30 Shackets To See You Through Autumn

Ah, autumn. Sure, we'll miss summer's vitamin D, picnics and Aperol Spritz but there's plenty to look forward to as the nights draw in. Halloween! Bonfire night! Christmas! The festive season may not look quite the same in 2020 but as we wave goodbye to the last days of summer, our wardrobe still calls out for the same pieces as pre-pandemic.



While rollnecks, ankle boots and cosy winter coats have been kitting us out for the cold weather since time immemorial, a new item of clothing entered the fashion lexicon just a few years ago. A hybrid of the shirt and the jacket, the perfect piece for layering, ideal for crisp autumnal days and eternally fun to say out loud: the shacket. Traditionally boxy in cut, it goes with practically everything in your wardrobe and whether you plump for military khaki, slick leather or classic denim, the shacket works just as well for autumn as it does for spring.



There's a plethora of fabrics, colours and silhouettes to choose from, so click through to find our favourites this season.

View photos Check Shackets

Throw out your preconceptions of lumberjacks and 2006 indie boys, the checked shacket is back with a bang. Our favourites come in green hues and are slightly fuzzy.



More

View photos



Urban Bliss Plus Shacket In Check, $, available at Shacket In Check, $, available at ASOS More

View photos



We11done Oversized Appliquéd Checked Wool Jacket, $, available at Oversized Appliquéd Checked Wool Jacket, $, available at Net-A-Porter More

View photos



Monki Wool Blend Shacket, $, available at Wool Blend Shacket, $, available at Monki More