30-year-old father shot, killed while holding his daughter at home, Ohio family says

A father was fatally shot in front of his kids while at home in Ohio, the family says.

Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen were at home in Toledo playing with their kids when “out of nowhere I just started feeling (gun)shots,” Quillen told ABC 13. “Something hit my cheek, and I just grab my kids and told them to get to the ground.”

“My daughter was wrapped up in (Glenn’s) arms when it happened,” she told WTOL on Oct. 18. “We dropped to the ground. I looked up, and I’d seen that he was hit.”

Toledo police officers arrived at the scene about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find Glenn and Quillen shot inside the home, and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound outside the home, according to a news release.

Glenn, 30, was taken to a hospital where he died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office said in an Oct. 17 news release.

Quillen, 25, and the 16-year-old were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Quillen and Glenn had been together for 11 years, she told WTOL. “I don’t know how to get up and go do the same things that I did with him, without him,” she said.

Glenn’s mother mourned the loss, telling WTOL that Glenn “was just such a great man. He was a loving father, a great boyfriend.”

Police have not identified any shooting suspects, according to the news release.

Toledo is about 130 miles northwest of Columbus.

