30 Things You Probably Forgot Happened in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Movies

Warner Bros

Truly not sure why Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen haven't won matching Academy Awards yet because—as someone who just rewatched their entire cinematic oeuvre—they are clearly *dusts off favorite Lady Gaga quote* talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.

And if it's been a NEW YORK MINUTE (heh) since you've watched their classic childhood films, basically all of which involved them switching places and ensuing hijinks, here: We've rounded up some notable moments you probably forgot about (or at the very least need to be reminded of because they're very, very important).

We're talking amazing-by-which-I-mean-deranged plot points, absolutely iconic outfits that defined the '90s and are somehow relevant again, legendary dialogue, and, frankly, a weird amount of hot dads that might explain my taste in men/taste in denim. Obviously New York Minute, Passport to Paris, and It Takes Two are dominating this list (the baguette fight scene in Passport to Paris lives with me constantly), but we haven't forgotten about the surrealist nightmare known as Double Double Toil and Trouble and the highly questionable art experiment known as Billboard Dad. Kay, on that note, get ready for teeny-tiny glasses and a ton of Mary-Kate and Ashley memz!

When Mary-Kate VERY SERIOUSLY Played the Drums in 'New York Minute'

Wow, Travis Barker is shaking!

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Ashley's Skirt Got Caught and Turned into a SEXIER Skirt in 'New York Minute'

Can only assume this was the origin story of The Row.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When These Boob Doilies Happened in 'It Takes Two'

No wonder the twins had no interest in this being their new stepmom. This fashion is! a! crime!

Warner Bros. Pictures

When You Realized the Person Wearing This Outfit is Carol from 'Friends'

Wait. WHAT.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Jared Padalecki Wandered in Shirtless in 'New York Minute'

I have yet to emotionally recover from the way he said "is this my birthday."

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Will from 'Will and Grace' Was Mary-Kate and Ashley's Hot Dad

Anyone else have a crush on the dad from Double Double Toil and Trouble at the tender age of 7? Cool, it's fine, we're all fine.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When You Also Had a Crush on the Middle-Aged Dad from 'It Takes Two'

Perhaps this is something to talk to my therapist about.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Aunt Agatha Dies in the *Most* Iconic Way

I'm submitting this blurry screen grab from Double Double to the Met due to it being a surrealist masterpiece.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When You Realized Aunt Agatha Is the Reason You're Afraid of Your Actual Aunt

Sorry Aunt Susan, this one's on me. But also, I REMAIN TRAUMATIZED.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Mary-Kate Goes on a Date and Fully Doesn't Realize He's Wearing an Earpiece

Guess she was too distracted by his shell necklace to notice the GIANT WIRE sticking out of his ear.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When 'Passport to Paris' Tried to Make "She Was Totally Edging on My Squeeze" Happen

Big "how do you do fellow kids" energy with this one, writers room.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Fought with Baguettes in Front of the Eiffel Tower

Wow! Nothing more authentically French than this!

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Wore This Disguise in 'Our Lips Are Sealed'

Honestly, the tiny sunglasses are a dead giveaway.

Warner Bros. Pictures

And This Disguise

TBH, this is a normal cottagecore look for me today.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Their Crushes Looked Like This

Wow. Let's never go back to this, kay?

Warner Bros. Pictures

When the Billboard in 'Billboard Dad' Was Unhinged

Only a serial killer would make this.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Mary-Kate Had Literally Never Seen an Espresso Machine

She thought it was "modern art."

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Ashley and This Dude (Hi, Jim) Had an Entire Convo Laying in the Street

Do they...know what is lurking on a NYC street at any given moment?

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Megan Fox Was in 'Holiday in the Sun'

Mary-Kate and Ashley's faces = me every time Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Fact That Their Paris Crush Wore This

SCREAMING!

Warner Bros. Pictures

And Then When He Added a Bucket Hat

CRYING!

Warner Bros. Pictures

And Jumped on a Motorcycle

SHRIEKING!

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Looked Like a Delia*s Catalogue IRL

Our Lips Are Sealed was a fashion mood board.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Bob Saget Made a Cameo in 'New York Minute'

Rare photo of me re-watching these movies to make this list.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When These Absolutely Iconic Special Effects Happened

Avatar has nothing on the CGI from New York Minute.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Ashley's Locker in 'Passport to Paris' Had a Nail Polish Turntable

Was about to complain about this being unrealistic, but after diving into my middle school yearbook, I take it back.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When the Goalie in 'Switching Goals' Wore This

Make this the official uniform of the U.S. Soccer Team, you cowards!

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Put Gum in Their Evil Stepmom's Hair

...And then you put gum in your evil stepmom's hair and it did NOT work out quite as well.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Michael Cera Showed Up in 'Switching Goals'

And we found out all about his "delicate bone structure."

Warner Bros. Pictures

And When Troian Bellisario Showed Up in 'Billboard Dad'

The real pretty little lie is that I was never informed of this 'til now.

Warner Bros. Pictures

And Then Jack Osbourne Showed Up in 'New York Minute'

Wow, a lot happening here.

IMDb

When Kirstie Alley Said "You Really Should Put Some Iodine on Your Butt"

This line permanently informed how I flirt with people. It hasn't gone well.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Emerged from These Porta Potties in 'New York Minute'

Name a more iconic moment in film history, I will wait.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Wore These Tiny Sunnies Throughout 'Billboard Dad'

When they commit, they commit.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Same Vibe in 'Winning London,' FYI

Again, they commit.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When They Recreated Abbey Road in 'Winning London'

Wow, the Beatles are no longer needed!

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Challenges in 'The Challenge'

Lemme set the scene: They were competing for college scholarship money and were asked hard-hitting questions like, "What's the world's biggest department store."

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Mary-Kate Won a Wheelbarrow Race

And the ENTIRE TOWN gathered around to celebrate her as though she'd, like..actually achieved something.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Ashley Had Literally Never Seen Pizza

*what is this mysterious dough*

Warner Bros. Pictures

When This Iconic Moment Happened

Putting the fun in How the West Was Fun, amirite.

Warner Bros. Pictures

