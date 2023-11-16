30 Purple Eyeshadow Looks to Inspire Your Next Makeup Look

Getty Images

Purple eyeshadow is having a major moment — and for good reason. From violet to deep plum, the regal shade comes in a myriad of gorgeous and flattering hues for a stunning eye statement.

Related: Hermès Beauty's New Makeup Collection Brings Quiet Luxury to Your Eyes

Here, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Dahlia Warner to share why the sumptuous jewel tone belongs in your eye makeup rotation. Plus, we curated an array of show-stopping purple eyeshadow looks to inspire you.







Meet Our Expert

Dahlia Warner is a celebrity makeup artist who works in both New York City and Los Angeles.







Meteoric Shimmer

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

"Like a meteor shower of playful purples with such dimension," is how Warner describes Lady Gaga's shimmering lids in this high-drama moment. While at first glance, it might look a bit complicated to recreate, trust that it's easier than you think. "This look is easiest to recreate when you have a palette with an arsenal of colors in the same tone with different finishes to play with," says the pro. The key is to begin with an eyeshadow primer and keep blending as you add different textures and finishes. Looking to add some major sparkles? Warner recommends Lemonhead LA Spacepaste in "Violet Hour" ($22) for show-stopping glitter.

Playful Tones

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for V&A)

A pop of bright lilac on the eyes is never a bad idea, especially when wearing light colors like this soft yellow. The eyes are automatically the focal point and the lilac color against Adwoa Aboah's skin tone is simply stunning.

Magical Metallic

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As proven by model Alek Wek, violet eyeshadow with a metallic finish is an excellent choice for deeper skin tones. It allows the color to truly shine and enhances eyes stunningly. Lining the top and bottom lashline is key in adding definition, and the matching lipstick makes this look all the more memorable.

Cosmic Amethyst

Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"This cosmic amethyst shade is so pretty while keeping it simple and to the point," says Warner of Winnie Harlow's look. "Use a lighter shadow in the corners and a velvety smudge of depth on the bottom in a deeper shade, like Charlotte Tilbury Color Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil in "Amethyst Aphrodisiac" ($29.)"

Story continues

Versatility is Key

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"This is a great entry to use purple in a subtle, yet elevated way that looks great for day and night," says Warner of Angela Bassett's look.

Tying the shadow in with a lip color will make it even more cohesive. "I love using a soft black liner like Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner in "Xtreme Black" ($17) to add punctuation around the eyes. Apply a thin line on your top lid going into the inner corners using a clean, small flat liner brush and soften the line by sweeping it over and pushing it into the lash line. Then I'd take the same brush with a bit of the liner and add a soft smudge on the bottom. Finish with curled lashes and a couple of layers of black mascara."

Regal Violet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"This trio of shades makes me think of regal violet," says Warner, who describes Sheryl Lee Ralph's look as "elegant while still being fun." Want to recreate it yourself? "Use a neutral matte shade to pop the brow bone and a medium tone of purple in a soft shimmer all over the top lid. The bottom liner comes into play with a more vibrant sparkle. Last but not least, a good dab of highlight in the corners."

Related: The 12 Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Glitz, Glam, and Everyday Beats

Soft Statement

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

To recreate Sydney Sweeney's soft, ethereal look, Warner suggests using a "soft hue of pinky lavender shadow" and recommends Makeup Forever Artist Highlighter Longwear Skin-Fusing Powder Highlighter in "Bouncy Highlighter" ($32).

"Dabbing the shadow on the lid works beautifully, and for the multidimensional liner, I'd use about three to four shades to give interesting depth. You can use a dark charcoal color on the top lid as the primary color, and then sweep it out using a gray purple about halfway in and layer it over, creating a bit of a blurred wing."

For the bottom of the eyes, Warner suggests, "Mix a little of the light shadow color with the charcoal liner smudge in the inner corners and connect it to the bottom with a warm copper. Give the eyelash curler a few more squeezes than usual, followed by multiple swipes of mascara."

Sharp Shimmer

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Create a dynamic purple eyeshadow look like Salma Hayek's using lighter and deeper tones for contrast. Tight-liner in the lashline gives precise definition along with perfectly shaped eyebrows.

Sultry and Shining

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Add some shimmering shadow to the lids for a sultry look suitable for any special occasion. Here, soft mauve and lilac shadows grace Deepika Padukone's lids while a sparkling finish and plenty of mascara enhance eyes in the best way.

Playful Hues

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Ashley Park proves that combining a few playful hues can bring out your personality and creativity all in one. Use a lighter shade on the lids and enhance the lash line with a pop of color on the top and bottom.

Beautifully Bold

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Let Donatella Versace show you that you can go as bold as you like when creating a smoky purple smoky eye. "If you're feeling purple, there are no rules to the time [of day]," says Warner. "I tend to gravitate to softer, more pastel, or a brighter neutral color for every day, and in the evening, I love slipping a velvety violet into a more traditional smokey eye."

Violet Vixen

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

"Purple will always pack a punch while still feeling familiar," says Warner, noting the beauty of Gemma Chan's look. "I love that it can be regal, playful, sultry, powerful, mysterious, naughty, elegant, and also fun." If that list of adjectives hasn't convinced you to try out purple eyeshadow looks on yourself, we don't know what will.

Sophisticated and Stunning

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

"Purple eyeshadow has no limit in how you can express it and make it your own," says Warner. Heidi Klum's sophisticated glam eyeshadow look is the perfect example of how dressing up purple shadows can be suitable for any special event. If you're looking for a set of shades, Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad in "Purple Ocean Twilight" ($110) has a variety of purple tones to choose from.

Head-Turning Glamour

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This superb metallic purple and gold combination on Jodie Turner-Smith shows that layering with different shadow finishes elevates your look in seconds. The contrast between the two shades will turn heads everywhere you go, and this look is a total show-stopper. Violette Fr Yeux Paint in shade "Twinkling" ($31) has just the right amount of metallic finish to recreate this.

Precisely Purple

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Issa Rae showcases that wearing lighter lilac shadow tones with precise eyeliner is the move if you want to go the more subtle route. The liquid liner along the top lash line beautifully enhances Issa Rae's eye shape. The MAC Cosmetics Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner in "Brush Black" ($24) has a precise tip to easily apply liquid eyeliner.

More Plum, Please

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Needless to say, Julianne Moore looks especially striking with her gaze lined in plum. "Purple is for all—it's such a vast color with no limit to who or how it can be applied from pastels to violet and mauve to the deeper jewel and plum tones," says Warner.

Bright and Bold

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Give us bright and bold purple shadow like Khadeen Ellis's all day. Using a saturated violet tone on the lids makes just the right statement if you want to stand out.

Lovely in Lilac

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Give us all the lilac! We can't get enough of how beautiful this color looks on nearly everyone, including Kacey Musgraves. Adding a slightly deeper purple shadow in the crease adds contrast and creates depth in this look that we have bookmarked at the top of our inspiration list. For natural-looking false lashes, try Ardell's Seamless Underlash Extension Kit Wispies ($20).

Purple on Repeat

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

"Purple is a special color," says Warner. "The history and legacy of this color is innate and immediately lends itself to something other than ordinary," says Warner. We agree and can't get enough of eyeshadow looks like this one on singer Nia.

Drama, Drama, Drama

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The more drama, the better, and Lily Collins's iconic Met Gala look featuring pastel lilac shadow and voluminous lashes proves our point. Liquid-winged eyeliner brings this look home in the best way.

Naturally Beautiful

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a purple shadow doesn't mean the look must always be bold. You can create a naturally beautiful look like Kaley Cuoco's with lighter purple tones and thin eyeliner to enhance the shape of your eyes. Youngblood Cosmetics Pressed Mineral Eyeshadow Quad in "Vintage" ($36) has an array of soft purple shades to choose from.

Related: How to Pick Eyeshadow Colors for Skin Tones, According to Celeb MUAs

Warm Plum Tones

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Purple tones fall on both the cool and warm color spectrum. Here, Kate Hudson's warmer-toned plum shadow plays well with sultry liner placed on the top and bottom lash line for the ultimate enhancement.

A Lovely Contrast

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As seen on Maude Apatow, deeper violet shades in the crease with light lilac shadow on the lids create a noticeable contrast. Purple plays well with other hues, which is why this bold red lip looks so good with this eyeshadow look.

Powerful and Pretty

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The varying purple tones of Niecy Nash's look instantly elevate her eyes. When applying smokier purple pigments, Warner advises: "Be mindful of shadow dropping under the eyes during the application process. I love to clean up before concealer and after shadow and liner. A little extra dab of concealer in the inner corner will help brighten and let the eyes do their thing without unwanted shadow fallout underneath."

Deep Smoke

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Nothing is better than a smoky eye created with harmonizing deep purple tones. For proof, look no further than this look on Quinta Brunson. Pairing it with a rich plum lip only adds to the drama.

Ethereal Beauty

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images

To create an ethereal, romantic shadow look like Rachel Zegler's, utilize varying lilac and plum shadows for a delicate contrast. Smudging out eyeliner in the outer corners helps define the eyes, while a sheer and glossy lip is the ideal counterpart.

Subtle Sheen

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

For a gleaming gaze like Saoirse Ronan's, apply a lilac cream shadow with a touch of shimmer on the lids. Follow up with a tight black liner on the top lash line to enhance eye shape and definition. Even the sheerest shadow can make just the right statement.

Abstract Expression

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Purple is an exceptional shadow color to play with when you want to express yourself, and the metallic accent in Zendaya's shadow look proves it. Play around with different textures and finishes until you find the right fit to showcase your work of art.

Beautifully Blended

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Monochromatic shadow looks are just as interesting as ones that use different shades. Here, Selena Gomez's soft plum shadow look is perfectly executed and blended.

Enchanting Eyes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Not too smoky, and not quite demure, Taylor Swift's purple shadow look is just right. It showcases how bright purple tones can be sophisticated and not overpowering. Blend the shadow in the crease with a fluffy eyeshadow brush until you've got the right consistency and color.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.