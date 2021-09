Police say the 30-year-old man was found with at least one bullet wound. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead with at least one bullet wound in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was found on the ground near a car at 7th Avenue and Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard just after noon.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.