30 magical back-to-school supplies from shopDisney that kids will love

Send them back to the classroom with their favorite Disney gear.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

School is almost in session, folks, but if you still have yet to complete your back-to-school shopping, shopDisney has you covered. With backpacks, lunchboxes, and apparel galore featuring fan-favorite characters from Tangled, Star Wars, Pixar, and more, the retailer is ready to help make this school year the best one yet. Ahead, find everything you need to send your little ones back to the classroom in signature House of Mouse style, from a glittering Minnie Mouse backpack (and matching lunch tote!) to a Mickey-themed notebook set.

Psst, on orders of $75 or more, you'll receive free shipping by entering promo code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. You can also add a personalization on many of the bags (up to 10 characters) for a $5.95 fee. So now's your chance to stock up on all the essentials, with a bit of back-to-school magic!

These adorable backpacks are perfect for your little Mouseketeer to show off their favorite character from the Disney universe.

Your little learner will be proud to tote these Disney-themed lunchboxes around school.

These face masks might become their favorite, new accessory.

Story continues

This food storage and drinkware is sure to bring a smile to their faces at lunchtime.

Let their creativity soar with Disney notebooks, pencils, pens, and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: shopDisney back-to-school supplies: backpacks, lunchboxes, and more