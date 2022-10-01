30+ Halloween sales you can shop now—save on candy, costumes and so much more

Save on costumes, candy and decorations with these scary good Halloween sales.
Save on costumes, candy and decorations with these scary good Halloween sales.

Spooky season is basically here and to help you gear up for all the trick-or-treating and costume parties, we rounded up the best Halloween sales you can shop today. Whether you want to stock up on fall favorites or get ready for sweater weather, these spooktacular sales are sure to please.

Right now, you can score discounts on everything from home décor to kids' costumes when you shop early Halloween sales from several of Reviewed's favorite retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

We found scary good savings across all categories—keep scrolling for all the details.

Halloween candy and costume deals

Amazon: Head to Amazon for all your spooky shopping needs. Shop select markdowns on Halloween candy and save on kids' costumes, decorations and more.

HalloweenCostumes.com: Pick up Halloween costumes for the whole family and enter your email address to get 10% off your first order for seriously spooky savings.

Halloween Express: From scary to cute Halloween looks, Halloween Express has all your spooky shopping needs covered. Shop today to save on select items and snag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

ShopDisney: Whether your little one wants to dress up as a princess or a super hero, you can find Mickey-approved costumes on all that and more at ShopDisney. Place your order today to get 40% off select costumes and accessories for a limited time.

Spirit Halloween: Win all the costume contests this Halloween by shopping must-have costumes at Spirit Halloween. Save on men's, women's and kids' outfits and use coupon code SHIP40 for free shipping on orders of $40 or more for a limited time.

Target: Still looking for that perfect Halloween costume? Target is dishing out tons of popular Halloween ensembles starting at $15 right now. Plus, save big on spooky decorations and candy, too.

Walmart: Pick up Halloween costumes starting as low as $5 and stock up on some of the most-popular candy for less than $5 right now at Walmart. Meanwhile, shop select indoor decorations and outdoor inflatables for under $50 now.

Halloween home deals

Bed Bath & Beyond: Hosting a Halloween party? Get your home in tip-top shape by shopping markdowns on home goods, cleaning essentials and kitchen items at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop now to take 20% off your entire purchase.

HSN: Pick up beauty essentials, home goods and more right now and save $20 on your first HSN order when you enter coupon code HSN2022 at checkout ahead of Halloween 2022.

Overstock: Looking for home deals? Head to Overstock to save up to 70% across all categories during the Fall Markdown event, going on right now.

QVC: Whether you need some solid sneakers that will keep your feet comfy while trick-or-treating or a chic new sweater to sport at the pumpkin patch, QVC has savings on all that and more available today. Enter coupon code OFFER at checkout to enjoy $15 off your first purchase.

Sur La Table: If you're planning a Halloween feast you can find big discounts on cookware and kitchen tools at Sur La Table's Anniversary sale. Save up to 50% on Staub, Le Creuset and more.

Wayfair: Spruce up your home ahead of Halloween 2022 by bagging markdowns on home décor, furniture and kitchen essentials at Wayfair. Shop the clearance section for can't-beat savings right now.

Halloween tech deals

Audioengine: Listen to your favorite spooky soundtracks with markdowns on speakers and sound systems at Audioengine. Find big savings on refurbished items while supplies last.

Best Buy: For watching scary movies in high definition or listening to your favorite spooky soundtracks, Best Buy has tech deals on everything you need this Halloween. Shop the retailers clearance and daily deals sections for the biggest savings.

HP: Pick up a new laptop or monitor and play your favorite Halloween video games for less today at HP and.

Samsung: Treat yourself to some new tech this spooky season by shopping markdowns on headphones, appliances, smartphones and so much more right now at Samsung.

Halloween fashion deals

Allbirds: If you're going trick-or-treating with your little ones this year, you'll need a solid pair of sneakers. We're huge fans of Allbirds stylish wool sneakers, and, right now, you can pick up a pair for up to 40% off. Browse the sale section for huge savings on shoes and clothing now.

Anthropologie: Save big on tons of new sale styles at Anthropologie, including tanks, pants, dresses, home goods and more.

Athleta: Celebrate Halloween with an early-morning sweat sesh and pick up new activewear for less right now at Athleta. Shop the sale section to save up to 50% on leggings, tops, sports bras and more.

Banana Republic Factory: Upgrade your fall wardrobe and stay warm this Halloween 2022 by picking up trendy pieces at Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 50% across all categories today.

Bombas: Slide into some extra comfort this Halloween weekend by grabbing some Bombas threads on sale today. Enter your email to enjoy 20% off your first purchase, plus get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Hanna Andersson: Save on costumes and Halloween-themed jammies for your youngsters right now at Hanna Andersson. Enjoy up to 50% off both the Halloween and fall collections for a limited time.

Kate Spade: Looking to stay on-trend this Halloween? Get a new backpack or purse and save hundreds by shopping items in Kate Spade's frequently refreshed sale section.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section to bag best-selling activewear this Halloween 2022. Save big on leggings, sports bras, tops and more.

Madewell: Become a Madewell Insider and save a whopping 25% sitewide now. Pick up a new pair of jeans and some cozy sweaters to perfect your pumpkin picking look now.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom sale section for huge bargains on men's and women's clothing, home essentials, beauty products, shoes and more ahead of Halloween 2022.

Halloween lifestyle deals

Academy Sports + Outdoors: If you're planning on going on a camping trip or partaking in some family sporting events this Halloween weekend, don't pass up deals at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Scoop up to 50% off select clearance items now.

Atlas Coffee: Stay energized while trick-or-treating with savings of up to 17% on select coffee subscriptions right now at Atlas Coffee.

Chewy: Save on Halloween costumes, clothing and toys for your pets right now at Chewy. Shop the retailer's Halloween pet shop for spooky savings right now.

Solo Stove: Heat things up this Halloween weekend 2022 by picking up a smokeless fire pit for up to 40% off at Solo Stove.

When is Halloween 2022?

Each year, Halloween is celebrated on the last day of October. This year, the holiday falls on Monday, October 31.

What are the best Halloween deals?

The best Halloween deals are typically on candy, costumes and seasonal home goods. If you're looking for the perfect Halloween costume, you can save on must-have sppoky styles at Amazon, Hanna Andersson, Spirit Halloween and ShopDisney. Meanwhile, for tasty markdowns on chocolate and candy, head to Walmart and Target while supplies last.

Where should I shop this Halloween 2022?

We highly recommend shopping at Amazon for all your Halloween shopping needs. The mega retailer is offering can't-beat price cuts on everything from home goods and costumes to candy and outdoor décor. Plus, Amazon is offering amazing early Black Friday deals ahead of its Prime Early Access sale set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.

