’30 Rock’ vs ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion Ratings: Reunited, but Does NBC Feel So Good?

“There are no bad ideas, Lemon. Only good ideas that go horribly wrong.” – Jack Donaghy Thursday night’s “30 Rock” reunion special, which was really NBC’s upfront presentation and longform advertisement for parent company NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock, settled for a soft 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers. Those are not good numbers, but there are a few caveats that make them a little more understandable — and possibly even digestible for NBC executives. At first glance, the numbers look bad. “30 Rock: A One-Time Special” was outperformed outright in the 8 o’clock hour by ABC’s putt-putt golf competition “Holey Moley.” In the key demo in the same time slot, the Tina Fey/Robert Carlock nicety for NBC tied a rerun of CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and was topped by Univision’s “La Rosa De Guadalupe.” In terms of total viewers, in addition to “Holey Moley,” both “Young Sheldon” and a repeat of “The Unicorn” at 8:30 came in higher than the “30 Rock” reunion in Nielsen’s earliest returns. For a self-comparison, the “30 Rock” special declined from a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million viewers in its first half hour to a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million viewers...

