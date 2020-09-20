30 Shackets To See You Through Autumn

Georgia Murray

Ah, autumn. Sure, we'll miss summer's vitamin D, picnics and Aperol Spritz but there's plenty to look forward to as the nights draw in. Halloween! Bonfire night! Christmas! The festive season may not look quite the same in 2020 but as we wave goodbye to the last days of summer, our wardrobe still calls out for the same pieces as pre-pandemic.

While rollnecks, ankle boots and cosy winter coats have been kitting us out for the cold weather since time immemorial, a new item of clothing entered the fashion lexicon just a few years ago. A hybrid of the shirt and the jacket, the perfect piece for layering, ideal for crisp autumnal days and eternally fun to say out loud: the shacket. Traditionally boxy in cut, it goes with practically everything in your wardrobe and whether you plump for military khaki, slick leather or classic denim, the shacket works just as well for autumn as it does for spring.

There's a plethora of fabrics, colours and silhouettes to choose from, so click through to find our favourites this season.

View photos

Check Shackets


Throw out your preconceptions of lumberjacks and 2006 indie boys, the checked shacket is back with a bang. Our favourites come in green hues and are slightly fuzzy.

View photos


Urban Bliss Plus Shacket In Check, $, available at ASOS
View photos


We11done Oversized Appliquéd Checked Wool Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


Monki Wool Blend Shacket, $, available at Monki
View photos


Isabel Marant Étoile Gastoni Checked Wool-Blend Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


H&M Wool-Blend Shacket, $, available at H&M
View photos

Leather Shackets


Forget your workwear blazer, when WFH requires some semblance of professionalism but you don't fancy being stuck in an ill-fitting suit all day, reach for a leather (or faux!) shacket instead. Don with a slip dress for drinks, too.
View photos


Whistles Western Leather Jacket, $, available at Whistles
View photos


LVIR Belted Faux Leather Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


Arket Leather Overshirt, $, available at Arket
View photos


Rejina Pyo Felix Belted Patent Faux-Leather Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


H&M Imitation Leather Shacket, $, available at H&M
View photos

Shearling Shackets


Surely the cosiest of outerwear options this season, the shearling shacket works just as well with denim and hiking boots as it does over floral midis. The next best thing to your bed, we say.
View photos


H&M Faux Shearling Shacket, $, available at H&M
View photos


Urbancode faux shearling jacket, $, available at Farfetch
View photos


Pieces Teddy Shacket With Pockets In Mustard, $, available at ASOS
View photos


Sideline Winifred Shearling Jacket, $, available at Sideline
View photos


Next Blue Teddy Borg Shacket, $, available at Next
View photos

Denim Shackets


Denim's place in the style canon has never faltered, with good reason. A 2020 update on your classic true blue jacket, though, is the denim shacket: boxier, more structured, but just as good with everything in your wardrobe. Don't stick to indigo blue, either, there's a host of pastel colours to choose from.
View photos


Toast Hal Denim Workwear Jacket, $, available at Toast
View photos


H&M Denim Shacket, $, available at H&M
View photos


Gucci Appliquéd Denim Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


Pull & Bear Sea Green Denim Jacket, $, available at Pull & Bear
View photos


Sideline Lyra Jacket, $, available at Sideline
View photos

Corduroy Shackets


The '70s revival has seen everything from puffers to flares being offered in bookish corduroy – next stop, the shacket. We prefer neutrals and rusty autumnal hues but jewel tones work too.
View photos


& Other Stories Oversized Corduroy Workwear Shirt, $, available at & Other Stories
View photos


Whistles Corduroy Overshirt, $, available at Whistles
View photos


Zara Corduroy Overshirt, $, available at Zara
View photos


Brave Soul Fielding Oversized Cord Jacket, $, available at ASOS
View photos


BDG Chunky Corduroy Ivory Shirt Jacket, $, available at Urban Outfitters
View photos

Khaki Shackets


Surely the khaki shacket is the true original? The olive green of the utilitarian outerwear almost acts as a neutral, so goes with everything from season to season, like rollnecks and black jeans, linen dresses and sandals. Arket's twill number is top of our wish list.
View photos


Whistles Ultimate Utility Jacket, $, available at Whistles
View photos


Zara Oversized Overshirt, $, available at Zara
View photos


Stella McCartney Eliza Twill Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


Arket Twill Overshirt, $, available at Arket
View photos


Weekday Trip Khaki Denim Jacket, $, available at Weekday

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Refinery29 Loves...What To See & Shop In September

Steph Styles: The Wide-Leg Trouser

The Influencers' Guide To Secondhand Shopping