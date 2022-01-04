30 health-care workers in isolation in central Labrador, LGH says staff still providing services

Testing clinics are ongoing throughout Labrador-Grenfell Health and a special COVID booster clinic is set up in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week. (CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

With cases spiking in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region — including, for the first time, on Labrador's north coast — LGH's CEO says 30 staff members are currently unable to work due to COVID isolation and exposure protocols.

CEO Heather Brown told Labrador Morning that while staffing is an issue, the authority has enough staff to provide care for urgent and emergency services on top of pandemic response.

"We absolutely need to acknowledge that if I were a staff member, my colleague is out, that means more work for somebody else," Brown said. "We're also partnering with other agencies and looking at how we can continue to assess the situation."

The number of staff in isolation comes the same day LGH shifted "all resources" to focus on pandemic response, cancer care, obstetrics, dialysis, mental health and urgent and emergency services only. The health authority said in a statement that if people have an appointment not related to those services, they will be called to reschedule.

Premier Andrew Furey is in the region this week, administering booster doses in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Furey said Labrador has the highest rates of COVID per 100,000 people in the province and that LGH has also increased testing capacity and has the supply they need.

When asked why more resources were brought in for booster doses but not testing capacity, Furey said a combination is needed. He said the people who were doing vaccinations are now freed up for other things and they are working to decrease the wait times for testing.

"We're always trying our best to adapt and change to provide the services that are required for people. But in Labrador in particular ... we're always adapting to be better," Furey said. "This is a crisis that is occurring right now, and we're here dealing with it right now."

Labrador is more vulnerable to communicable diseases than other regions due to geography and housing issues. Furey said the province is in contact with Indigenous governments to make sure they're getting the tools they need.

Story continues

Listen: Labrador Morning host Janice Goudie speaks to LGH CEO Heather Brown, Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich and NuntuKavut President Todd Russell:

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation implement lockdown as precaution

Meanwhile, the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation didn't wait for the province to put more measures into place over the holidays and instead put the community into a lockdown. Only people from the community are allowed to enter as a safety precaution and people are being asked to not travel outside community limits.

"People are scared," Grand Chief Etienne Rich told Labrador Morning. "I'm fearing this will go higher numbers before we can see everything going down."

In a Facebook update Monday, the Innu First Nation said the community now has 14 positive cases.

The teams have done about 170 tests so far. The Innu Nation's contact tracing team has been working since Christmas and Rich said they are swamped.

Mark Quinn/CBC

"It is not that we don't have enough people coming forward, is that we don't have enough staff, and I'm afraid that the staff will be burnt out," Rich said.

Rich said it would be nice to have relief staff brought in by the province but he isn't aware of any plans yet. The main concern he has is due to overcrowding in the First Nation as oftentimes, there are two families in one home with ten people in a house.

"There's ten people in a home and some are positive and some are negative. What do we do there? Like the guidelines doesn't really fit our community," Rich said. "This is where we need help in the community."

Testing moved to appointment only

People have been reporting delays in getting testing done with long lineups at drive-thru clinics and now tests are being by appointment only. Brown said this is because of a couple reasons, including the health authority looking at who is priority to be tested.

Labrador-Grenfell Health is working to make sure the amount of people needing to be tested are tested, Brown said. However, people at an exposure site are at less risk for COVID than those who live in the same home as a COVID positive person, for example Brown said.

"We do recognize that it has been frustrating and we think that we're certainly seeing and hearing positive feedback that the testing by appointment certainly is a lot more convenient for people, even though people still have to wait for their swab," Brown said.

During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said LGH is managing with their public health capacity.

"No doubt stretched, but they are doing an excellent job at the moment of really contacting people and getting people into isolation. But as with everything you know, public health capacity is stretched," she said.

There are also changes coming for people being swabbed in Labrador City. Previously, they were going into the hospital while symptomatic. Brown said now people will wait outside in their vehicles and call a line when they arrive, instead of being signed in and waiting inside.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador