one fan. Others added that it easily controls frizz and leaves hair shiny and healthy-looking, despite regular use of hot tools, and even people with fine curls said it doesn't weigh down their bounce.

"My hair has been bleached [and] colored and always feels frizzy, dry, and crunchy," wrote a last commenter. "[This] has improved the look and feel of my hair dramatically." If you'd like to try the moisturizing heat protectant for yourself, you can get Coco & Eve's Miracle Hair Elixir at the brand's website or Ulta for $30.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The True Story of Queen Charlotte's Debutantes in Bridgerton

    Plus, why the tradition of the debutante has faded in the UK.

  • 'GMA' Fans Had the Best Reaction After Robin Roberts Revealed Major News on Instagram

    'Good Morning America' coanchor Robin Roberts celebrated her new book "Brighter by the Day" getting an accompanying audiobook, which will be released in April. See the 'GMA' star reacted to a billboard and read what fans said.

  • 'Bridgerton' Fans, Simone Ashley Just Confirmed Huge Season 3 News About Jonathan Bailey

    The Netflix drama 'Bridgerton' was officially renewed for season 3. Here is all the info you need to know, including who will be in the cast, when it will come back to Netflix, how to watch and stream new episodes, and more important updates.

  • Model David Gandy reveals he ‘wasn’t far off minging’ as a teen

    The superstar model didn't always enjoy such good looks.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f