In this article, we will look at the 30 most stressful jobs in the US. We will also discuss the impact of stress on the burnout levels of employees in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Most Stressful Jobs in the US.

How Serious is Burnout at Work?

Stressful jobs, which come with relentless deadlines and constant pressure, can take a toll on employees' quality of work and productivity. Over time, this unrelenting stress can lead to burnout and emotional and physical exhaustion, causing their job performance to suffer. These employees often bear the weight of critical tasks in healthcare, emergency services, and other fields, so we must express our gratitude for their hard work and resilience. Just like high-stress jobs exist in the world, there are also low-stress jobs like proofreaders and painters. To read more about low-stress jobs, see low-stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

To understand the gravity of the issue, we must highlight that the state of burnout among employees is a growing concern, with significant numbers pointing to its prevalence. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated corporate challenges for employee mental health and have, since led to a rise in burnout. A global survey of nearly 15,000 employees and 1,000 HR decision-makers across 15 countries between February and April 2022 revealed that, on average, one in four employees reported experiencing burnout symptoms. This high rate is consistent across different demographics and industries.

The survey also highlighted a disconnect between employers and employees regarding mental health and well-being perceptions. Employers consistently rated workplace dimensions associated with mental health and well-being more favorably than employees, with an average 22 percent gap between perceptions. Toxic workplace behavior was a significant predictor of burnout symptoms and intent to leave, with one in four employees reporting high rates of toxic behavior at work. This pervasive issue has real costs to workforce productivity, potentially driving up attrition rates and other negative organizational outcomes.

Companies at the Forefront of Employee Wellbeing

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) focuses on employee well-being through two comprehensive programs: the Well-being Hub & Activity Program and the Well-being for Life Program. The Well-being Hu is powered by Virgin Pulse and is designed to improve physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Regular employees and their enrolled spouses or domestic partners can access several resources like health screening and wellness challenges. Virgin Pulse Journeys offers daily support in different well-being areas, from physical fitness to stress management, with tangible rewards and access to wellness coaches. The Activity Program allows employees to earn points by engaging in healthy habits, which can be redeemed for gift cards, merchandise, or charitable donations.

Furthermore, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) offers the Well-being for Life Program, which allocates up to $1,300 per fiscal year for eligible well-being expenses. This program covers a broad spectrum of needs like physical, emotional, and financial well-being, catering to the unique needs of each employee. While it's a taxable benefit, this program supports employees in maintaining their overall well-being.

Apart from helping with stress management, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) also demonstrates its commitment to its employees by promoting a culture of innovation and skill development. Through initiatives like its bi-annual Global Engineering Days (GED), Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) provides its engineering workforce with a dedicated week to collaborate and expand their skills.

On the other hand, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has its ways of combatting mental wellness issues. In 2020, With over 130,000 employees, the tech giant introduced "resilience training," a program typically associated with professional athletes and combat fighters. This initiative involved creating short instructional videos covering topics like sleep, breathing, parenting, and avoiding anxiety. The videos, produced with the expertise of sports coaches, psychologists, and athletes, were viewed by 30,000 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) employees in less than a month. Additionally, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) expanded its "TEA check-ins" program to pay special attention to thoughts, energy, and attention, which managers use to address burnout symptoms proactively.

Today, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) continues to prioritize employee well-being by expanding its Wellness Center program and offering comprehensive healthcare services at its campuses across the United States. Originally launched in 2010 in Mountain View/Bay Area, these centers provide services ranging from basic check-ups and flu shots to mental health support, physical therapy, chiropractic care, health coaching, and lab orders. They have since expanded to locations like New York, Cambridge, and Seattle/Kirkland, benefiting tens of thousands of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) employees.

In response to the growing return-to-office trend, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has announced plans to open new Wellness Centers in Austin, Boulder, and Chicago by the summer of 2024, in addition to expanding their service offerings to include an onsite pharmacy, dermatology, and gynecology. Importantly, these services are not limited to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) employees alone but are also available to their families and even international employees visiting the United States.

Methodology

To list the 30 most stressful jobs in the US, we identified three common characteristics of high-stress jobs. First, stressful jobs have high workloads involving too many tasks, tight deadlines, or long working hours. Secondly, stressful jobs also lack autonomy. This means that when employees feel they have little say in performing their tasks or making decisions, their jobs become stressful. Lastly, stressful jobs can involve ‘do or die’ situations, where high-stakes decisions and actions must be made under intense pressure.

We understand that these qualities or characteristics are subjective and depend on the perception of the individual in question. Hence, after reading several Reddit threads related to such jobs, we have tried to give an overall score to high-stress levels. The jobs listed have a mix of all the above indicators, and the scoring is based on consensus out of a total score of 60. A higher score indicates higher stress and, hence, a higher ranking.

Here is a list of the most stressful jobs in the US

30. Daycare Workers

Stress Level: 22

Daycare workers often face high levels of stress owing to the responsibility of caring for and ensuring the safety of young children. They must manage multiple children with different needs while maintaining a structured environment.

29. Chefs

Stress Level: 23

Their job involves intense time pressure with demanding work conditions. The high expectations from clients also add to their stress levels.

28. Construction Managers

Stress Level: 24

Construction managers are responsible for coordinating different teams and adhering to strict budgets, timelines, and safety regulations. Multiple responsible and unpredictable situations like changes in weather and material delays can disrupt plans and cause them stress.

27. Correctional Officers and Jailers

Stress Level: 25

Correctional officers and jailers face stress because they work in a high-risk environment dealing with potentially dangerous inmates. It is one of the most mentally challenging jobs.

26. Cardiovascular Technologist

Stress Level: 26

The job demands a deep understanding of cardiac anatomy and physiology, as well as precise skills to operate intricate equipment. They often work under time constraints and must handle critically ill patients.

25. Paramedic

Stress Level: 27

They witness traumatic injuries and suffering daily, often in high-pressure environments. It is also one of the most underpaid jobs in America.

24. Marine Corps Infantry

Stress Level: 29

They must endure harsh environmental conditions, long periods away from family, and constant readiness for combat. The threat of injury or death is ever-present, and the need for quick, decisive action in high-pressure situations adds to the stress.

23. Police Officer

Stress Level: 31

They are often exposed to high-risk situations like violent confrontations and life-threatening emergencies. Maintaining law and order and handling public safety under pressure adds to their stress. Despite that, it is one of the least respected professions in America.

22. Firefighter

Stress Level: 35

The unpredictability of emergencies, exposure to extreme heat and toxic environments, and the need to make split-second decisions all contribute to their stress.

21. Event Coordinator

Stress Level: 36

Event coordinators have stressful jobs as they are responsible for planning and executing various events, from weddings and conferences to festivals and corporate gatherings. The pressure is high as they often work under strict deadlines and meet high client expectations.

20. Oil Rig Worker

Stress Level: 37

These workers face unpredictable weather conditions, long shifts, and isolation from their families for extended periods. The rig's heavy machinery and volatile materials add an element of danger. It is one of the most high-stress jobs in the US.

19. Police Dispatcher

Stress Level: 39

Police dispatchers are the first point of contact in emergencies. They have to rapidly assess the severity of incidents and provide instructions to officers and distressed callers.

18. Mine Worker

Stress Level: 40

They are exposed to physical dangers such as cave-ins, toxic gases, and machinery accidents. It is one of the jobs with high-stress levels.

17. Project Managers

Stress Level: 42

Project managers are often under tremendous stress as they are responsible for the successful planning and execution of complex projects. It is one of the most stressful jobs in 2023. To read more about project managers, see the highest paying countries for project managers.

16. Judges and Magistrates

Stress Level: 43

The responsibility for upholding the law and ensuring fair trials means they often face emotionally charged cases and ethical dilemmas that can stress them.

15. Acute Care Nurse

Stress Level: 44

Acute care nurses work in fast-paced, high-stress environments like emergency rooms and intensive care units. To read more about nurses, check our article about the highest paying states for nurses.

14. Chemical Plant Operator

Stress Level: 45

Chemical plant operators face a high-stress environment due to the potentially hazardous materials they handle. Any errors or equipment malfunctions can result in catastrophic accidents, injuries, or environmental disasters. Work environment-wise, the chemical industry is one of the most stressful industries.

13. Commercial Pilot

Stress Level: 46

Commercial pilots carry the lives of hundreds of passengers and crew members, making their jobs highly stressful. To read more about pilots, see the highest-paying countries for pilots.

12. Financial Analyst

Stress Level: 47

Financial analysts are stressed owing to the dynamic financial markets and quick decision-making. Moreover, meeting client expectations and maintaining accurate forecasts make it one of the most stressful jobs in America.

11. Newscaster

Stress Level: 49

Newscasters experience high stress in their roles as the face of news organizations. They must deliver information accurately, often in real-time, while facing the pressure of public scrutiny.

