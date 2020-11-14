30 photos of churches that were turned into beautiful homes

A cozy, remodeled kitchen in a former church. Courtesy of All Saints House

Across the world, people are buying old churches and turning them into modern homes.

One couple in Maryland renovated in a $320,000 church, but they have kept most of the original architecture.

A converted Gothic church in London is on the market for $7.7 million.

All over the world, people are purchasing churches that date back centuries and turning these beautiful pieces of architecture into modern homes with pools, granite countertops, and office spaces.

Take a look at six churches that have been converted into exquisite living spaces.

A couple in Chicago bought a 19th-century church and turned it into a private home and event space for the community.

Jim Jacoby and Molly Currey stumbled upon the church for sale on Zillow in 2017 and decided to buy it for $1.1 million.

"We thought it would be funny to go look at a church," Jacoby told Insider. "The minute we walked up the stairs, we were like, 'Oh s---.' The church found us just as much as we found it."

The church's former altar is now Jacoby and Currey's living room.

Construction on the church began in 1888 and was completed two years later. The Episcopalians built the church with very little ornamentation. Jacoby calls it a "utilitarian" build, but the Catholics bought it in the 1930s and renovated it. The couple then put their own touches on the space to make it a home.

The pews of the church were taken out of the building, and now, the home has an open concept floorplan.

The couple often uses this space to host musical events as a way to give back to their community.

"What [does] a space like this mean in the 21st century where religion isn't nearly as central to our lives as it used to be?" Jacoby said. "The church ran services seven days a week in its heyday, and the neighbors went to church here, so we look for ways to share the space."