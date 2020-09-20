30 Shackets To See You Through Autumn

Ah, autumn. Sure, we'll miss
summer's vitamin D, picnics and Aperol Spritz but there's plenty to look forward to as the nights draw in. Halloween! Bonfire night! Christmas! The festive season may not look quite the same in 2020 but as we wave goodbye to the last days of summer, our wardrobe still calls out for the same pieces as pre-pandemic. While rollnecks, ankle boots and cosy winter coats have been kitting us out for the cold weather since time immemorial, a new item of clothing entered the fashion lexicon just a few years ago. A hybrid of the shirt and the jacket, the perfect piece for layering, ideal for crisp autumnal days and eternally fun to say out loud: the shacket. Traditionally boxy in cut, it goes with practically everything in your wardrobe and whether you plump for military khaki, slick leather or classic denim, the shacket works just as well for autumn as it does for spring. There's a plethora of fabrics, colours and silhouettes to choose from, so click through to find our favourites this season. Check Shackets Throw out your preconceptions of lumberjacks and 2006 indie boys, the checked shacket is back with a bang. Our favourites come in green hues and are slightly fuzzy. More Urban Bliss Plus
Shacket In Check, $, available at
ASOS More We11done
Oversized Appliquéd Checked Wool Jacket, $, available at
Net-A-Porter More Monki
Wool Blend Shacket, $, available at
Monki More Story continues Isabel Marant Étoile
Gastoni Checked Wool-Blend Jacket, $, available at
Net-A-Porter More H&M
Wool-Blend Shacket, $, available at
H&M More Leather Shackets Forget your workwear blazer, when WFH requires some semblance of professionalism but you don't fancy being stuck in an ill-fitting suit all day, reach for a leather (or faux!) shacket instead. Don with a slip dress for drinks, too. More Whistles
Western Leather Jacket, $, available at
Whistles More LVIR
Belted Faux Leather Jacket, $, available at
Net-A-Porter More Arket
Leather Overshirt, $, available at
Arket More Rejina Pyo
Felix Belted Patent Faux-Leather Jacket, $, available at
Net-A-Porter More H&M
Imitation Leather Shacket, $, available at
H&M More Shearling Shackets Surely the cosiest of outerwear options this season, the shearling shacket works just as well with denim and hiking boots as it does over floral midis. The next best thing to your bed, we say. More H&M
Faux Shearling Shacket, $, available at
H&M More Urbancode
faux shearling jacket, $, available at
Farfetch More Pieces
Teddy Shacket With Pockets In Mustard, $, available at
ASOS More Sideline
Winifred Shearling Jacket, $, available at
Sideline More Next
Blue Teddy Borg Shacket, $, available at
Next More Denim Shackets Denim's place in the style canon has never faltered, with good reason. A 2020 update on your classic true blue jacket, though, is the denim shacket: boxier, more structured, but just as good with everything in your wardrobe. Don't stick to indigo blue, either, there's a host of pastel colours to choose from. More Toast
Hal Denim Workwear Jacket, $, available at
Toast More H&M
Denim Shacket, $, available at
H&M More Pull & Bear
Sea Green Denim Jacket, $, available at
Pull & Bear More Sideline
Lyra Jacket, $, available at
Sideline More Corduroy Shackets The '70s revival has seen everything from puffers to flares being offered in bookish corduroy – next stop, the shacket. We prefer neutrals and rusty autumnal hues but jewel tones work too. More & Other Stories
Oversized Corduroy Workwear Shirt, $, available at
& Other Stories More Whistles
Corduroy Overshirt, $, available at
Whistles More Zara
Corduroy Overshirt, $, available at
Zara More Brave Soul
Fielding Oversized Cord Jacket, $, available at
ASOS More Khaki Shackets Surely the khaki shacket is the true original? The olive green of the utilitarian outerwear almost acts as a neutral, so goes with everything from season to season, like rollnecks and black jeans, linen dresses and sandals. Arket's twill number is top of our wish list. More Whistles
Ultimate Utility Jacket, $, available at
Whistles More Zara
Oversized Overshirt, $, available at
Zara More Stella McCartney
Eliza Twill Jacket, $, available at
Net-A-Porter More Arket
Twill Overshirt, $, available at
Arket More Weekday
Trip Khaki Denim Jacket, $, available at
