These $30 Jeggings Are Incredibly Flattering and Comfortable, According to Thousands of Shoppers

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of pants that are as comfortable as leggings but look polished enough to wear to just about anywhere, over 1,000 Amazon customers recommend checking out the Wallflower Irresistible Jeggings.

Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, the bottoms are so soft and stretchy one customer said it feels like she is “wearing yoga pants.” Along with a figure-flattering high-waisted silhouette, the skinny-leg bottoms also feature five spacious pockets, and they come in five versatile washes.

Customers love these comfortable jeggings so much, they are shopping multiple pairs at a time. “These are not your usual jeggings, and for that I love them,” wrote one. “They have a snug, stretchy feel to them and no one could tell that they are not actually skinny jeans. I ordered two more pairs in different styles and washes the day mine came in. If you like skinny jeans but are looking for the feel and comfort of a legging, these are for you!”

“I LOVE these jeggings,” raved another. “My other jeans are just too hot to wear in the summer, so I bought these because they are thinner and more breathable. They are not see-through at all, have the perfect amount of stretch to them, and look great with sneakers or heels.”

Ranging in size from 0 to 24 Plus, the size-inclusive jeggings even come in short, regular, and long lengths — so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit.

And did we mention how affordable they are? The top-rated pants can be yours for as little as $25. Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Add a pair (or two) of the popular jeggings to your summer wardrobe now.

Buy It! Wallflower Irresistible Jeggings, $24.99–$29.99; amazon.com

