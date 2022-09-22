35 items you need now that fall has begun

35 things you need now that fall has arrived

It’s official: summer is out and fall is in! There are many things to love about fall from the cooler weather to the beautiful change in scenery. Whether you’re a fan of apple picking, pumpkin carving or leaf peeping, there are many ways to celebrate the new season.

Fall-scented candles, harvest wreaths, a pair of cozy slippers and dozens of other products are sure to get you in the fall mood. Here are 35 items to help you kick off the season strong.

1. A baking sheet to try new fall recipes

Bake up delicious treats all season long.

Fall is the best time to break out your baking sheets and try new fall cookie recipes—or start perfecting your Christmas cookie recipe ahead of schedule.

Our favorite baking sheet that we tested is the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet. It's large enough to fit a dozen cookies and cooks food evenly, making it perfect for pumpkin-flavored cookies (or a frozen pizza).

$23.76 from Amazon

2. A crackling, wood wick candle

Nothing says fall like firing up the fireplace when the temperatures start to dip. If you don't own a fireplace, a wood wick candle can recreate the fire noise that you associate with the autumn months. Our writer tested out the WoodWick candle, which falls under the famous Yankee Candle brand. The result? A delightful, fire-inspired crackling sound filled the room.

$30.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

3. A cozy harvest throw

Cozy up with a festive throw blanket for the season.

There's nothing better than curling up with a blanket on a chilly fall evening. All you need is a cozy throw blanket, a bowl of popcorn and a scary movie and you've got the perfect fall movie night on your hands. This oversized plush blanket sold at QVC has nearly 100 rave reviews for its super soft and cozy material.

$24.50 from QVC

4. A weighted blanket to comfort you

Laying under a gravity blanket feels like getting a hug.

For a different kind of blanket, you should give a weighted blanket a try. Not only are they ultra-warm, but the weight itself adds a gentle pressure to your body that helps to calm you down and relieve anxiety or tension — when you’re under a weighted blanket, you’ll feel as though you’re being hugged. Out of all the weighted blankets we tested, we love the Gravity blanket because the weight felt just right compared to others. Plus, it's made of high-quality material that will last for a long time.

$249.99 from Gravity

5. A set of flannel sheets to sleep cozy

Experience a new level of comfort with these flannel sheets.

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding to something a little warmer, look no further than a set of velvet flannel sheets from Lands' End. Out of the flannel sheets we tested, we found those from Lands’ End to be the best thanks to their wonderful warmth and softness that will have you feeling like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

$44.97 from Land’s End

6. An e-reader to dive into books

An e-reader is a perfect companion to a cozy new blanket.

Using an e-reader to dive into a good book is the perfect way to spend your time under your cozy new blankets and sheets. We recommend getting the Kobo Libra H2O, which is the best e-reader we tested thanks to its crisp display and a huge selection of both free and paid reading material.

$138.50 from Amazon

7. Our favorite slow cooker

Simmer a delicious stew or pot roast on a brisk fall day with a slow cooker. Our favorite slow cooker we've ever tested, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central, cooks food perfectly, is easy to clean and has tons of useful functions for a customizable cooking experience.

$159.95 from Amazon

8. The best streaming device we've tested

It's time for Halloween movie-watching.

If you love streaming classic Halloween movies right as the temperatures start to dip, you're going to want the best streaming device to do it. We love the Roku Ultra because of its impressive sound and picture quality. Not to mention, it has a wide selection of streaming services, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more.

$99 from Best Buy

9. A festive pie dish for tasty desserts

We can smell the apple pie already.

Apple pie, pumpkin pie, cherry pie—no matter your favorite flavor, there's never a better time to whip up a fresh-baked pie than in the fall. Out of all the pie dishes we put to the test (by baking delicious pies in them, no less), we found the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish to be the best one. It's a gorgeous dish that's sure to impress guests—plus, it's dishwasher, microwave and high-heat safe.

$45.73 from Amazon

10. A harvest wreath to make a statement

This beautiful wreath will make the home feel like fall.

Adorn your front door or fireplace mantel with an autumnal wreath this season. This beautiful wreath from Kohl’s features a stunning tricolor and realistic lavender texture that takes fall to a new level.

$21.24 from Kohl's

11. A pair of iconic Bean boots

Duck boots come in tons of colors and heights

People are obsessed with L.L.Bean duck boots, or "Bean boots"—and for good reason. With a soft flannel lining, water-resistant exterior and a broken-in feel, there's a reason these boots have a cult following. Some customers even call them the most comfortable shoes they've ever owned.

Shop Men's Bean Boots

Shop Women's Bean Boots

Shop Kids' Bean Boots

12. Fall-off-the-bone meats for hearty meals

Crowd Cow has every type of meat and seafood you could want.

What is the fall season without warm, hearty meals with friends and family? When at-home recipes call for meat—whether it be chicken, pork, beef or beyond—skip the grocery store and try a meat subscription service like Crowd Cow. This specific service sources meat from independent ranchers and farmers, ensuring high-quality, ethically- and sustainably-raised meat is delivered right at you doorstep. When Reviewed tested Crowd Cow, we were wowed by the fresh, juicy and tender meat that was delivered quickly in sustainable packaging. For meat that'll pair perfectly with hearty fall meals, we'd recommend the brisket, the lamb shank pair or the bone-in pork butt roast.

Shop Crowd Cow subscriptions or à la carte

13. A cookware set to step up your kitchen game

Get cooking this fall.

When we tested several cookware sets from multiple brands, we found the HexClad Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef's Package to rank as our best choice. This set features a unique hybrid material that combines stainless steel with nonstick properties for an exceptional sear. For a more affordable choice, the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set also offers incredible performance at a stellar price.

$699.99 from HexClad

$299.95 from Amazon

14. A candle to level up fall vibes at home

Homesick's Pumpkin Picking will transport you right into the pumpkin patch.

When you think of fall, you might think of all the aromatic scents associated with the season—from fresh maple to pumpkin spice to cinnamon apple. Fill your home up with a fall-inspired candle. The Homesick candle brand has plenty of candles influenced by hayrides, apple orchards and all of your other favorite fall activities. With top notes of pumpkin and nutmeg, Homesick's Pumpkin Picking candle natural soy wax candle is sure to get you in the fall mood.

$38 from Homesick

15. A knitting kit to start a relaxing hobby

A detail-oriented, manual hobby like knitting can help pass the time at home or on a trip.

If you're looking to pick up a new hobby during the fall, knitting is a classic one to try out. It's never been easier with tons of easy-to-follow kits available to purchase. And with knitting as a hobby, you can make yourself (or others, ehem, as holiday gifts) beanies, scarves and gloves to use all winter long. Our team tried out a few of the kits from We Are Knitters and found them to be awesome starter packs for anyone at any skill level.

Shop We Are Knitters

16. A set of mason jar mugs for fun drinks

Mason jars are perfect for a fall-flavored iced coffee or unique cocktails.

Something about mason jars brings such a classic feel to the home. Perfect for a spiked apple cider beverage or pumpkin-flavored iced coffee, these mason jars from Wayfair are adorable additions to the kitchen during the fall.

$32.99 from Wayfair

17. A rolling pin for baking sweet treats

Break out the cookie dough!

For pastries, cookies and other sweet treats, a good rolling pin is a staple for the kitchen. The best rolling pin we've ever tested is the J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel as it distributes weight evenly and holds flour well while rolling.

$21.95 from Amazon

18. A festive doormat to welcome guests

We can't think of a more adorable doormat for this fall.

Greet guests with a decorative doormat to put a smile on their faces as they walk through the door. This cute, pumpkin-shaped doormat is sure to get you and your guests in the mood for the season—spooky season, that is.

$26.24 from Michaels

19. A Jack-o'-lantern kit to bring your pumpkins to life

Make your next spooky pumpkin with the best carving kit we've tested.

Feeling spooky already? Us too. That’s why we tested carving kits to find out how to make the most ghoulish pumpkins. The classic Pumpkin Masters’ All-In-One Decorating Kit is the only kit you should consider thanks to its low price and safe, quality tools. We promise we won't tell if you get started in September rather than October.

$10.54 from Amazon

20. A Disney+ subscription to keep you busy

Disney + has something for everyone.

Ready to curl up by the fire and binge a new show or movie marathon? Sign up for Disney+ to stream new and classic Disney and Pixar films, along with new releases like Andor, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and, of course, the new Hocus Pocus movie. You can watch on nearly any device from your smart TV to your web browser, to your favorite gaming station, giving you options around the house or on the go. Plenty of Reviewed staffers have tried and love Disney+ for its massive list of offerings for both movies and shows, making it a must-try service this fall.

Sign Up For Disney+

21. A fireless fire to cozy up to

A warm and cozy fire—without the actual fire.

Along with fall comes cooler temperatures. As your house gets colder, you may find yourself craving cozying up in front of a blazing fire beneath your pumpkin-adorned mantle. Unfortunately, not everyone has a fireplace but with this popular electric heater, you won’t need one. Its design evokes burning logs and you can even pair it with a sound system that can emulate the sounds of a crackling fire. Just make sure to take proper safety precautions when using it such as never leaving the room when it's on.

$185.99 from Amazon

$34.99 from Amazon

22. A warming coffee mug for perfect drinks all day long

This smart mug will change your coffee or tea game.

If you love hot coffee that's nearly hot enough to burn your entire mouth all day long, this smart coffee travel mug from Ember is a must-have for the fall. You can keep your mug warm for hours while you're on the go, controlling the temperature via your phone. One of our experts tried it for themself and was pleased to find that their tea stayed warm for a long period of time.

$199.95 from Amazon

23. A tea kettle to sit atop your stove

This beautiful tea kettle is sure to be the next fixture of your kitchen.

Now’s the perfect time to replace your cold brew coffee with a hot cup of tea. The Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle is the best kettle we’ve tested and is sure to help you make tea in a jiffy. It boils water quickly, effectively and, perhaps most importantly, it’s absolutely gorgeous. It will be sure to be a wonderful fixture in your kitchen for years to come.

$39.99 from Amazon

24. A pumpkin spice diffuser to surround you with fall scents

Pumpkin spiced perfection in a diffuser.

Similar to candles, essential oil diffusers can leave your space smelling delightfully fragrant. This spiced pumpkin latte diffuser from Voluspa is loved by reviewers for its "yummy" scent, with several happy customers using the diffuser all year round.

$28 from Sephora

25. Fall-themed hand towels to add a pop of color

A festive touch for the bathroom or kitchen.

An easy way to add a splash of color in the kitchen is by sprucing up the hand towels every now and then. Swap out your regular hand towels for something a little more festive, like this cute pumpkin hand towel from Kohl’s or this Peanuts hand towel set from Bed Bath & Beyond.

$4.24 from Kohl's

$11.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

26. An apron to protect your outfit

Cook up a storm while protecting your outfit beneath.

Who said cooking can't be stylish? Throughout the season you'll be dressing up for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving and more. Don't let a spill or some messy cooking spoil the occasion. We picked Food52’s Five Two Ultimate Apron as our value pick for the best apron thanks to its stylishness, its multiple pockets and the built-in conversation charts. The Paprika color option is the perfect choice for autumn cooking.

$45 from Food52

27. A cornucopia to spruce up your table

A centerpiece is sure to spruce up the dining room table.

You can never have too many fall touches around the home. Take, for example, a cornucopia, which is one of the most recognizable symbols of the season. You can fill this cornucopia from Michaels with decorations or actual fruit for an inexpensive, but elegant and festive look for your table.

$12.49 from Michaels

28. A pumpkin spice sweater to declare your love

A minimalist sweater that says it all.

If you or someone you know is obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes, they are in great need of this stylish sweater from Etsy. Show your love for (debatably) the best flavor of the fall season with a cozy sweater that'll look great in your next Instagram photo.

$38 from Etsy

29. A pro-style blender for fall soups and sauces

Take your cooking to the next level this season.

For all the soups, sauces and purees that fall calls for, might we suggest investing in a high-performance blender? Unlike regular blenders, professional series blenders feature powerful motors, long warranties and a sturdy build that many restaurants often depend on. Of all the pro-style blenders we tested, the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Blender was our favorite choice—it's extremely versatile and is built to last you for years.

$549 from Amazon

30. A pair of slippers for lounging

Cozy feet are happy feet.

Keep your feet warm when relaxing around the home with a new pair of slippers. Ugg is a well-loved boot brand, but it also has some of the coziest slippers around that are essential for lounging. The Ugg Scuffette II is the best slipper we’ve tested because of its comfy feel and its stylish, fur lining.

$69.99 from Walmart

31. A casserole dish for delicious meals

There's no denying the Great Jones Hot Dish looks great in a kitchen.

Casserole dishes are an absolute must-have in the kitchen to make deliciously cheesy lasagna, mouthwatering fruit cobbler and more. Get your hands on a new casserole dish to enjoy throughout the season. We love the Great Jones Goods Hot Dish the most of all the dishes we've tested. Not only is it an aesthetically pleasing choice, but it can hold up to five quarts of food, making it exceptionally convenient to use.

$75 from Great Jones

32. A coffee subscription to explore new beans

For a coffee subscription with fresh, single-origin beans, Counter Culture is our go-to choice.

This fall, we encourage you to try a new coffee brand via a coffee subscription. It can add an exciting element to your mornings and help you explore coffee from across the globe. Out of all the subscriptions we tested, Counter Culture is our best overall choice—the brand is completely transparent about the beans' origins, altitudes, even roasting dates. Plus, it's more affordable than most other subscriptions.

Buy Counter Culture Coffee

33. Wear a flannel shirt

If you're looking for a classic flannel to wear this season, you can't go wrong with this one from L.L. Bean.

One of the most iconic pieces of fall fashion is the classic flannel shirt. This shirt from L.L. Bean has rave reviews thanks to its softness and warmth. This is a shirt you’ll want to keep in your rotation even after fall’s over.

$59.99 from L.L. Bean

34. An umbrella to keep you dry

Get an umbrella to keep the weather from raining on your parade.

Depending on where you live, you might be seeing a lot more rain as autumn kicks off. Being caught in a summer shower can be a relief from the heat, but being rained on during the fall, when the temperature drops, is a different story entirely. To keep yourself from getting rained on, we encourage you to get an umbrella, specifically the Davek Solo. We found it to be the best umbrella thanks to its cool design, sturdy frame and complete rain protection. If you want a quality umbrella for a lesser price, we recommend the Totes Titan umbrella, our budget pick.

$115 from Davek

$34.67 from Amazon

35. Huddle around a firepit

Just because the season's changed doesn't mean you can't enjoy a bonfire.

Summer isn’t the only season great for fire pits. There’s nothing like bundling up in your warmest flannel and drinking hot cider as the fire warms you up. If you don’t have one already, we recommend getting the Taki Patio Fire Pit, which we found to be the best fire pit you can buy. This smokeless, wood-fueled and easy-to-use firepit is a breeze to clean and is sure to keep you and your guests nice and warm.

$395 from Amazon

