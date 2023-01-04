'30-hour event': Bomb cyclone to pummel California coast Wednesday; Bay Area braces for flooding

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO – Flights have been diverted, some parks and trails are closed and waves as high as 30 feet are expected as residents up and down the California coast brace for a second massive storm to hit Wednesday morning.

Forecasters warned of flood threats and issued high wind warnings in the lead-up to the storm. The National Weather Service in the Bay Area delivered a rare admonition saying the coming "brutal" storm system "needs to be taken seriously."

Severe weather could drop 10 or more inches of rain in some parts of Northern California over the next week, forecasters say. The storm arriving Wednesday could knock down trees, cause widespread flooding, wash out roads, cause hillsides to collapse, slow airports and potentially lead to the "loss of human life," the National Weather Service said.

"To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while," meteorologist Brooke Bingaman wrote.

California wasn't the only place facing severe weather. A possible tornado touched down near Montgomery, Alabama early Wednesday. There were no deaths but the twister damaged more than 50 homes.

LEARN MORE: What is a bomb cyclone?

WEATHER TERMS: What is an 'atmospheric river'?

The monster West Coast storm, carrying tremendous amounts of rain, is expected to extend from as far south as Los Angeles to as far north as the Oregon border, but the bulk of the rain will fall in the central and northern part of California.

"All told it's about a 30-hour event from start to finish," said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's San Francisco office. "The rain won't be done until Thursday afternoon or early evening."

The city of San José, home to a million people, declared a state of emergency and worked to move homeless encampments along creek beds authorities were worried might flood. It sent cars equipped with loudspeakers around to warn those living in flood zones.

The storm is termed a "bomb cyclone" because it is expected to be marked by a quick drop in atmospheric pressure resulting in a high-intensity storm.

Across the Bay area, cities spent Tuesday preparing for the storm. The National Weather Service advised residents to get ready by signing up for their county's emergency alerts, packing a "go pack" in case they needed to evacuate, finding insurance policies, gassing and powering up vehicles.

Sandbags were in short supply, with many hardware stores out of stock and the San Francisco Department of Public Works limiting residents to no more than five per address. The line Tuesday afternoon was "around the block," said spokeswoman Rachel Gordan.

Flooding and landslides likely

Because the ground was already saturated with the more than 5 inches of rain that fell on New Year's Eve, Wednesday's storm could cause severe problems and damage in some areas.

"The main concern is the smaller watersheds and steep slopes. So mudslides, shallow landslides and urban and small creek flooding could get quite significant for a period of time on Wednesday night in some locations," said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Travel will be a mess

The storm could snarl travel in a long swath up and down the coast, Canepa warned.

Forecasts predict impacts on aviation, flooded roadways and passes in the Sierra Nevada mountains possibly impassable.

High wind warnings were in effect from Wednesday to Thursday, with gusts up to 60 mph at higher elevations. This could impact air travel out of San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland.

"Expect delays in travel by car, by plane and by train," said Canepa.

Severe weather, possible tornadoes in South

The South, too, was being hit was intense weather Wednesday. Heavy rains, flash floods and severe weather were seen in a swath across Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

A possible tornado touched down in east Montgomery, Alabama at 3:14 am on Wednesday.

Rodney Penn, who was home when the storm hit, said a fallen tree limb broke out the windows in his wife's car but there was no structural damage to his apartment.

“It literally sounded like there were a thousand baseball bats hitting the side of the house at the same time,” Penn said.

In South Carolina, five counties were under a tornado watch Wednesday.

Heavy rain in California not an end to drought in West

The extreme drought conditions California has struggled under are helping avert some possible flooding because many of the state's larger reservoirs are still quite low, said Swain.

"They have a lot of headroom right now to absorb a lot of water," he said.

The rains are likely to alleviate the short-term drought in northern California along the coast but will do little in terms of bringing drought relief to the West as a whole.

"It won't really help move the needle in the Colorado basin but it certainly will in central and northern California," he said.

More water is on the way

There are two more possible storms also out in the Pacific, one that could arrive late Friday and run into Sunday and then another possible storm that could arrive Tuesday, Canepa said.

Both could bring higher-than-normal rain levels through the middle of January.

There's a wide range of uncertainty for next week, ranging from a couple of additional moderate storms which wouldn't cause too many problems to one or possibly more atmospheric river events.

What's an atmospheric river?

The storm, the second of three or possibly four headed toward the California coast, is coming from across the Pacific ocean. It's what's known as an atmospheric river or, to use the term more common a few years ago, a Pineapple Express because it originates over Hawaii.

These storms bring heavy rainfall and occur when a line of warm, moist air flows from near the islands across the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast.

When it reaches the cooler air over the western landmass, the water vapor falls as heavy rain. Atmospheric rivers are long, flowing regions of the atmosphere that carry water vapor across a swath of sky 250 to 375 miles wide. They can be more than 1,000 miles long – and can carry more water than the Mississippi River.

Contributing: Evan Mealins and Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser

A satellite image of the storm heading towards California, taken on Jan. 3, 2023.
A satellite image of the storm heading towards California, taken on Jan. 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco, Bay Area brace for severe weather, flooding, rain

