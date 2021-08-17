30 magical back-to-school supplies from shopDisney that kids will love
School is almost in session, folks, but if you still have yet to complete your back-to-school shopping, shopDisney has you covered. With backpacks, lunchboxes, and apparel galore featuring fan-favorite characters from Tangled, Star Wars, Pixar, and more, the retailer is ready to help make this school year the best one yet. Ahead, find everything you need to send your little ones back to the classroom in signature House of Mouse style, from a glittering Minnie Mouse backpack (and matching lunch tote!) to a Mickey-themed notebook set.
Psst, on orders of $75 or more, you'll receive free shipping by entering promo code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. You can also add a personalization on many of the bags (up to 10 characters) for a $5.95 fee. So now's your chance to stock up on all the essentials, with a bit of back-to-school magic!
Backpacks
Get the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Mini Loungefly Backpack for $80
Lunchboxes
Masks
Meal prep
Get the Disney Animators' Collection Water Bottle for $12.99
Get the Mickey Mouse Repeatables Silicone Snack Bag for $12.99
School supplies
Get the Disney Animators' Collection Zip-Up Stationery Kit for $16.99
Get the Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Parks Notepad Set for $16.99
Get the Disney Parks Mickey Mouse and Friends Classic Pen Set for $17.99
Shop the back-to-school store at shopDisney
