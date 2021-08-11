30-year-old Newfoundland and Labrador man charged after active shooter report

GANDER, N.L. — A 30-year-old man in Newfoundland and Labrador is facing multiple firearms charges after reports of an active shooter Tuesday night prompted local RCMP to issue several urgent warnings.

“When we receive a call reporting a shooting and the suspect is armed and on the move, that call immediately becomes our highest priority with our focus on protecting the public and taking the suspect into custody as quickly as possible,” RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Supt. Dan Austin said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they were told just before 8 p.m. Tuesday that someone had fired multiple gunshots at another person in a remote area near the community of Terra Nova, located about 220 kilometres northwest of St. John's. The RCMP said it was difficult at first to discern the suspect's motivation, where he was headed and whether other shots had been fired, adding there was poor cell reception in the area.

At 11:13 p.m., police began posting warnings on Twitter, saying officers were responding to an active shooter. "Please lock your doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows," one tweet said.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kyle Rideout, and police said they arrested him 30 minutes after their first tweet. If Rideout had not been apprehended quickly, an Alert Ready notification would have gone out reporting "shots fired" rather than an "active shooter," Wednesday's release said.

“We were dealing with a very fluid situation that required a robust police response,” Austin said in the release.

Rideout appeared in a Gander, N.L., courtroom Wednesday afternoon for charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

