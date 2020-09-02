The $30 Robe With More Than 2,000 5-Star Reviews is Finally Back in Stock

From Women's Health

In case you or someone you love is somehow going through 2020 without a big, comfy bathrobe, some very good news: One of Amazon’s most loved bathrobes is finallyyyy back in stock in a handful of colors. Oh, and did we mention the terry-cotton design has 2,500 raving reviews and only costs $30?



Few articles of clothing, if any, come anywhere near as fancy-feeling as a bathrobe . After all, a robe's purpose goes far beyond drying us off post-shower: They’re the coziest, easiest thing to throw on at home whether you're attempting a Tik-Tok makeup tutorial in your bathroom or comfortably working from home on the couch.

After digging through hundreds of reviews on the Pinzon by Amazon robe, the consensus seems to boil down to it being the best bang for your buck, the all-around coziness (especially during colder months), and its high quality.

One reviewer wrote that it "feels expensive, like a nice hotel robe." Another reviewer (who I presume leads a much chicer lifestyle than me) echoed how luxe the robe is, writing: "Hubby and I wear this at night before getting into our swim spa and use it to dry off after getting out. It's even more plush than our bath towels."

Regarding its affordable tag, another reviewer wrote: "At this price point I honestly expected thin scratchy fabric that needed fabric softener. This robe is the exact opposite. It's thick, fluffy, and soft to the touch out of the box."

Considering that colder temps are around the corner (even though it’s still humid outside), I must recommend seizing the opportunity to own one of the most affordable, high-quality robes out there before it inevitably sells out again in a matter of hours or days.



You Might Also Like