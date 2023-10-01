30-year-old Sarasota man killed in Bradenton motorcycle wreck, FHP says

A 30-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a turning vehicle on U.S. 41 in Manatee County on Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday.

The crash happened at 13:35 p.m. on U.S. 41/14th Street, north of 66th Avenue West, FHP said.

Traffic crash investigators say the Sarasota man was driving his motorcycle north on U.S. 41 “at a high rate of speed.”

A 63-year-old Bradenton man was driving southbound in a sedan. He attempted to make a left turn into a driveway and entered the path of the motorcycle, FHP said.

The front of the bike hit the right side of the car.

The Sarasota man was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The Bradenton man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation as of Sunday morning.