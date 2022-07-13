30 minutes of Darwin Nunez and what they taught us about his role at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the second half of a preseason friendly match against Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, - GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool's big summer signing Darwin Nunez got his first run out for Jurgen Klopp's men this Tuesday with a 30-minute cameo in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Here's what we learned about the Uruguayan's debut in Bangkok.

This is a No 9 who can play on the wing

There were two immediate consequences of Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez. The first was the number of times the word ‘evolution’ could be squeezed into references about Liverpool’s changing style, and the second was why, six years after joining Liverpool and making a traditional No9 as extinct as the Dodo, Jurgen Klopp considered such an attacker the natural selection to replace Sadio Mane.

Nunez’s first 30 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Tuesday's Bangkok friendly offered the tiniest sample size of what is coming, except it is already obvious he occupies different spaces to his immediate predecessors as a central striker, Mane and Roberto Firmino.

“A number nine who can play on the wing. If you compare with Sadio, he was a winger who could play as a nine. That is the difference,” said Klopp.

Where Firmino often drops deep to become an advanced midfielder, Nunez plays on the shoulder of centre-backs. There were instant signs of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s willingness to release long-range passes over the top, or crosses from deeper positions, knowing Nunez can pounce. Firmino is more likely to knit the play than be the finisher.

“Do I want Darwin to play like Bobby Firmino in the same position? No, not at all,” said Klopp. “It makes no sense. We are talking about a false nine and a (more traditional) nine. We have to adapt a bit around and if it will be in the first Premier League game or the second or the third or the fourth, I couldn’t care less. We will see in training how quickly that will go. That will make us completely difficult to analyse before the game because there would be a massive difference between him playing or not playing the position in the game. That is really different. That is what I like about it. It will be really interesting.”

Rewind to 2015 and one of Klopp’s first significant acts as coach was to drop then club record signing Christian Benteke from his plans because, as an orthodox number nine, he was too one-dimensional. Clearly Nunez is anticipated to be an upgrade on Benteke, but Klopp’s tactical tweaking will be among the biggest talking points during the opening weeks of the season.

“It makes sense after a while, as much as we miss Sadio, Div (Origi) and Taki (Minamino) - that you need to refresh your efforts and the way you play,” said the Liverpool coach. “It always depends on the quality of the player. They have different qualities. What can we do? I have an idea, but I am really open to what the boys offer. We could play with a settled formation or use options to change the dynamics on the pitch.”

There will be no first-choice attack

To call Liverpool predictable and occasionally lacking a killer touch against well-drilled, packed defences seems a tad churlish given they scored a club record 147 goals last season. Yet amid all the justified fanfare as they took their Quadruple bid to the final week, they failed to score in open play in their three major finals - the inability to break down Real Madrid in Paris the most infuriating climax to a memorable campaign.

Klopp has mulled over whether that was a quirk or a worrying trend. He and his coaching staff have concluded Liverpool need to rotate personnel up front as much as they have in midfield so Mane’s sale officially ended the era of the tried and trusted front three. Klopp says he is relishing the fact starting places will be up for grabs rather than a formality. In Tuesday’s friendly, he played three different starting XIs for 30 minutes each. Significant changes between Premier League fixtures should be more common.

“We had two or three or four years where it was always clear before the pre-season we started up front with Sadio, Bobby and Mo. Now the door is open for pretty much everybody,” said Klopp. “That is what we have to use. We have so many different, interesting options. That is what I like.

“We have Luiz (Diaz) and Fabio (Carvalho) for the left wing as well; Bobby (Firmino) who is 100 percent back when you see training. It is like ‘wow’ he is definitely back. Mo (Salah) will be here a long time and we have Harvey Elliott.

“I say we can improve performance-wise. We can mix it up better. We can be different in moments. We can be more convincing in moments. We can be calmer in moments and more lively in moments. It is about the way we play, we have to do the right stuff again and again and again and that is what I am really looking forward to. We have to use this short period of time now. This first week was really good, it looks like the future is really bright.”

He needs Klopp's ‘boot camp’

Liverpool’s previous signing from the Portuguese league, Luis Diaz, hit the ground sprinting. Given Nunez was blowing harder after a few minutes action than an incumbent Tory Prime Minister who has just been informed the 1922 Committee has a full mail bag, his fitness levels need work.

That’s hardly surprising given Nunez trained with his team-mates for the first time 72 hours before his debut and, like most of the Liverpool squad, has barely started conditioning for the new season. The bulk of that will be done when Liverpool get to Austria next week.

“Luis just stepped in, I don’t know, Monday and played Saturday and it was oh, all good, all ready,” said Klopp, referencing Diaz's instant impact last January. “The reason was Luis and the way he played at Porto was the way we wanted him to play here, so it was not that we give him the script book and say have a look at that, we just let him play and then just adjust here and there a little bit. That is pretty much how it is with Darwin.”

Suffice to say, given their margin of victory in Thailand, Manchester United will have to wait to see what they missed when Nunez chose Anfield over Old Trafford.

Nunez had two chances to instantly show it, brilliant chesting down and volleying from a tight angle to force David de Gea to save, and less impressively shooting over in the final seconds of the game.

Nunez missed a great chance to score, shooting over from short range in the dying moments

The extent of United’s loss and Liverpool’s gain will be more validly measured in the fixtures that matter, but Klopp rather pointedly observed that there was only one club in Nunez’s thoughts when deciding to leave Benfica.

“His determination to join us was obvious. That was really cool to see,” said Klopp. “That is the first thing you need to know.

"I don’t like these (situations) where you sit with a player and you see in his eyes he is listening but he listens an hour ago to the manager of another club and in one hour he will talk to the other one. It is normal, it can happen. But obviously he was our first choice and I prefer us being his first choice as well. That was exactly what was clear and I really like that. Now we will start creating a connection and a relationship.”