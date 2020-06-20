30 Tasty Ginger Recipes to Spice up Your Life (Or at Least Your Cooking)

You know ginger as the all-important ingredient for holiday season cookies, but this spice can do so much more. It adds warmth to curries and zing to dressings. It perks up salad bowls and gives drinks an extra oomph. Whether you’re using the ground stuff or fresh ginger root (more on that below), this delicious spice is a welcome addition to any plate (or glass). Which is why we’ve rounded up 30 tasty ginger recipes that will let this golden root shine, from breakfast to dessert.

Ginger 101

Here’s what you need to know about this spicy root. It’s actually a flowering plant, and is close cousins to turmeric, cardamom and galangal. People have been turning to this plant’s rhizome (i.e., the ginger root we know and love) for thousands of years—and not just for cooking. According to our friends at Healthline, ginger has many proven health benefits. It can help settle an upset stomach (so keep some handy on your next long-distance road trip), lower cholesterol levels and even enhance brain function. It’s also known as an an anti-inflammatory ingredient (which is why it frequently pops up in smoothies and Ayurvedic recipes). For all these reasons and more, it’s worth adding ginger into your diet. And you can do that in both powdered form or as a fresh root.

Powdered ginger is easy to find in grocery stores and is commonly used in baking recipes where you want this aromatic ingredient to melt into the dish. Fresh ginger root can be chopped and added straight into dishes (seriously—you don’t need to peel it) or grated with a microplane. As for substitutions, you can usually swap 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger for every tablespoon of fresh ginger called for in a recipe (the powdered stuff is a little more pungent than the fresh root), says Martha Stewart. But this swap typically doesn’t work the other way around (i.e., you can’t use fresh ginger as a substitute for ginger powder in dessert recipes since the texture will be totally off). Whichever type of ginger your recipe requires, get your tastebuds ready because you’re in for a treat.

1. Baked Sesame Ginger Salmon in Parchment

This quick-cooking (it’s ready in just 30 minutes) meal is healthy and full of flavor. After you’ve gobbled up the salmon and veggies, toss the parchment paper in the trash and voila—cleanup is complete.

2. Spicy Lemon-Ginger Chicken Soup

For classic comfort food with a kick, turn to this chicken soup that owes its subtle spice to a combination of ginger and jalapeño. The flavors are bold and the broth smells so good while it’s cooking, you’ll want to add this zippy dish to your weekly rotation.

3. Ginger-Pineapple Shrimp Stir-Fry

Slightly spicy but well balanced, this healthy, single-serving stir-fry boasts big flavor in a small package. Plus, the brightly colored ingredients look as good together as they taste (so ready thy Instagram).

4. Roasted Squash and Tofu with Soy, Honey, Chili and Ginger

The sweet ginger glaze in this dish is tasty enough to drink on its own but you it’s even better when drizzled over tofu and roasted squash. This vegetarian meal is plenty satisfying as a main course but it goes down just as easily when served alongside chicken or fresh seafood.

5. Overnight Oats with Coconut and Ginger

Make-ahead breakfast means more time to take it easy in the morning—and this elegant, dreamy oatmeal is certainly something to look forward to. Rich coconut milk gives a decadent mouthfeel, coconut flakes impart a pleasant crunch and the spicy ginger will perk up your palate.

6. Carrot-Ginger Dressing

Tart, sweet and downright delicious, this dressing is a cinch to make and promises to transform a sad plate of lettuce into a tantalizing palate-pleaser. Just don’t blame us if you start drenching everything you eat with this yumminess.

7. Vegan and Gluten-free Dark Chocolate Ginger Tart

Ginger and chocolate belong together, always. Don’t believe us? Bake this rich tart and see for yourself how well the warming spice compliments and balances the bittersweet dark cocoa. One bite and you’ll see that these two taste like true love.

8. Rosé Poached Pears with Ginger and Vanilla

Ginger meets fermented fruit in this recipe and the end result is a seriously dreamy dessert. Dump a bottle of wine into a saucepan, add a piece of fresh ginger and simmer some pears in it for a syrupy, tender treat that tastes like you one-upped nature.

9. Roasted Carrot-Ginger Soup with Turmeric and Crispy Leeks

Coterie member Phoebe Lapine is serving up a soup that’s packed with wholesome, anti-inflammatory ingredients (heyyyy, ginger) and is basically self-care in a bowl. Whip up some of this spicy soul food whenever you want comfort that tastes indulgent, but doesn’t come with the one-two punch of a bajillion calories and profound regret.

10. Ginger Cherry Pie

Three forms of ginger—fresh, ground and candied—liven up this cherry pie. You can’t slap this one together, so take your time—the stunning presentation is well worth the effort and your tastebuds will be singing your praises, too.

11. One Pan Ginger Chicken Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

Veggies and ginger-spiked protein commingle with creamy peanut sauce in this Thai take on meatballs, courtesy of Coterie member Monique Volz. Serve these moist suckers with rice instead of spaghetti for a fresh and satisfying reinterpretation—one that even diehard fans of red sauce cooking will be delighted to devour.

12. Healthy Sesame-Orange Ginger Chickpea Stir Fry

In search of vegan-friendly food that feels like a breath of fresh air and tastes like a mouthful of yum? Check out this wholesome dish where creamy chickpeas and an array of vegetables are the belles of the ball. This one cleans up nice thanks to an orange-scented, ginger-spiced sauce that’s so wildly delicious, you might throw decorum to the wind and start licking your plate.

13. Oven Roasted Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin with Maple-Ginger Glaze

If you’re a fan of ‘the other white meat’ (raises hand), save a finger of ginger—yep, that’s what they’re called—for this divine dish. Maple syrup mixes with spicy ginger and aromatic garlic in this overnight marinade that takes the teriyaki cake. Bonus: Once your piece of pork is done marinating, you can have dinner ready and on the table in just 20 minutes.

14. Ginger-Coconut Braised Chicken with Leeks and Tarragon

When it comes to protein, chicken is a cost-effective family favorite that never gets old…unless you prepare it in the same tired way for four consecutive nights, that is. If your dinner rotation could use a refresh, try this recipe for a tender, braised bird with a twist. Fresh ginger and aromatic tarragon team up to create a silky coconut sauce that won’t weigh you down (or worse, bore you to tears).

15. Coconut Creamed Spinach

A classic side dish gets a makeover in this creamed spinach dish, which calls for coconut milk instead of cream, fresh ginger and an assortment of spices. The resulting braised greens taste just as rich and way more exciting.

16. Ginger Chicken Tacos

Give taco Tuesdays an upgrade with a little ginger root, and all parties will be equally excited about this staple of the dinner rotation. Moist and succulent chicken breast meets minced ginger and homemade coleslaw for a quick and easy weeknight meal that’s more like a weekend bash for your tastebuds.

17. White Sangria with Peach and Ginger

Three cheers for this fresh recipes that teaches us that ginger is just as good imbibed as it is when eaten with a fork. This white sangria is summer in a glass and the touch of ginger provides a perfect combination of sweet and spicy pleasure.

18. Ginger Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders

It’s no secret that parents end up picking off kids’ plates far more often than dining on a gourmet meal. Well, listen up mom and put down that chicken nugget, because we have good news: These sweet and savory, glazed chicken tenders are a kid-friendly class-act that even adults will demand for every meal.

19. Aloo Gobi (Indian-Spiced Potatoes and Cauliflower)

Exotic spices and fresh ginger provide plenty of excitement in this refreshingly light vegetable side that pairs well with whatever you have roasting in the oven, since all you need to whip this dish up is a pot on the stove. Three cheers for easy clean-up.

20. Pork Ginger Potstickers

Sometimes you gotta sink your teeth into a juicy pork dumpling—but before you opt for pricey takeout, try your hand at this surprisingly straightforward and super satisfying potsticker recipe instead. The finished product is delicately spiced and damn delicious.

21. Asian Ginger Sesame Roasted Vegetable Pasta

We’re suckers for pasta—and really, what carb can take its place? Still, pasta heaven doesn’t have to taste like Tuscany all the time. Mix things up with this Asian-inspired orecchiette dish that’s loaded with vegetables and coated with a delicious ginger-spiked soy sauce for ultimate umami enjoyment.

22. Crock Pot Pepper Steak

Forget ordering takeout—this savory feast is so easy to pull together at home with only a few basic ingredients and a trusty kitchen appliance required. So call up the butcher instead for some hangar steak—one of our favorite, mouth-watering bistro cuts—before you turn on your Crock-Pot and call it a day. Just be sure to include the suggested tablespoon of minced ginger for added complexity and maximum enjoyment.

23. Kyoto Style Sweet Potatoes with Miso, Ginger and Scallions

Nothing makes us happier than the sweet and salty combination of a sweet potato drenched in butter...or nothing did until we tried a bite of one of these bad boys. Follow this recipe for a wonderfully caramelized tuber with sweetness that’s kept in check by robust umami-friendly flavor.

24. Szechuan Asparagus with Garlic, Ginger and Chilies

Asparagus spears get dressed up with dried chilies, ginger and garlic in this mildly spicy, aromatic side dish that may just be the star of the show. Adjust the amount of dried chilies and even those who can’t take the heat will be able to delight in every flavorful bite.

25. Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken) Soup

This silky, luxurious soup is our go-to order at our local Thai spot, but it can be intimidating to recreate at home unless you have easy access to an Asian foods store. Or at least that’s what we thought, until we stumbled upon this clever little recipe which uses ginger instead of the harder-to-find galangal root. The substitution is smart, resulting in an impressive broth that boasts bright, balanced flavors much like those achieved by a more authentic ingredient list.

26. Broccoli Stem Noodles with Sesame Ginger Dressing

We love our go-to spaghetti but these broccoli stem noodles are so tasty, they might make gluten-free converts of us all. The noodles are delicious and healthy to boot—but to be perfectly honest, the delicious ginger dressing is why we’re tempted to have seconds.

27. Healthy Carrot Orange and Ginger Popsicles

Chill out on a hot day with a decidedly adult version of a childhood standby. Truth: You’re never too old for popsicles. Still, we suggest you cool down with one of these homemade, ginger-tinged frozen treats for a more grown-up take on a classic.

28. Gingerbread Lattice Cookies

Sure, these are meant to be enjoyed around the holidays but who’s to say that you can’t whip them up whenever the craving for something spicy, snappy and delicious strikes? Tip: These also make excellent gifts for friends and family (no matter the season).

29. Sesame Ginger Snap Peas

Steamed snap peas? Boring. Give your vegetables a tasty upgrade with this garlicky sesame and ginger sauce. It’s so good, you might want to double the recipe.

30. 15-Minute Wonton Soup

You know that wonton soup you start off with every time you visit that local gem for good Chinese eats? Well, you can enjoy the same light, savory broth and airy dumplings in the comfort of your own home. Best of all, it only takes 15 minutes to make that magic happen.

