30 best 30th birthday gift ideas anyone will love

30 best gifts to give for a 30th birthday.

Out with the thrilling 20s and into the even more exciting 30s. Help the loved ones in your life celebrate this incredible milestone with a thoughtful gift that can be pampering or practical, like nicer sheets, an air fryer or a weighted eye mask that relieves stress.

Gifts allow you to let someone special know you care about them and their needs. From that KitchenAid stand mixer you know they’ve been lusting after for years to the comfy onesie of their dreams, we've rounded up some of the best gifts that your giftee will love and appreciate.

1. For the one who has a lot to carry: Coach Zip Top tote

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Tote Bag

There's no better way to welcome in your 30s than with a sturdy yet stylish tote bag. Coach makes some of the best like the Coach Zip Top Tote available at Coach Outlet. This simple-yet-elegant bag was loved by Coach shoppers for its sleek design and roomy size. Since it's got a wide, zippered compartment and multiple interior pockets, your giftee can store her phone, tablet, journal or whatever else she needs.

$99 at Coach Outlet

2. For the one who wants to preserve memories: Mixbook photo book

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Photo book

With this Modern Year In Review by Studio Calico gift, your giftee will thank you for giving something thoughtful. Mixbook has several selections for photobooks that range from years in review to cards, home decor or calendars. All designs are customizable to truly reflect the interests of your giftee. You can even start with a blank canvas to create a unique photo book.

$40 at Mixbook

3. For the cook who wants to save space in the kitchen: Always Pan

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Always Pan

The Instagram-famous Always Pan is wildly popular for a reason: This nearly five star-rated cast aluminum pan is essentially eight pieces of cookware in one. Made with ceramic nonstick coating, it functions as a fry pan, steamer, skillet, sauté pan, saucepan, spoon rest, spatula, wok and Dutch oven. Reviewed’s cooking writer considers it especially great for deep frying and says it's a good gift option for anyone who does a lot of stovetop cooking but is short on cabinet space.

$116 at Our Place

4. For the one who needs a morning caffeine jolt: Keurig K-Cafe

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Keurig Machine

Awarded our most versatile single-serve coffee maker, the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee is for anyone who needs a quick jolt of premium coffee in the morning. With this machine, your giftee can brew everything including espresso shots, a strong cup of coffee, and even lattes and cappuccinos. Its stylish, sleek design and intuitive control panel made using this kitchen essential a dream. Gift it to any of your coffee-loving friends to gain major points.

$234 at Amazon

5. For the one who desperately needs a vacation: Travel accessories

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Away Suitcase

The Away Carry-on is TSA-approved and available in various millennial-approved pastel color options, so your giftee can stay trendy during travel. If you upgrade the standard Away carry-on to include a built-in battery, your giftee can even keep their most important electronic devices charged via the suitcase, so they’re less likely to stress about battery power as they’re jet-setting to their next destination.

From $275 at Away

6. For the one who’s obsessed with skincare: Laneige products

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Lineage Lip Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C is praised by Reviewed’s beauty writer who loved how supple and moisturized this left her lips feeling after every use and considers it a beauty staple. The leave-on lip mask is moisturizing and packed with antioxidants while you sleep.

$24 at Sephora

7. For the one looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances: Cosori Air Fryer

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Cosori Air Fryer

We awarded the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL as our best-valued air fryer pick because this powerful kitchen gadget held two pounds of crinkle-cut fries and delivered them "well-browned and crispy" during testing. We also praised its nifty digital controls and useful preset settings, so your giftee can easily learn to use it—even if they're a cooking newbie. They might find that the inner basket is somewhat difficult to remove, but for its affordable price and large capacity, it's a valuable gift they'll be sure to use.

$130 at Amazon

8. For the one who likes to make fitness fun: Bala Bangles

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Bala Bangles

These trendy wearable Bala Bangle Weights are the perfect solution for anyone who gets bored working out at home and has been searching for creative ways to make their everyday regimen more fun. In our review, we gave the Bala Bangles major kudos on account of how comfortable they are to wear and effective they can be for adding an extra amount of external resistance to exercise.

$65 at Free People

9. For the one in need of these cult-favorite leggings: Spanx Faux Leather leggings

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

It's hard to find a pair of leggings that both fit great and turn heads as you walk down the street. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings combines the two with its ever-popular faux leather leggings. This closet staple features a glossy finish, great if your giftee plans to wear it on a night out. Many Nordstrom customers admired the flattering fit, with some repeatedly wearing them throughout the week. The site says that these leggings may run small, but most customers seemed to disagree—make sure to double-check your giftee's measurements before you hit "buy."

$65 at Nordstrom

10. For the one who wants to double down on comfort: Free People Just Because onesie

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Onesie

Whether they're spending the day inside or just need something to slip on before running to the grocery store, they'll love this Free People Just Because onesie. They're available in 10 different colors, including Aphrodite and Blue Flame. Customers loved the comfy, slouchy fit and some even dressed it up with some wedges or boots to wear out on the town! If your giftee is looking for some stylish loungewear, this is the gift she needs.

$118 at Free People

11. For the one curious about their heritage: Ancestry DNA Kit

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Ancestry DNA kit

Turning 30 is a major milestone—it’s also one that could leave your giftee eager to discover new things about the past. An AncestryDNA Kit can help them kickstart that journey and wander deeper into their own ancestral history, from uncovering family secrets (psst, it really does happen!) to creating family trees, and more.

$99 at AncestryDNA

12. For the Netflix streamers: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Amazon Firestick

Whether they want to binge their favorite movie and TV shows on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime or more, they'll want a sleek Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device to help them out. Compatible with all your favorite streaming services and including support for 4K (HDR10 and Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision sound), this budget-friendly gadget is a must-have. It's also compatible with Alexa and has an easy-to-use remote, so your giftee can log major binging hours, straight from their bed.

$50 at Amazon

13. For the one who needs a pick-me-up: A bouquet from 1-800-Flowers

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Flower Bouquet

Flowers are one of those evergreen (pun intended) gifts that never hurts to send. If your giftee loves flowers, consider getting them the gift of this gorgeous Floral Embrace Bouquet for their birthday.

You can shop from the selection of seasonal or non-seasonal bouquets and pick out your favorites based on their color palettes and sizes at 1-800-Flowers. Schedule your delivery to have the flowers shipped directly to your giftee on their birthday.

From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

14. For the one who appreciates a good blow-out: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Revlon Hair Dryer

Our beauty editor found this Revlon Hair Dryer to be a magical hair tool that cut her drying time in half. Billed as a “one-and-done” haircare solution, this gadget can help transform wet, frizz-prone locks into the perfect blow-out in half the time it would ordinarily take with an old blow dryer and brush—all without going to a salon.

$39 at Amazon

15. For the one whose wardrobe is athleisure: lululemon leggings

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Lululemon leggings

A way to put a smile on your favorite leggings-wearing giftee is to gift them a pair of Lululemon’s much-celebrated Align High-Rise Pant leggings. These leggings are terrific for everything from yoga poses to lifting weights and so much else.

$118 at Lululemon

16. For the one who loves comfort: Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Nodpod Eye Mask

We all know how weighted blankets help you fall asleep faster and more comfortably. Now, imagine this for your eyes! If your giftee has migraines or simply needs something calming, then they will love you for giving a Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask. It contours your face, blocks out light and provides gentle pressure to relieve stress.

$27 at Anthropologie

17. For the one who loves to stay organized: Happy Planner

30 best gifts to give for a 30th birthday: Happy Planner

Even if that about-to-be 30-year old in your life spends most of their time on their phone, a daily planner like this 2022 Stripes Fun & Grateful Planner can be a sweet way to help them relax, focus, and find their zen through organization.

As one of our favorite places to buy daily planners, Happy Planner’s adorable picks come thoughtfully decorated and a handy disc binding system, so it’s easy to add or remove pages. From tracking budget to staying on top of monthly goals, this planner can be a tender way to show support for that special someone throughout the year.

$15 at Walmart

18. For the one who’s curious about smart tech but hasn’t tried it yet: Echo products

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Amazon Echo Line

Amazon’s Echo line is a fabulous way to discover the wide, wonderful world of smart tech. If your giftee has been interested in exploring smart tech but hasn’t dived in fully yet, the Amazon Echo Dot, which is also one of the best smart speakers, could be a great gift option for them.

However, if you think your giftee might prefer a smart speaker with a screen, the Echo Show 5 is a steal at its current price point (less than $50) and can be a great way to play tunes, watch videos, follow along with recipes, and more. Our Reviewed editor found this to be perfectly sized and great sound for a small device.

$40 at Amazon

19. For the one who hates vacuuming: eufy Robovac 11S

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Robovac

The eufy by AnkerBoostIQ RoboVac 11S is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because it’s so budget-friendly in the grand scope of robot vacuums, where many units can go for double, even triple the price of the 11S. But that’s not all: This zippy, whisper-quiet gadget offers incredible suction and in our tests, picked up around 11.6 grams of dirt per run, which far exceeded what most iRobot units could handle.

If your giftee is pushing 30 and still considers vacuuming one of the worst household chores ever, the 11S could be just the thing they’ve been needing to help maintain their floors between deeper cleaning sessions.

$188 at Amazon

20. For the one who's always cold: BareFoot Dreams throw blankets

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Blankets

If your giftee loves to curl up on the couch with a hot cup of tea, get them a plush new throw blanket. Celebrity-approved brand Barefoot Dreams makes some of the best and you can snag one now in various colors and styles at Nordstrom.

There's a funky leopard print patterned In the Wild Throw Blanket, that's both stylish and incredibly soft. Nordstrom shoppers were filled with praises for it, calling this throw soft to touch and "worth every penny." For a simpler, more classic style gift the monotone CozyChic Throw Blanket—the perfect addition to any couch or lounging surface.

$98 at Nordstrom

21. For the one who’s all about relaxation: Bath products

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Bath products

Feel like really treating someone? Consider grabbing a box of the best bath bombs we’ve tested here at Reviewed, the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set, which comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. Amazon reviewers swear they’re just as good as Lush bath bombs are but more affordable, and they’ll likely have your giftee eager to stay in the water until their fingers get all pruny.

$27 at Amazon

22. For the one who’s serious about baking: KitchenAid stand mixer

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: KitchenAid

The KitchenAid stand mixer is iconic and one of those aspirational gifts that are probably already high-up on your giftee’s wish list, but given the price tag, they might be sheepish about saying so. Here at Reviewed, it reigns supreme, and we consider the 5-quart version the best stand mixer money can buy. It’s easy to use, comes with an assortment of attachments (even a pasta maker), and is available in 47 different color varieties. Often imitated yet never truly duplicated, a genuine KitchenAid stand mixer can be wonderful for everything from baking bread to grinding up meat and so much more.

$450 at Macy’s

23. For the one who spends a lot of time in bed: Brooklinen sheets

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Brooklinen Sheets

These top-rated Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set could be a terrific gift for someone's birthday this year. In testing, our experts adored these sheets, which are designed to fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep and are made from 100% cotton with a soft sateen weave.

$143 at Brooklinen

24. For the one who loves plants—even if they kill them: Real or artificial plants

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: The Sill

Does your giftee have a green thumb or hopes to cultivate it? The Sill is one of the best plant delivery services we’ve ever tried because of its impressive inventory of cute plants and quick delivery times. The ZZ Plant is a great gift option because it’s not too difficult to care for. Our Reviewed editor found the plants to be a welcome addition to her living room that earned tons of compliments.

$194 at The Sill

25. For the one who loves smelling good: Bastide perfume

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Perfume

Mark a 30th birthday with a signature scent. Bastide Eau De Toilette is made in France and will transport you to Provence with just one sniff. Pink peony, olive leaf and cashmere woods accumulated together to give a truly divine scent that your giftee will love.

$104 at Anthropologie

26. For the one who loves to cook: Staub round cocotte

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Staub Cocette

The Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte was awarded our best Dutch oven for its solid, sturdy and easy-to-clean design. It was great at braising both meat and veggies and simmering stews. Though slightly on the heavier side, its large sautéeing area and evenness of cooking make it the perfect gift for your foodie friends.

$350 at Zwilling

27. For the one who needs to hydrate more: Hydro Flask

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap is among one of the best water bottles we’ve ever tested here at Reviewed. Portable, durable, and exemplary in its ability to keep water cold for up to 24 hours, the classic 32-ounce version is the most perfect water bottle I've ever used, especially if you grab one with a straw lid. Whether your giftee is planning a lot of hikes this summer or just needs a new water bottle to replace the one they’ve been using for years, Hydro Flask lives up to the hype and makes a fab present.

$45 at Amazon

28. For the one who wants to see what the fuss is about: Birkenstocks

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Birkenstocks

If your giftee has never experienced the near-heavenly sensation of having their feet molded into the cloud-like soles of a pair of Birkenstocks before, do them a favor and gift them these Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals. You’ll probably win at gift-giving forever because of it.

From $140 at Nordstrom

29. For the photographer: Instax Camera

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Instax Camera

This Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera with a retro look will capture the best memories. It's compact, so your giftee can bring it anywhere they want. Whether they're going on a scenic trip or are simply hanging out with friends at home, this camera is sure to make an appearance every time.

$100 at Urban Outfitters

30. For the artsy one: Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set

30 best gifts for a 30th birthday: Acrylic Paint Set

This top-rated Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set for Kids and Adults carries 24 art items including various acrylic paints and paintbrushes. More than 35,150 Amazon shoppers also gave this product a 4.7-star rating for its wide range of high-quality colors. Whether your giftee loves to paint on canvases, fabric or more, they'll love this artistic set. Since each paint also comes in a tube it should make for easy mixing and low waste, according to shoppers.

$12 at Amazon

