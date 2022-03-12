FLASH SALE! Use this exclusive promo code to get 40% off these 3 Bio Ionic® curling and styling irons

This article is brought to you by Bio Ionic and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to premium hair tools, few brands deliver salon-quality results as well as Bio Ionic. Powered by its exclusive Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat™ technology, hair is left healthier, softer, and shinier — the way nature intended!

Use the exclusive code "NOJOKE" to get 40% off these three Bio Ionic styling products, March 12 -13. All you have to do is apply the code at checkout and watch your total decrease.

If you're unsure of where to start, check out two of the brand's most popular styling tools that you'll be happy you purchased: the Long Barrel Curling Iron, 10X Styling Iron and the 3-IN-ONE Styling Iron.

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron, $84 with Code "NOJOKE" (Orig. $140)

Measuring 2 inches longer than the average barrel curling iron, this award-winning tool gives you more space to style. The extended-length barrel quickly creates everything from loose, modern curls to smooth, beachy waves. Another aspect of this tool that shoppers love is its ability to style longer hair with ease and also get to the back sections on shorter styles without straining.

The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron also boasts a combination of Nanoionic MX and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat Technology to lock in moisture, seal the cuticle and ensure that your curls actually last and remain hydrated and conditioned throughout the day.

Bio Ionic 10X Styling Iron, $138 with Code "NOJOKE" (Orig. $230)

If you're always in a rush or you set aside 30 minutes or less to style your hair, the Bio Ionic 10X Styling Iron is the perfect pick.

Equipped with sonic vibrating plates infused with Volcanic MX, this tool styles in less than 10 minutes and also conditions your hair as you go. During the process, it also seals in moisture and smooths the cuticle for softer, healthier strands — no heat damage!

Shoppers also love the rounded barrel that makes it more user-friendly for those with wavy and straight hair.

This tool is so popular and well-reviewed that one shopper dubbed it the "best straightener ever," with several others sharing the same sentiment.

Bio Ionic 3-IN-ONE Styling Iron, $89.40 with Code "NOJOKE" (Orig. $149)

This space-saving 3-in-1 product is perfect for travel or for those who have limited vanity space. It also has temperature memory resets that set to the last set temperature when re-powered.

This one is definitely a must-have for those who love saving space and need an all-in-one hair styling tool.

Be sure to snag these three products for 40% off with the code "NOJOKE."

