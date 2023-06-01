30 Things You Probably Forgot Happened in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Movies
Truly not sure why Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen haven't won matching Academy Awards yet because—as someone who just rewatched their entire cinematic oeuvre—they are clearly *dusts off favorite Lady Gaga quote* talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.
And if it's been a NEW YORK MINUTE (heh) since you've watched their classic childhood films, basically all of which involved them switching places and ensuing hijinks, here: We've rounded up some notable moments you probably forgot about (or at the very least need to be reminded of because they're very, very important).
We're talking amazing-by-which-I-mean-deranged plot points, absolutely iconic outfits that defined the '90s and are somehow relevant again, legendary dialogue, and, frankly, a weird amount of hot dads that might explain my taste in men/taste in denim. Obviously New York Minute, Passport to Paris, and It Takes Two are dominating this list (the baguette fight scene in Passport to Paris lives with me constantly), but we haven't forgotten about the surrealist nightmare known as Double Double Toil and Trouble and the highly questionable art experiment known as Billboard Dad. Kay, on that note, get ready for teeny-tiny glasses and a ton of Mary-Kate and Ashley memz!
When Mary-Kate VERY SERIOUSLY Played the Drums in 'New York Minute'
Wow, Travis Barker is shaking!
When Ashley's Skirt Got Caught and Turned into a SEXIER Skirt in 'New York Minute'
Can only assume this was the origin story of The Row.
When These Boob Doilies Happened in 'It Takes Two'
No wonder the twins had no interest in this being their new stepmom. This fashion is! a! crime!
When You Realized the Person Wearing This Outfit is Carol from 'Friends'
Wait. WHAT.
When Jared Padalecki Wandered in Shirtless in 'New York Minute'
I have yet to emotionally recover from the way he said "is this my birthday."
When Will from 'Will and Grace' Was Mary-Kate and Ashley's Hot Dad
Anyone else have a crush on the dad from Double Double Toil and Trouble at the tender age of 7? Cool, it's fine, we're all fine.
When You Also Had a Crush on the Middle-Aged Dad from 'It Takes Two'
Perhaps this is something to talk to my therapist about.
When Aunt Agatha Dies in the *Most* Iconic Way
I'm submitting this blurry screen grab from Double Double to the Met due to it being a surrealist masterpiece.
When You Realized Aunt Agatha Is the Reason You're Afraid of Your Actual Aunt
Sorry Aunt Susan, this one's on me. But also, I REMAIN TRAUMATIZED.
When Mary-Kate Goes on a Date and Fully Doesn't Realize He's Wearing an Earpiece
Guess she was too distracted by his shell necklace to notice the GIANT WIRE sticking out of his ear.
When 'Passport to Paris' Tried to Make "She Was Totally Edging on My Squeeze" Happen
Big "how do you do fellow kids" energy with this one, writers room.
When They Fought with Baguettes in Front of the Eiffel Tower
Wow! Nothing more authentically French than this!
When They Wore This Disguise in 'Our Lips Are Sealed'
Honestly, the tiny sunglasses are a dead giveaway.
And This Disguise
TBH, this is a normal cottagecore look for me today.
When Their Crushes Looked Like This
Wow. Let's never go back to this, kay?
When the Billboard in 'Billboard Dad' Was Unhinged
Only a serial killer would make this.
When Mary-Kate Had Literally Never Seen an Espresso Machine
She thought it was "modern art."
When Ashley and This Dude (Hi, Jim) Had an Entire Convo Laying in the Street
Do they...know what is lurking on a NYC street at any given moment?
When Megan Fox Was in 'Holiday in the Sun'
Mary-Kate and Ashley's faces = me every time Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet.
The Fact That Their Paris Crush Wore This
SCREAMING!
And Then When He Added a Bucket Hat
CRYING!
And Jumped on a Motorcycle
SHRIEKING!
When They Looked Like a Delia*s Catalogue IRL
Our Lips Are Sealed was a fashion mood board.
When Bob Saget Made a Cameo in 'New York Minute'
Rare photo of me re-watching these movies to make this list.
When These Absolutely Iconic Special Effects Happened
Avatar has nothing on the CGI from New York Minute.
When Ashley's Locker in 'Passport to Paris' Had a Nail Polish Turntable
Was about to complain about this being unrealistic, but after diving into my middle school yearbook, I take it back.
When the Goalie in 'Switching Goals' Wore This
Make this the official uniform of the U.S. Soccer Team, you cowards!
When They Put Gum in Their Evil Stepmom's Hair
...And then you put gum in your evil stepmom's hair and it did NOT work out quite as well.
When Michael Cera Showed Up in 'Switching Goals'
And we found out all about his "delicate bone structure."
And When Troian Bellisario Showed Up in 'Billboard Dad'
The real pretty little lie is that I was never informed of this 'til now.
And Then Jack Osbourne Showed Up in 'New York Minute'
Wow, a lot happening here.
When Kirstie Alley Said "You Really Should Put Some Iodine on Your Butt"
This line permanently informed how I flirt with people. It hasn't gone well.
When They Emerged from These Porta Potties in 'New York Minute'
Name a more iconic moment in film history, I will wait.
When They Wore These Tiny Sunnies Throughout 'Billboard Dad'
When they commit, they commit.
Same Vibe in 'Winning London,' FYI
Again, they commit.
When They Recreated Abbey Road in 'Winning London'
Wow, the Beatles are no longer needed!
The Challenges in 'The Challenge'
Lemme set the scene: They were competing for college scholarship money and were asked hard-hitting questions like, "What's the world's biggest department store."
When Mary-Kate Won a Wheelbarrow Race
And the ENTIRE TOWN gathered around to celebrate her as though she'd, like..actually achieved something.
When Ashley Had Literally Never Seen Pizza
*what is this mysterious dough*
When This Iconic Moment Happened
Putting the fun in How the West Was Fun, amirite.
