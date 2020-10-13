The $30 Sunglasses Jennifer Lopez Wears On Repeat Are Somehow Even Cheaper Right Now

From Women's Health

Yes, I’ve splurged on sunglasses before, but no feeling beats finding a fancy-looking pair at a reasonable price. That’s why I wasted no time adding the discounted Privé Revaux ones on sale for Amazon Prime Day to my cart. Usually they cost $30, but now they’re as low as 22 bucks. That’s less than my twice-a-day Starbucks runs.

Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you though. These aren’t your average shades, people. Queen of glam Jennifer Lopez relies on her Privé Revaux specs to keep those “off guard” paparazzi photos looking ultra fly (please see the above photo for proof). Even the always chill Billie Eilish has a few cute styles in her closet, and they look just as gorge as some straight-off-the-runway ones.

Tons more celebs are fans, btw

Told ya. Super cute, right? You might as well grab a pair (or two) while those babies are even more affordable than usual. If you’re really in a shopping mood, you’ll find a ton of sherpa jackets, leggings, and designer essentials throughout the website as part of Prime Day. But let’s just take this moment to bask in celebrity-approved sunglasses that are as low as $22 right now.

So. Many. Options.

